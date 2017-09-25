Gavaskar Lauds Indian Team, Says Has the Potential to be 'Greatest Ever'

With the win on Sunday in Indore, India has already become no 1 in the ODI rankings. Apart from this, this team occupies the top spot in test rankings as well.
Sunil Gavaskar, impressed with the Indian team told NDTV, “Well, comparisons are not quite correct but this is a very, very good team. I think by the time this team finishes, I think it is going to go down as the greatest Indian one-day team ever.”
He added, “Because the balance is so good. The batting is right down to number 8 or 9. You have bowlers who can bowl, whatever, whenever they are asked and therefore, I think you take all aspects into consideration and you know that this is a really, really special team, captained by a very special player.”
The former opener added, “The Sri Lankan team wasn’t a very strong team and that’s only fair but this Australian team is an experienced team. Probably not the same kind of batting line-up as (Matthew) Hayden, (Adam) Gilchrist or (Ricky) Ponting, Michael Clarke, Mike Hussey were there but I think this is a very good Australian team,” he said.
He also pointed out where the Aussies might perhaps be lacking—a bowler who can take the opposition by a storm.
“The Australians never give up and I think, what they are missing at the moment is one more batsman who can make a difference and they are missing one more bowler. But as far as India is concerned, they are not choosing the team that takes the field against them,” Gavaskar added.
