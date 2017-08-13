India vs Sri Lanka 2017: Hardik Pandya Slams Fourth Fastest Test Ton For India

Pandya bludgeoned a 96-ball 108 to help India put on 487 in the first innings of the last match of the series against the Islanders. In doing so, Pandya has set new milestone for India in the longest format of the game.
Pandya reached his century off just 86 deliveries and by doing so, he became the fourth fastest Indian (tied with Kapil Dev) to score a ton in Test cricket. The all-rounder is behind only to the likes of Mohammad Azharuddin (74 balls), Kapil Dev (74 balls), Virender Sehwag (78 balls) and Shikhar Dhawan (85 balls).
During the course of his stunning innings, Pandya stunned a hapless Lanka bowling attack by smashing seven huge sixes. By doing so, he now stands second in the list of most number of sixes hit by an Indian in a Test innings. Only, Navjot Singh Sidhu (8 sixes) is ahead of Pandya now in this particular list.
Also, Pandya hit 26 runs off one Pushpakumara over and now holds the India record of most number of runs scored in an over in Test. Overall, only Brian Lara (28), Trevor Bailey (28) and Shahid Afridi (27) are ahead of him now. At the start of the 116th over of the innings, India's score read 430/9 but after the six balls were bowled, Pandya had taken the visitors' total to 456/9. 4,4,6,6,6,0 — this is how Pandya bludgeoned runs in this particular over.
He also now stands at 13th position in the list of highest individual score by an Indian while batting at eighth or lower in the batting order.
First Published: August 13, 2017, 2:34 PM IST