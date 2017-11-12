Home IND vs NZ PAK vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Glenn 'Pigeon' McGrath Takes Flight Against Kiwis

Cricketnext | Updated: November 12, 2017, 12:50 PM IST
A file photo of Aussie pacer Glenn McGrath. (AFP)

New Delhi: There are some players who instantly make a mark in international cricket. Glenn McGrath, for that matter, had a rather ordinary start to his international career. In a Test match against New Zealand in 1993 at Perth, it was the first time that the world saw fragile-looking McGrath.

This was the first test of the series, and the pacer took 2/92 in the first innings. The match was however dominated by the Kiwis, who in reply to Australia's 398, scored 419 runs. For New Zealand Andrew Jones top-scored with 143 runs. Chris Cairns chipped in with a handy 78 runs.

In the second sojourn, McGrath got only one wicket. The match will also be remembered for a brilliant ton by Mark Taylor (142), and Michael Slater's 99. The match ended in a drab draw, as none of the sides scored runs at a brisk pace.
australia vs new zealandFrom The ArchiveGlenn McGrath
