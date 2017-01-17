    Quick Links

    Harmanpreet Kaur Charged for Conduct Breach During Women's Big Bash League

    Press Trust of India | Jan 17, 2017 17:19 IST| UPDATED: Jan 17, 2017 17:19 IST
    Harmanpreet Kaur. (Getty Images)

    Melbourne: Sydney Thunder's Harmanpreet Kaur has been charged for breaching the Cricket Australia Code of Conduct during her side's Women's Big Bash League match against the Hobart Hurricanes in Hobart.

    Harmanpreet, first woman cricketer from India to play in Big Bash, was reported for breaching CA's Code of Conduct Article 2.1.2 abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a match a level 1 offence.

    The offence occurred during the Thunder s batting innings yesterday, after Harmanpreet was dismissed.

    As per the CA Code of Conduct procedure, the Match Referee, Roy Loh, considered the umpires written report, and the proposed sanction was a reprimand.

    Harmanpreet accepted the sanction and no hearing was required.