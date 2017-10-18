Hasan Ali Breaks Waqar Younis' Record in Third Sri Lanka ODI

In the finals of the Champions Trophy, he wreck havoc on the much-feared Indian betting line-up, finishing with the figures of 3/16. He took the game away from India, and the cup too. To his credit, he carried his superlative form after that tournament too.
With some consistent bowling, Ali not just rose the ranks, but also became the fastest Pakistani bowler to 50 ODI wickets. Ali managed this feat in just 24 matches, surpassing Waqar Younis, who achieved the feat in 27 games. During the match against Sri Lanka at Abu Dhabi, Ali claimed 4 wickets to shatter Younis' record.
Apart from that, Ali is also the highest wicket-taker in ODIs in 2017. In a total of 17 innings, he has scalped 41 wickets. The Pakistani is above Jasprit Bumrah (29), Liam Plunkett (36), Rashid Khan (36), and Kagiso Rabada (26).
With two more ODIs to go in Pakistan-Sri Lanka series, Ali is expected to increase his record further.
First Published: October 18, 2017, 8:11 PM IST