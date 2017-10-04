Sunil Gavaskar Hits Out at Selectors for Dropping Ajinkya Rahane From T20 Squad

Despite putting on a fine performance with the bat against Australia in the ODI series, Rahane was once again dropped from the team but KL Rahul — who didn't play a single match in the series — secured a place in the squad. This has not got down too well with Gavaskar and he has let his feelings known.
"The man (Rahane) who has scored four consecutive fifties, why is he not included in the team? KL Rahul is a fine player, but he didn't play a single game in the five-one day matches against Australia, why is he in the team and Rahane who scored four half-centuries is not there," Gavaskar was quoted as saying by NDTV.
This is not the first time that Gavaskar has batted for Rahane and has hit out at the selectors for constantly dropping him, despite his good show with the bat. Earlier, during the ODI series against Sri Lanka last month, the little master lashed out at the selectors.
"It looks like all the nice guys are being left out and they should start getting a different hair style and some body art done too to get picked in the team. Rahul got yet another chance while the top scorer of the just-concluded One-day series in the West Indies - Ajinkya Rahane - sat out once again." Gavaskar wrote in a column for a leading daily.
In the end, Rahane could play just one match in Sri Lanka (5th ODI) and that too after opener Shikhar Dhawan had to return to India to look after his ailing mother. Moreover, Rahane was then left out of the one-off T20I against Sri Lanka as well.
On the other hand, when Rahane was asked regarding the same, he said that he respects the decision taken by the team management and the selectors.
"Yes, so much cricket we play, the team management, selectors take a decision and we respect it. It (competition) is necessary and it helps you to give your best performance. Whoever gets a chance does well for the team. I have always enjoyed the competition," Rahane told reporters.
India are scheduled to play three T20Is against Australia, with the first match set to be played in Ranchi on Saturday.
Squad: Virat Kohli (Capt),Rohit Sharma(VC), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni(wk), Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ashish Nehra, Axar Patel.
Ajinkya Rahanebcci selectorsdhawangavaskarind vs aus 2017India vs Australia 2017India vs Australia T20 Serieskl rahulrahaneselectorsshikhar dhawansunil gavaskarvirat kohli
First Published: October 4, 2017, 7:36 PM IST