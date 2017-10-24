Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Harbhajan Singh Shuts Down Former IPS Questioning Lack of Muslim Players in Indian Team

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 24, 2017, 11:40 AM IST
Harbhajan Singh Shuts Down Former IPS Questioning Lack of Muslim Players in Indian Team

Harbhajan Singh. (BCCI Photo)

Harbhajan Singh replied in style to infamous IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt who questioned the lack of muslims in the Indian cricket team.

Bhatt is known for his role in filing an affidavit in the Supreme Court of India against the former Chief Minister of Gujarat and Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, concerning Modi's alleged role in the 2002 Gujarat riots.

He claimed to have attended a meeting, during which Modi allegedly asked top police officials to let Hindus vent out their anger against the Muslims.

Bhatt tweeted saying. क्या इस समय भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम में कोई मुस्लिम खिलाड़ी है ? Are there any muslim players in the Indian cricket team? From Independence till now, how many times has it happened that the Indian cricket team has not had a muslim member. Have Muslims stopped playing cricket or have selectors started following someone else's rule?




Harbhajan didn't take the tweet lying down, and replied that Hindus, Sikhs, Muslims and Christians are all brothers. Every member of the Indian cricket team is an Indian and no one should question their colour or race.




Sanjiv Bhatt's tweet indeed shows the unnecessary communal angle being given to the Indian team, despite the fact that Mohammad Siraj was selected in the team, and Mohammad Shami has been a regular in the Indian Test team.
harbhajan singhIPSOff The FieldSanjiv Bhatt
First Published: October 24, 2017, 11:39 AM IST

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
FULL Ranking