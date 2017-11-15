Home IND vs NZ PAK vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Hardik Pandya Compared to Lady Gaga After Unveiling New Look

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 15, 2017, 10:02 AM IST
Hardik Pandya (Photo Credit: Hardik Pandya/Twitter)

New Delhi: India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is known as much for his style statements as he is known for his game. But his latest look where he sports blonde hair hasn’t gone down too well with his fans who compared him to Lady Gaga and also requested him not to go the Vinod Kambli way.

For those unaware, Kambli was at one point considered a bigger talent than even Sachin Tendulkar by pundits before the southpaw lost his plot and ended up losing his place in the Indian team. As for Lady Gaga, she is known to put on quite a show with her unconventional sense of dressing.

The comments started coming in after Pandya took to Twitter to post a few photos which seem to be from a photoshoot for a style magazine.













Fans were clearly not impressed and the brickbats came in.







Hardik Pandya's has been one of those 'fairytale' stories in Indian cricket. The all-rounder shot to fame in the Indian Premier League a couple of seasons back and since then he has never looked back. Pandya has improved with every international outing and his rise has been meteoric, from being looked at as a T20 specialist to becoming a mainstay of the ODI team and then making his Test debut.
First Published: November 15, 2017, 9:48 AM IST

