Gurkeerat Singh to Lead Board President's XI Against Australia

IANS | Updated: September 7, 2017, 11:52 PM IST
File image of India cricketer Gurkeerat Singh Mann. (Getty Images)

New Delhi: Punjab's Gurkeerat Singh Mann will lead the Board President's XI for the warm-up game against Australia on September 12, the BCCI announced on Thursday.

The team comprises the likes of Indian Premier League (IPL) stars Rahul Tripathi, Mayank Agarwal, Nitish Rana and Washington Sundar.

The practice match will be played in Chennai, where the first of the five One-day Internationals against the Kangaroos will be held on September 17.

The second ODI will be played in Kolkata (September 21), followed by Indore (September 24), Bengaluru (September 28) and Nagpur (October 1) while the three T20 Internationals will be played in Ranchi (October 7), Guwahati (October 10) and Hyderabad (October 13).

The BCCI also confirmed the venues for the upcoming series, comprising three ODIs and as many T20Is against New Zealand, starting October 22 in Mumbai.

Board President XI Team: Rahul Tripathi, Mayank Agarwal, Shivam Chaudhary, Washington Sundar, Nitish Rana, Govind Poddar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann (Captain), Shreevats Goswami, Rahil Shah, Akshay Karnewar, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kushang Patel, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma.
First Published: September 7, 2017, 11:52 PM IST

