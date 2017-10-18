Gurgaon Court Asks Yuvraj Singh’s Family to Respond to Domestic Violence Complaint by October 21

Now a local SDM or lady police officer will investigate this complaint and allegations and a report will be submitted to the concerned court. The court will thereafter take a decision on how to further investigate the matter.
According to a report in the website Spotboye, Akanksha has refused to speak as of now and will speak on the matter after the hearing on October 21, but her lawyer Swati Singh Malik has confirmed the development, according to the report.
Speaking on the issue, Swati said: “Yes, Akanksha has filed a case of domestic violence against Yuvraj, Zoravar and their mother Shabnam."
Swati also said that Shabnam had recently filed a complaint against Akanksha for recovery of some jewellery in all likelihood. “This recovery could possibly be of some jewellery, it’s not of money,” she said, according to the report.
Asked how Yuvraj was involved, the lawyer said: “Look, domestic violence does not mean just physical violence. It also means mental and financial torture, which can be attributed to Yuvraj. Yuvraj was a mute spectator to the suffering caused to my client by Zoravar and his mother, the report on Spoteboy said.
First Published: October 18, 2017, 10:13 AM IST