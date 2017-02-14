Glenn McGrath Shares Secret to Succeed Against Virat Kohli and Boys

Photo Credit: Getty Images
New Delhi: India skipper Virat Kohli has already made it clear that his team will be looking to thrash Australia 4-0 in the upcoming Test series. Kohli said the side wants to build on the good work done so far this season.
But former pacer Glenn McGrath has some words of wisdom to help the Australians succeed in India. He feels the bowlers should look to pick wickets early and then stop the flow of runs before the ball starts reversing and brings the pacers back into the game.
"In the sub-continent, you don't have that bounce, you don't have that seam, you don't have that carry. Okay, how are we going to take wickets? The new ball will still carry through quite well, so you're looking to take wickets caught in the slips, caught behind with the new ball.
"Then you go through a patch when the ball really does nothing – it's not carrying through, it's not reverse swinging, so then you really have to dot it up (stop the scoring). Work on the ball, the wicket's going to be abrasive and after a while it will go reverse swing. As soon as that ball starts reverse swinging, it's a little bit more in favour of the bowler and you can attack a bit more,” he told cricket.com.au.
"Be prepared to bowl long spells, build pressure and look to take wickets that way. So that's my mindset in the sub-continent," he said.
McGrath feels adapting to bowl the right length depending on the pace and bounce on the pitch will be important. The former pacer feels the right length is different in every ground in India.
"Ninety nine times out of a hundred it's still hitting the deck, hitting the top of off stump. A lot of people think that must be easy, but it's a slightly different length on every wicket. There's not going to be two wickets where it's just the same length, so you have to adjust to the conditions and that's where I felt I could adjust quite well," he said.
McGrath also felt that Mitchell Starc could make the difference as Australia's bowling trump card because of his capacity to bowl around 150km/hr.