Hardik Pandya is a Fighter But It's Too Early to Compare Him With Kapil Dev: Sourav Ganguly

But Hardik Pandya looks to be from a different breed altogether, who likes to take the responsibility on his shoulders whenever he is out there in the middle. In the recently-concluded ODI series against Australia, Pandya was named man of the series for his stunning show with both bat and ball.
However, former India skipper Sourav Ganguly said even though Pandya is a great all-rounder, but he shouldn't be compared with Kapil Devi just yet.
"Hardik Pandya has the qualities to help this Indian team but don’t compare him with Kapil Dev at the moment. Kapil Dev was an absolute champion. We will talk about it 10-15 years down the line once Pandya keeps playing that long," Ganguly told India Today.
"Let’s enjoy his cricket, he is a good cricketer, he is a positive cricketer. He’s a fighter and he has got heart when he plays cricket. That’s what you look in a young cricketer. I wish him all the best hopefully he continues to do good work for Virat Kohli," Ganguly added.
Meanwhile, Ganguly also lauded the selectors' decision to include Ashish Nehra into the 15-man squad for the upcoming T20 series against Australia. Calling Pandya an exception players, Dada said that the left-arm pacer will have a huge say in the upcoming series.
"It’s a good news for Indian cricket that they have picked ability and not age. He is an exceptional T20 bowler. We saw him in last T20 World Cup. He is a left armer and he creates a different angle. I think he will come out with flying colours in this series as well," Ganguly said.
First Published: October 4, 2017, 3:58 PM IST