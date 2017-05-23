Harbhajan Singh Wants Zaheer Khan to Become Team India's Bowling Coach

Getty Images

New Delhi: Ace India spinner Harbhajan Singh has put his weight behind legendary pacer Zaheer Khan to become team India's new bowling coach. The backroom staff of the Men in Blue currently consists of a head coach (Anil Kumble) and batting coach (Sanjay Bangar) while the spot of a bowling coach is still empty.

Bhajji believes that Zaheer is the perfect option to take over the reins of the Indian national team in the capacity of the bowling coach.

Harbhajan took to social media to name his choice and his post read: "@ImZaheer would be the best option for Indian fast bowling coach in my opinion..Great mind #Greatfella"

@ImZaheer would be the best option for indian fast bowling coach in my opinion..Great mind #Greatfella — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 23, 2017

Zaheer led the Delhi Daredevils in the recently-concluded tenth edition of the Indian Premier League. Zaheer picked up 10 wickets in 11 matches and showed the world that he is still a force to be reckoned with.

It is being reported that the officials are on the look out for a bowling coach to lessen the burden from the shoulders of head coach Kumble. And Zaheer is being seen as an ideal candidate to take over.

Also, in the past, Zaheer has been quoted as saying multiple times that he is open to different roles.

"I am open to it. I have already been advising the boys, so yes, I am open," said Zaheer after his retirement from the game.

Zaheer was one of India's top performers in his prime, and led India's bowling attack with great aplomb in the 2011 ICC World Cup victory.

The left-arm pacer played 92 Tests and 200 ODI matches for India and scalped 311 and 282 wickets respectively in the two formats of the game.

First Published: May 23, 2017, 1:16 PM IST