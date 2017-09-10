GCA Second Body to Pass Resolution on Lodha Panel Reforms

The GCA at its Special General Body meeting held on Sunday, adopted the resolution with 86 votes in its favour while one member cricket club voted against it.
"The special general body meeting of the association was held and agenda was to discuss an amendment to the Goa Cricket Association Act as per the recommendation of Lodha Committee. The resolution was adopted and it would be now placed before the Committee of Administrators (COA)," GCA acting President Suraj Lotlikar told reporters.
He said GCA was only the second cricketing body after VCA to adopt such a resolution. As per the recommendations made by the Lodha Committee, those who have attained the age of 70 years will be ineligible to hold any post in the association. A minister or a government servant will be also ineligible to hold any post in the association.
The Supreme Court directed the BCCI and the state cricket associations in July to implement all the recommendations of the committee within six months. Lotlikar said the GCA was expecting that the COA (Committee of Administrators) will release the funds now after adopting the resolution accepting the panel's recommendations.
"If COA doesn't release the funds, the GCA will suffer because there are various bills and salaries are to be paid," he said, adding that other cricketing associations are financially sound and can sustain without funding for few years.
