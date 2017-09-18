Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs Australia 2017: Harbhajan Singh Picks Out Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav for Special Mention After Win

Updated: September 18, 2017, 10:47 AM IST
Yuzvendra Chahal with skipper Virat Kohli. (AP Image)

New Delhi: Even as the cricket fans are busy talking about MS Dhoni’s scintillating return to Chennai and Hardik Pandya’s brutal knock against Australia in the opening ODI against Australia, not too many people realise that two players who played equally important roles in India winning the opening game by 26 runs are young spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav. But Harbhajan Singh took to social media after the victory to praise the young turks of Indian cricket.

Taking to Twitter, Harbhajan wrote: “Big win guys🇮🇳 @BCCI vs @CricketAus top batting @hardikpandya7 @msdhoni & young spinners @yuzi_chahal @imkuldeep18 keep up the good work👏👏.”




The message will definitely come as a huge source of inspiration for the two boys who would have grown up seeing Harbhajan torment the Aussies over the years with his wily off-spinners.

Chahal ended the innings with figures of 3/30 while Kuldeep picked a couple of wickets, including the prized scalp of David Warner. With Warner looking good on 25, it was important for the chinaman bowler to send the Australian vice-captain back to the pavilion.

This after Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni had scripted a brilliant recovery act after India's top-half was blown away for only 87 runs — courtesy some controlled swing bowling from Nathan Coulter-Nile (3/44) and Marcus Stoinis (2/54).

The duo added 118 runs for the sixth wicket with Pandya taking the attack back to opposition with some brilliant sixes while Dhoni once again played the role of sheet anchor to perfection.

Pandya's 66-ball innings had five boundaries and five sixes — three of which were hit off leg-spinner Adam Zampa's over.

Dhoni on his part hit four boundaries and two sixes — both coming down the track and lofting over extra cover off pace bowling. The former skipper played 88 balls. The two sixes were the kind of shots that one doesn't associate with Dhoni — maximums over extra cover.
First Published: September 18, 2017, 10:46 AM IST

