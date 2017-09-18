Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

India vs Australia 2017: Hardik Pandya Brings Out Mumbai Indians Gloves to Take Aussie Bowlers to Cleaners

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 18, 2017, 10:22 AM IST
India vs Australia 2017: Hardik Pandya Brings Out Mumbai Indians Gloves to Take Aussie Bowlers to Cleaners

Indian cricket player Hardik Pandya (AP Images)

New Delhi: Hardik Pandya was the undisputed star of India’s 26-run win over Australia in the first ODI in Chennai on Sunday and interestingly, the all-rounder decided to wear his Mumbai Indians gloves for the game which saw him smash a 66-ball 83 and then return to pick two wickets off his four overs in the rain-shortened game. The cricketers are known to be superstitious and this was another example of the same.

Chennai’s Indian Premier League side Chennai Super Kings were quick to tweet about the same: “Pandya wearing @mipaltan gloves. Dhoni back in Chepauk. Both playing for @BCCI. Unity in diversity. @IPL for the win. #INDvAUS”







Pandya produced a scintillating all-round show while Mahendra Singh Dhoni also slammed a patient half-century. With the comprehensive victory, Virat Kohli and his boys have taken a 1-0 lead in the 5-match ODI series. Australia were set a target of 164 runs in 21 overs via Duckworth and Lewis System after rain finally relented in Chennai.

Chasing the target, Australian openers didn't get into their groove early on as Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar piled on the pressure on David Warner and Hilton Cartwright in particular.

The early pressure finally paid off for the hosts as Bumrah castled Cartwright (1) in just the fourth over of the chase. Skipper Steven Smith (1) was the next to depart as he was dismissed by Bumrah who took a brilliant running catch, off the bowling of Pandya.

Travis Head (5) became Pandya second scalp of the day as he gave away an easy catch to Dhoni in the seventh over of the innings. Kuldeep Yadav then castled David Warner (25) in the next over and the Aussies were four down.

Glenn Maxwell then played a typical innings, where he fit few fours and sixes off the bowling of Bhuvi and Kuldeep. But his whirlwind 18-ball innings was cut short by Yuzvendra Chahal, and with his dismissal it became almost an impossible task for the visitors to win the match.

Earlier, Pandya hit his career-best knock and Dhoni slammed his 100th international half-century which took them to 281 for 7. Pandya and Dhoni scripted a brilliant recovery act after India's top-half was blown away for only 87 runs — courtesy some controlled swing bowling from Nathan Coulter-Nile (3/44) and Marcus Stoinis (2/54).

The duo added 118 runs for the sixth wicket with Pandya taking the attack back to opposition with some brilliant sixes while Dhoni once again played the role of sheet anchor to perfection.
Hardik Pandyaind vs aus 2017India vs AustraliaKuldeep YadavMS Dhonisteve smithvirat kohliyuzvendra chahal
First Published: September 18, 2017, 10:21 AM IST

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3395 110
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
FULL Ranking