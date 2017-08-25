Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Case: When The Baba 'Coached' Virat Kohli and Vijender Singh

This is not the first time Rahim has been accused of wrongdoing as cases have also been filed in the past accusing him of multiple murders and forced castration of his followers.
The Dera Sacha Sauda chief is known for his outspoken nature and he has many a times courted controversies because of that as well. There is also this one instance where Rahim claims to have trained sports bigwigs like Virat Kohli and Vijender Singh and he is the reason why they are winning laurels for the country.
Speaking at an event in September 2016, Rahim claimed that he has participated in as many as 32 different sports at the national level and he has tried tried his hands at coaching as well.
"I have accomplished several feats in my life. As you may have noticed, I am capable of doing so many things. I have participated in 32 different sports at the national level and have coached as well," Guru Ram Rahim said.
"The youngsters whom I have coached are doing well for the nation today. There is boxer Vijender Singh who is winning so many medal for the country. Then there is Virat Kohli. I have this video of him with me where he came to me to learn so many things and now he one of the best in the world," Rahim claimed.
The Haryana and Punjab have called in for police reinforcements to gear up for the verdict on the 15 year old rape case against Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. The taint of a rape accusation against him is not enough to deter thousands of his followers to take to the streets and other parts of the two state.
First Published: August 25, 2017, 11:23 AM IST