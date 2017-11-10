Hardik Pandya Rested for Upcoming Test Series Against Sri Lanka

The BCCI issued a statement which read that due to heavy workload, the selection panel has decided to rest Pandya for the 3-match Test series, which starts from November 16. Also, Pandya will undergo strength training at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore during this time. Pandya was earlier named in the squad for the first two Tests against the Islanders.
"The All-India Senior Selection Committee in consultation with the Indian team management has decided to rest all-rounder Hardik Pandya for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka," the BCCI statement read.
"Considering Pandya’s heavy recent workload, the decision was made to negate any possibility of a major injury concern. Pandya will undergo a period of strength at conditioning at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru," the statement added.
The Indian selectors had announced the squad for the first two Tests against Sri Lanka on October 23. Fit-again Murali Vijay returned to the squad in place of opener Abhinav Mukund, while Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul were also been included.
Meanwhile, wicket-keeper-batsman Sanju Samson has been appointed captain of Board President's XI side in place of injured Naman Ojha for the two-day tour match against Sri Lanka from November 11-12.
While, in-form Punjab youngster Anmolpreet Singh, who scored a career-best 267 in the last round Ranji Trophy match against Chhattisgarh, has been named as replacement for Naman Ojha.
India Test squad for the first two Tests: Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul, M Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-Captain), Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma.
Board President’s XI squad: Sanju Samson (C) (WK), Jiwanjot Singh, B Sandeep, Tanmay Agarwal, Abhishek Gupta, Rohan Prem, Akash Bhandari, Jalaj Saxena, Chama Milind, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Warrier, Ravi Kiran, Anmolpreet Singh.
First Published: November 10, 2017, 4:55 PM IST