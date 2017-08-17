Hardik Pandya Gifts Father an SUV, Find Out Which One

Taking to Twitter, Hardik posted a video which read: “So glad to see his face lit up like that❤this is the guy who should get all the happiness in life and deserves all the credit, my dad!”
So glad to see his face lit up like that❤this is the guy who should get all the happiness in life and deserves all the credit, my dad! pic.twitter.com/G55mBHpraw— hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) August 16, 2017
This was followed by a series of tweets which were aimed at his father: “(1/4) So glad to see his face lit up like that❤ Yes this is the guy who should get all the happiness in life & deserves the credit, my dad!”
(1/4) So glad to see his face lit up like that❤ Yes this is the guy who should get all the happiness in life & deserves the credit, my dad!— hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) August 16, 2017
(2/4) He was the one who left everything what he had for me & @krunalpandya_official and which takes a lot of courage to do.
(2/4) He was the one who left everything what he had for me & @krunalpandya_official and which takes a lot of courage to do.— hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) August 16, 2017
(3/4) Only for our careers and I can't thank him enough for all he has done. So that's a small surprise for him which made me cry ❤
(3/4) Only for our careers and I can't thank him enough for all he has done.— hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) August 16, 2017
So that's a small surprise for him which made me cry ❤
(4/4) family is life and special mention to my brother @vibsnasir for getting this done when I was not around 😘
Love to all
(4/4) family is life and special mention to my brother @vibsnasir for getting this done when I was not around 😘— hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) August 16, 2017
Love to all
Interestingly, Hardik's performance in his debut Test series was the biggest positive of the three- match rubber against Sri Lanka, said Indian captain Virat Kohli after completing a 3-0 whitewash of the hosts.
"The regulars have performed, but the biggest positive would be Hardik's inclusion and the way he shaped up in these three Test matches," said Kohli at the post-match presentation India won the third Test by an innings and 171 runs.
"The kind of confidence he showed the with the ball and the maturity with the bat, it really gives us a lot of boost and the balance," said Kohli.
Pandya smashed a 96-ball 108 yesterday for his maiden international century, helping India post 487 in the first innings. Besides a hundred and fifty in his debut Test series, Pandya picked up four wickets.
Though India won the series with ease, Kohli gave due respect to their opponents.
"We are a young side, we look forward to play Test cricket, we look forward to play every single Test match with the same kind of excitement and that is the only way you can be ruthless," he said.
"We like to be prepared beforehand and be proactive rather than being reactive. We have age on our side and we have an opportunity to play together for five, six years for the country."
On the Sri Lanka's performance in the series, he added: "All of them are super talented players that is why they are playing for the country. They beat Australia 3-0. Sometimes the side has momentum, sometimes they don't. It's all about keeping the belief going and not losing motivation because of a few results. That is what we believe in as a team as well."
First Published: August 17, 2017, 1:03 PM IST