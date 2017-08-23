Home ICC Women's World Cup WI vs IND News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Graeme Smith Turns Coach in T20 Global League

AFP | Updated: August 23, 2017, 10:30 AM IST
Graeme Smith Turns Coach in T20 Global League

Graeme Smith will coach Benoni Zalmi. (Getty Images)

Johannesburg: Former South Africa skipper and batsman Graeme Smith will be among the coaches when the maiden Twenty20 Global League starts in the republic this November.

His appointment as coach of the Benoni Zalmi, one of eight teams in the nationwide tournament, was confirmed Tuesday by the owners of a franchise based in eastern Johannesburg.

It will be the first senior-level coaching post for the 36-year-old since he retired from international cricket three years ago.

Geoffrey Toyana, the successful coach of all-formats South African franchise the Highveld Lions, will assist Smith.

Nicknamed "Biff", Johannesburg-born Smith played 117 Tests, 197 one-day internationals and 33 T20 matches for South Africa.

Smith and Toyana will be in Cape Town this weekend for a player draft, choosing from more than 400 local and foreign cricketers.
Graeme SmithSouth AfricaT20 Global League
First Published: August 23, 2017, 10:30 AM IST

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3395 110
3 England 4097 105
4 Australia 3087 100
5 New Zealand 3114 97
FULL Ranking