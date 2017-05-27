Happy Birthday Ravi Shastri: Five Popular Commentary Gems

Ravi Shastri (Getty Images)

Former Team Director of the Indian cricket team, popular commentator and a former international all-rounder, Ravi Shastri has donned several hats in his life so far. And as the man with perhaps the best one lines in cricket commentary turns 55 on Saturday, we here at Cricketnext pay our tribute by bringing to you five of his most popular quotes.

1) That Went Like a Tracer Bullet

The most popular of his one liners. Such is the popularity of it that BCCI even held a contest recently among other commentators, to ascertain who comes closes to Shastri. He uses it mostly for a good shots by a batsman which races down to the boundary.

2) Edged and Taken

Another one of his popular quick ones. Shastri has patented the art of calling a dismissal behind the stumps with this one.

3) He Flashes and Flashes Hard

Whenever a batsman gets a boundary through an edge, Shastri is quick to pounce on the opportunity and call out the shot. This one liner is associated with the intent of a batsman who goes hard at deliveries outside the off-stump, fails to middle it but still gets a boundary off a thick edge.

4) That's Exactly What the Doctor Ordered

Another popular quote. Ravi Shastri is the master of making an uneventful happening on a cricket field look like a game changer. He mainly uses it for events which are against the run of play. Like a team batting well and suddenly a wicket falls out of nowhere.

5) Make No Mistake About It, It is a Pressure Cooker Situation

Ravi Shastri is the master of hyperbole in a commentary box. But from the point of view of a broadcaster, he is the man whom you want to be in the commentary box when the match turns into a tight contest. Shastri adds an added flavour to a tense game situation and this is one of his favoiurite one liner for a situation like that.

First Published: May 27, 2017, 4:24 PM IST