Harbhajan Singh Shakes a Leg With Shah Rukh Khan at Virat Kohli's Reception

Among the guests, were Harbhajan Singh and Shah Rukh Khan, Harbhajan shared a video where he can be seen dancing with the king of Bollywood.
Harbhajan wrote, Cheeku aur cheeki ki shaadi ne sabko khoob nachaya! @imVkohli @AnushkaSharma. @iamsrk ur vibe and charm just makes everything so energetic! #BadshahKhan
Cheeku aur cheeki ki shaadi ne sabko khoob nachaya! @imVkohli @AnushkaSharma. @iamsrk ur vibe and charm just makes everything so energetic! #BadshahKhan pic.twitter.com/faBO79L4dq— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 29, 2017
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, who got hitched in the Italian city, took to Twitter to announce their wedding simultaneously and ever since then, there's been no end to the social media frenzy. Their Delhi reception, which was held at the Taj Diplomatic Enclave, was graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom the couple had personally handed the invitation card. And after throwing a royal party for the close family members and dignitaries, the newly-weds hosted the glamorous amalgamation of Bollywood and cricket fraternity members in Mumbai on Tuesday.
The couple flew to South Africa to ring in the New Year. While Virat will prepare for the upcoming series in which Team India will lock horns against South African cricket team in 3 Test matches, 6 ODIs and 3 T20Is, Anushka will spend New Year's Eve with him.
The couple was photographed at the Mumbai airport while stepping out of the bus. Anushka was spotted wearing a jumpsuit which she teamed up with a black jacket and white shoes, while Virat was seen in cricket jersey.
First Published: December 29, 2017, 11:42 AM IST