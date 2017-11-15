Hardik Pandya Compared to Lady Gaga After Unveiling New Look

Hardik Pandya (Photo Credit: Hardik Pandya/Twitter)

Life's about choices. Every choice you make, makes you who you are. pic.twitter.com/sfPtkq2Zm8 — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) November 12, 2017

Don't be afraid of change... it's leading you to a new beginning! pic.twitter.com/2N4KNIXU94 — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) November 11, 2017

Let your light shine. pic.twitter.com/Ys1eYInXPY — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) November 10, 2017

Male version of Lady Gaga — Dexter (@MunnaKaTunna) November 11, 2017

We loved yr simplicity.pls dnt go vinod kambli's way. — Paresh Bhayani (@maroot_123) November 13, 2017

First Published: November 15, 2017, 9:48 AM IST