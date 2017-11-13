Harbhajan Singh Ridicules Lankan Players Before Deleting Tweet

A Sri Lankan journalist took to Twitter to post the deleted tweet and wrote: “Harbhajan Singh posts Tweet ridiculing Sri Lankan team, deletes post later. (Might have realised that they are gona get the shot back in this series) 😀 #INDVSL”
India take on Sri Lanka in the first of the three Test matches from Thursday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. They played a warm-up game that ended in a draw on Sunday. Sanju Samson stood out with a sublime 128 to lead Board President's XI fightback against Sri Lanka in their two-day tour match.
In reply to Sri Lanka's 411/9 declared, the Board President's XI were struggling at 31/2 after lunch on the second day, but Samson patiently built his innings and helped his side reach 287/5 when both captains agreed on a stalemate after 75 overs. During his 143-ball knock, Samson hit 19 fours and one six.
Appointed skipper on the eve of the match after Naman Ojha was ruled out with an injury, the Kerala youngster showed big match temperament as he took on the Sri Lankan Test attack with ease.
Samson anchored the Board innings with three useful partnerships of 68, 71 and 85 runs with Jiwanjot Singh (35), Rohan Prem (39) and Bavanaka Sandeep (33) respectively. On a track that offered little help to bowlers, Sri Lanka ended up using 10 bowlers, including regular wicket-keeper Niroshan Dickwella, who bowled the last over of the match.
Ace allrounder Angelo Mathews, who is recovering from a calf injury that forced him out of the entire Pakistan series, however was not seen bowling his medium pacers.
Bowling coach Rumesh Ratnayake said Mathews would not bowl in the upcoming three Test series beginning at Eden Gardens on November 16.
"He will not be used as a bowler as we have enough options for the bowling allroudners' slot," Ratnayake said.
First Published: November 13, 2017, 1:05 PM IST