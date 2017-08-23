Graeme Smith Turns Coach in T20 Global League

His appointment as coach of the Benoni Zalmi, one of eight teams in the nationwide tournament, was confirmed Tuesday by the owners of a franchise based in eastern Johannesburg.
It will be the first senior-level coaching post for the 36-year-old since he retired from international cricket three years ago.
Geoffrey Toyana, the successful coach of all-formats South African franchise the Highveld Lions, will assist Smith.
Nicknamed "Biff", Johannesburg-born Smith played 117 Tests, 197 one-day internationals and 33 T20 matches for South Africa.
Smith and Toyana will be in Cape Town this weekend for a player draft, choosing from more than 400 local and foreign cricketers.
