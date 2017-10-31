Hardik Pandya Has Fun Night With Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul

Taking to Instagram, Pandya posted a photo which read: “Dinner with the boys! 🍝”
Having been dropped from the ODI series, Rahul joined the team for the T20Is after the selectors decided to give him a longer rope in the shortest format and dropped Kedar Jadhav from the T20I squad for the New Zealand series.
Interestingly, the opening T20I in Kotla will also be the farewell game for India pacer Ashish Nehra. He had announced his retirement during the Australia series and said that he wanted to go out having played his last game at the Kotla.
India captain Virat Kohli lauded his bowlers after their series winning performance in the high-scoring third ODI on Sunday. Jasprit Bumrah's (3/47 in 10 overs) fantastic bowling at the death ensured that India restricted New Zealand to 331 for 7 after scoring 337 in the final ODI, winning the series 2-1.
"To be fair to the bowlers: the wicket eased out nicely. The ball was coming onto the bat beautifully. But glad the bowlers came out on top: it was like a knock out game for us, and the boys showed their character," Kohli said at the post-match presentation.
However the Indian captain was gracious in praising New Zealand's performance in all three games. "Credit to New Zealand. They challenged us in all three games and forced us to play our best in every game. Credit to the skill and character they possess."
Kohli was seen fielding at the boundary and during the end overs wasn't as animated as one has seen him during all these years.
"I decided that I would let the bowlers do what they want do and that's why I was calm. There was dew too, just glad the boys pulled through."
ashish nehraHardik PandyaInd vs NZIndia vs New Zealand 2017kl rahulOff The Fieldshikhar dhawanvirat kohli
First Published: October 31, 2017, 11:07 AM IST