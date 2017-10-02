India vs Australia 2017: Hardik Pandya Had Planned to Take Aus Series by Storm Reveals Brother Krunal

Taking to Twitter, Krunal revealed that brother Hardik had promised to set the stage on fire in the ODI series against Australia and Krunal went on to add that the mission had been accomplished with a sense of pride.
Krunal wrote: “Just before the #INDvAUS series, @hardikpandya7 told me he will set the stage on fire & today I can proudly say, “you did it... and how!”🇮🇳”
Just before the #INDvAUS series, @hardikpandya7 told me he will set the stage on fire & today I can proudly say, “you did it... and how!”🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/ORoYAwAhWz— Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) October 1, 2017
Earlier, skipper Virat Kohli said that Man of the Series Hardik had emerged as the "biggest asset" for the team after their convincing 4-1 win in the five-match series against Australia. Kohli had special praise for the all-rounder, who scored 222 runs with the bat and also picked up six wickets to emerge as the Player of the Tournament.
"Hardik Pandya is the biggest asset (from the series). Selection dilemma is always a good headache for me as a captain because it’s always better to have plenty to pick from and take the best 11 possible," the skipper said.
Kohli also praised the pace bowling duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah for their outstanding performances in the series. "Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar) and (Jasprit) Bumrah have been outstanding for us. When Umesh (Yadav) and (Mohammad) Shami got their opportunity they were pretty good as well. And those two wrist-spinners (Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal) in the middle overs were too very good," he said.
After leading the team to their sixth consecutive bilateral series victory, a satisfied Kohli said he was satisfied with the overall performance of the team.
"I thought it was a really convincing series win. We've ticked all the boxes. We have been put under pressure, and we have come back four times to win four games. Lots of positives to come out of this series," Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony.
Asked about how difficult it is to keep the team motivated for an inconsequential game, Kohli said: "The management has played a role in that as well. I think it's become second nature to the players (to keep themselves motivated despite already winning the series)."
David WarnerHardik Pandyaind vs aus 2017India vs AustraliaKrunal PandyaMS DhoniRavi Shastristeve smithvirat kohli
First Published: October 2, 2017, 1:23 PM IST