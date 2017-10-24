India vs New Zealand 2017: Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Manish Pandey and Axar Patel Reach Pune in Style

Taking to Twitter, Chahal posted a photo with teammates which read: “Pune 🏎🏎 #INDvNZ 🇮🇳”
India take on the Kiwis in the second of the three-match ODI series at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Tom Latham and Ross Taylor put on an exhibition of quality one-day batsmanship as they shared a 200-run fourth wicket stand to guide New Zealand to an easy 6-wicket win over India in the opening ODI in Mumbai.
Latham (103*) brought up his fourth ODI century as he raced ahead of Taylor (95) in latter stages of the chase on a Wankhede pitch which wasn't the usual belter of a track that one gets to see at this venue.
The Indian bowling attack didn't have a plan B despite the wicket being not so conducive for batting. The best part about the New Zealand run-chase was that they achieved the target without taking undue risks.
They did not try to attack spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav (1/64 in 10 overs) and Yuzvendra Chahal (0/51 in 10 overs) taking all the singles and doubles on offer with occasional boundary for the taking.
They either used their stretch to play the sweep shot and on occasions waited for the turn to play the late cuts as the 20 overs by the spin twins yielded 125 runs but more improtantly, they only lost one wicket.
Taylor, who has been a regular feature in the IPL over the years faced 100 balls hitting eight boundaries while Latham -- the only successful Kiwi batsman during their last tour, hit eight fours and two sixes in 102 deliveries scoring his fourth ODI hundred.
Earlier, Virat Kohli played another masterclass of an innings in his landmark 200th ODI as he kept the Indian innings together despite wickets falling at regular intervals. The Indian captain slammed his 31st ODI century, which took him ahead of Ricky Ponting in the list of most centuries score in the history of one-dayers.
First Published: October 24, 2017, 12:07 PM IST