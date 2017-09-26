Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Hardik Pandya Impresses 'The Wall' Rahul Dravid With Mature Approach

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 26, 2017, 1:54 PM IST
Hardik Pandya Impresses 'The Wall' Rahul Dravid With Mature Approach

Hardik Pandya. (Getty Images)

New Delhi: He is a swashbuckling cricketer who is in a completely different mold than former India skipper Rahul Dravid. But such is his impact on the game that Hardik Pandya has managed to impress none other than ‘The Wall’ with his temperament and adapting qualities. While Pandya is generally known to go hammer and tongs at the bowling, he showed great maturity in the last ODI in Indore and played a subdued knock.

And the current India A coach feels that Pandya deserves credit for playing according to the situation and the demand of the team. “A good example about Hardik from my perspective is, he’s willing to play situations and not just the natural game we often speak about. Credit goes completely to him. It’s not about playing just the one way you want to play,” he said on the sidelines of India A’s unofficial Test against New Zealand A.

Dravid is not the lone person who is impressed with the all-rounder. Skipper Virat Kohli called Pandya a superstar after the Indore ODI and the Baroda lad is even being considered as the answer to former India skipper Kapil Dev, one of the best all-rounders to have played the gentleman’s game. Dravid is particularly impressed with the youngster’s mature approach at the crease.

“If he bats at four, he bats in a particular way. If he bats at six, he bats in a particular way. Tomorrow, he may bat at 80 for 4, like he did in the first ODI with Dhoni. That shows maturity and that’s what you want to see.

“This concept of ‘play your natural game’, which I hear all the time, frustrates me because there’s no such thing in my belief as ‘natural game.’ It’s only about how you play different situations,” Dravid said.

Dravid feels Pandya is a perfect example of how to bat differently in different conditions. “You have to learn to bat differently in different conditions, and if you can do that like Hardik is showing at the moment, those would be signs of a developing cricketer, someone who can make consistent contributions and not someone who is a one-off, who can produce brilliance once in a while.

“The aspiration and challenges set for a lot of India A players is to be all-weather players, all-situation players, all-condition players.”
Hardik Pandyaind vs aus 2017India vs AustraliaMS DhoniRahul Dravidsteve smithvirat kohli
First Published: September 26, 2017, 1:54 PM IST

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3395 110
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
FULL Ranking