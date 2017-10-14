Gautam Gambhir Turns 36: Twitter Wishes the Southpaw

A file photo of Gautam Gambhir (Getty Images).

Wishing a fantastic birthday to @GautamGambhir! Enjoy your day to the fullest. God bless! pic.twitter.com/FOidm1qHhK — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 14, 2017

To one of the World Cup heroes, played an absolute game changing knock in both World Cup finals. Many many happy returns of the day @GautamGambhir — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) October 14, 2017

Your optimistic spirit always encourages others! Your drive and determination is admirable! Have a terrific Birthday @GautamGambhir 🎂🎂🎉🎉✌️👌 pic.twitter.com/iSPEp0Mnk4 — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) October 14, 2017

First Published: October 14, 2017, 3:50 PM IST