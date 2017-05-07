Gambhir Wonders Why NCA Wanted to Know Players' Mother Tongue

A file photo KKR captain Gautam Gambhir and RCB captain Virat Kohli. (BCCI)

New Delhi: He might come across as one of the most serious cricketers in this era, but Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Gautam Gambhir sure has a taste for subtle humour. With KKR playing Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, Gambhir became nostalgic.

Writing the captain’s diary, Gambhir speaks about his love for the Garden City and how the memories of the city that he would be sharing with his grandchildren would be that of his days at the National Cricket Academy.

Gambhir was a part of the inaugural batch of the NCA in 2000. And talking about his days there with the likes of Yuvraj Singh, Mohammed Kaif, Murali Karthik, Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan and many more such talented names, Gambhir revealed his fun side.

“One day we were all asked to fill a NCA form. It was all smooth except one section where one of my future India team-mate fumbled and left us in raptures. The simple question asked in the form was: “Mother tongue.” To which my friend replied “pink” thinking that NCA mandarins wanted to know the colour of the tongue rather than the language!

“One more nugget came when the then NCA director Mr Hanumant Singh was speaking to another of my future India team-mate. The late Mr Singh asked: “Vikas, (name changed to preserve my friendship), are you feeling home sick?” My friend replied, “No sir, nobody is sick at my home, all are healthy.” Let’s move on,” he writes.

And Gambhir ends his captain’s diary with a solid punch, just like the silken drives when the opener is in form.

“I am thinking of going to watch Bahubali-2 with some of my team-mates. Another plus point of Bangalore that one of my friend owns a multiplex here, so houseful or no houseful there is always room for me and my friends. Selfish? Agreed. On second thoughts, I am thinking afterall why did NCA wanted to know our mother tongue!”

First Published: May 7, 2017, 10:25 AM IST