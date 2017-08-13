India vs Sri Lanka 2017: Hardik Pandya Sets New Record, Slams 26 Runs in an Over in Pallekele Test

Enroute his maiden Test century, Pandya showed his hitting prowess once again as he toyed with the Sri Lankan bowlers and hit boundaries at will. But he was particularly destructive against spinner Pushpakumara, off whose bowling he slammed 26 runs to set a new record.
At the start of the 116th over of the innings, India's score read 430/9 but after the six balls were bowled, Pandya had taken the visitors' total to 456/9. 4,4,6,6,6,0 — this is how Pandya bludgeoned runs in this particular over.
The right-hander started the over with two boundaries on the first two deliveries. And then, he slammed three successive sixes off the next three balls as each of them went straight over the bowler's head. By doing so, he set a new record of most number of runs scored by an Indian in one over in Tests.
The Indian list is as follows -
Hardik Pandya - 26 runs
Sandeep Patil - 24 runs
Kapil Dev - 24 runs
However, he fell short of the world record by just three runs as the overall list is all follows -
Brian Lara - 28 runs
Trevor Bailey - 28 runs
Shahid Afridi - 27 runs
Hardik Pandya - 26 runs
Pandya's onslaught propelled India's score to 487 runs in the first innings of the third Test and helped in consolidating the visitors' position in the match.
