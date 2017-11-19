Gritty Rangana Herath Brings Up Another Personal Best Against India

Herath slammed a patient 105-ball 67 on the fourth day of the match and by doing so, he set a few personal milestones as well. This is Herath's third fifty of his Test career and three out of his four highest Test scores now have come against India.
80* v IND, Galle, 2010
67 v IND, Eden Gardens, 2017
61 v ENG, Chester-le-Street, 2016
49 v IND, Colombo (SSC), 2015
Also, this is Herath's highest score in the longest format of the game outside Sri Lanka as well. Herath also equalled the fourth highest score by a Sri Lankan while batting at number nine. Former Lanka cricketer Upul Chandana leads this particular list as he slammed 92 against Zimbabwe at Galle in 2002.
Herath also emulated legendary Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan by hitting a 67 in the Kolkata Test. While batting at number nine, Murali’s highest Test score was 67 as well and it also came against India in 2001 (at Kandy).
First Published: November 19, 2017, 1:35 PM IST