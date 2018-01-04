Hardik Pandya Will be Crucial for Virat Kohli's Side: Lance Klusener

Despite his prowess, Pandya’s critics are not sure of his ability in the longer format. The young all-rounder, though has scored a century and a half century against Sri Lanka in Test cricket in August last year. That performance saw him receive a call up for the tough South Africa series.
Even though he has no experience in playing Test cricket in such conditions, former South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener is of the opinion that Pandya will be a crucial cog in the when for the Virat Kohli led team.
“An all-rounder of the quality of Pandya gives India the edge both with the bat and ball. He is an exciting talent who provides balance to the Indian unit. Pandya -a medium-pacer who comes to bat lower down the order – provides skipper Virat Kohli with a lot of options with team combination,” Klusener told Times of India.
The former medium pacer also had a piece of advice for the youngster, and said that, “I expect the South African bowlers to use the short ball against him. But if he survives those initial moments and gets his eye in, then Pandya could be lethal.”
Klusener, currently acting as Zimbabwe’s batting coach, went onto say that it is important Indian skipper Kohli score a bagful of runs if India wanted to win. “If India aim to win this series then Kohli will have to score. He would be tested and it gives our bowlers a chance to know how good they are when they bowl to one of the best batters in the world currently,” he said.
Klusener also added that the Proteas bowling line-up gives them an edge in the series. “Both India and South Africa have full strength sides to choose from. There is little to separate the two teams but I reckon South Africa will enjoy a slight edge in the pace bowling department as the likes of Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, Kagiso Rabada and Vernon Philander are well-versed with the conditions. On the other hand, India have a well-rounded attack with terrific spin bowling options such as R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja to choose from,” he said.
