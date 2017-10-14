Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Gautam Gambhir Turns 36: Twitter Wishes the Southpaw

Updated: October 14, 2017, 4:30 PM IST
Gautam Gambhir Turns 36: Twitter Wishes the Southpaw

A file photo of Gautam Gambhir (Getty Images).

Indian opener Gautam Gambhir turned 36 on Saturday and twitterati wished the southpaw in style.

Leading the wishes was off-spinner Harbhajan Singh who said, Wishing a fantastic birthday to @GautamGambhir! Enjoy your day to the fullest. God bless!




Rohit Sharma said, "To one of the World Cup heroes, played an absolute game changing knock in both World Cup finals. Many many happy returns of the day @GautamGambhir"




Suresh Raina said,Your optimistic spirit always encourages others! Your drive and determination is admirable! Have a terrific Birthday @GautamGambhir 🎂🎂🎉🎉✌️👌




His IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders posted a collage of their skipper and said, Here's wishing our Captain Fantastic, @GautamGambhir a very #HappyBirthday!




Gambhir has scored over 10,000 international runs for India after making his debut in 2003 and since then he has been one of the unsung heroes of Indian cricket.

Gambhir forged many successful partnerships with Virender Sehwag and the two formed one of the most lethal opening combination for India.

He also played an important knock of 97 against Sri Lanka in the World Cup final (2011).

It was his knock which paved the way for India’s world cup glory after a span of 28 years. In a career spanning over a decade, Gambhir scored 5238 runs in 147 ODI matches at an average of 39.68.

Even in the T20 final in 2007 against Pakistan, he scored 75 to help India post 157/5 in the final.

He has even led the Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL crowns.
gambhir birthdayGautam Gambhirindia t20Off The Fieldrohit sharma
First Published: October 14, 2017, 3:50 PM IST

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3395 110
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
FULL Ranking