Hardik Pandya Gifts Father an SUV, Find Out Which One

Hardik and Krunal Pandya.

So glad to see his face lit up like that❤this is the guy who should get all the happiness in life and deserves all the credit, my dad! pic.twitter.com/G55mBHpraw — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) August 16, 2017

(2/4) He was the one who left everything what he had for me & @krunalpandya_official and which takes a lot of courage to do. — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) August 16, 2017

(3/4) Only for our careers and I can't thank him enough for all he has done.

So that's a small surprise for him which made me cry ❤ — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) August 16, 2017

(4/4) family is life and special mention to my brother @vibsnasir for getting this done when I was not around 😘

Love to all — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) August 16, 2017

First Published: August 17, 2017, 1:03 PM IST