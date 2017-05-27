Harmanpreet Kaur to Play for Surrey Stars in ECB's Kia Super League

(Getty Images)

India's T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur is set to represent the Surrey Stars in Kia Super League, the T20 tournament hosted by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) after a successful stint with Sydney Thunders in Women's Big Bash League, last year.

An attacking batswoman and a useful off-spinner, Harmanpreet was the first Indian player to be signed for the WBBL hosted by Cricket Australia alongside Smriti Mandhana.

Playing for Sydney Thunder, Harmanpreet made an immediate impact in her first season, scoring 296 runs in 12 innings at an impressive average of 59.20.

She also claimed six wickets. The Indian Womens T20 captain was adjudged Sydney Thunders WBBL Player of the Tournament.

The Kia Super League starts on 10th August 2017 and will see all six teams playing each other once in a league format.

The top ranked side gets a direct entry into the final while the second and third-ranked sides will compete for a spot in the final.

First Published: May 27, 2017, 9:56 PM IST