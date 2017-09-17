India vs Australia: Glenn Maxwell Takes a Stunning Catch to Dismiss Virat Kohli

Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 17, 2017, 4:29 PM IST
Glenn Maxwell completed the catch.

Australia made a stunning start in the Chennai ODI versus India. India won the toss and elected to bat but were reduced to 23 for three in seven overs as Nathan Coulter-Nile made a great comeback into the Australian team.

Coulter-Nile is playing this match after a while for Australia and dismantled the Indian top order, giving away a mere seven runs in the first three overs he bowled. The wickets to fall were that of Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli and Manish Pandey in that order.

However, it was Glenn Maxwell's catch which was the talking point, as he took a one-handed stunner, perfecting the timing of his jump to take the catch and dismiss the India captain. Here is the video of the catch.




The catch might well lead to some banter between the two at a later stage, as the two are known to be friends off the field.

India had since recovered, but Australia did continue to chip away at the wickets. MS Dhoni was batting with Hardik Pandya, with the score reading 107/5 at the time of filing for this story.

First Published: September 17, 2017, 3:41 PM IST

