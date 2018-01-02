Gautam Gambhir's Message for Vidarbha Team Proves Why Cricket is a Gentleman's Game

Gambhir said, "Well done Vidarbha on winning the Ranji Trophy. I can tell you from experience that there will be fewer better days than this one. Congrats @faizfazal U guys deserve it all as u had consistency in ur corner @BCCI @BCCIdomestic @faizfazal"
He added, "Proud of the way my entire group, Delhi played the season. No shame in being second to a better team in Vidarbha. Let’s learn from the past n plan for the future but be proud of ur self...very proud @BCCI @BCCIdomestic"
Vidarbha produced a brilliant all-round show against seven-time champions Delhi in the final as they clinched their maiden Ranji Trophy title in sublime style at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Monday.
Vidarbha were set a target of 29 runs to clinch their title after Delhi were bundled out for just 280 in their second innings. Vidarbha chased down the target with comfortable ease despite losing skipper Faiz Fazal early in their second innings.
Experienced star Wasim Jaffer hit the winning runs for Vidarbha as he won the Ranji Trophy for ninth time in his career. Jaffer kept his invincible record going as he has now featured in nine Ranji finals and has managed to come out victorious in all of them.
First Published: January 2, 2018, 2:33 PM IST