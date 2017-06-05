Hardik Has a Message for His Fans After Demolishing Pakistan

Getty Images

New Delhi: Hardik Pandya has hit a purple patch. Be it with the bat or ball, he has been consistently performing on the field. After taking Mumbai Indians to the title in the 10th edition of the Indian Premier League, Hardik once again brought out his A-game against Pakistan as he hit an unbeaten 20 off 6 balls and then picked two wickets. After a scintillating show on Sunday, Hardik had a message for all his fans on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, Hardik posted: “Learn from yesterday. Live for today. Hope for tomorrow ♂️ good morning uk and good afternoon have a good day all ❤️.”

Coming in to bat at the fall of Yuvraj Singh’s wicket in the 47th over, Hardik launched into Imad Wasim in the last over as he hit three back-to-back sixes. Hardik’s knock ensured that India crossed the 300-run mark with ease.

Returning with the ball in hand, he first sent back Imad Wasim for a duck, caught smartly by Kedar Jadhav at short cover and then dismissed Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed for 15, caught by MS Dhoni behind the wicket.

First Published: June 5, 2017, 2:56 PM IST