Gautam Gambhir Turns 36: Twitter Wishes the Southpaw

Leading the wishes was off-spinner Harbhajan Singh who said, Wishing a fantastic birthday to @GautamGambhir! Enjoy your day to the fullest. God bless!
Rohit Sharma said, "To one of the World Cup heroes, played an absolute game changing knock in both World Cup finals. Many many happy returns of the day @GautamGambhir"
Suresh Raina said,Your optimistic spirit always encourages others! Your drive and determination is admirable! Have a terrific Birthday @GautamGambhir 🎂🎂🎉🎉✌️👌
His IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders posted a collage of their skipper and said, Here's wishing our Captain Fantastic, @GautamGambhir a very #HappyBirthday!
Gambhir has scored over 10,000 international runs for India after making his debut in 2003 and since then he has been one of the unsung heroes of Indian cricket.
Gambhir forged many successful partnerships with Virender Sehwag and the two formed one of the most lethal opening combination for India.
He also played an important knock of 97 against Sri Lanka in the World Cup final (2011).
It was his knock which paved the way for India’s world cup glory after a span of 28 years. In a career spanning over a decade, Gambhir scored 5238 runs in 147 ODI matches at an average of 39.68.
Even in the T20 final in 2007 against Pakistan, he scored 75 to help India post 157/5 in the final.
He has even led the Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL crowns.
First Published: October 14, 2017, 3:50 PM IST