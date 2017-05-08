Hashim Amla Leads List of Centuries Scored In IPL In a Losing Cause

BCCI Photo

New Delhi: Even if a cricketer slams a century in the Indian Premier League, it doesn't guarantee that his team will end up on the winning side — and who better to know this than South African batting maestro Hashim Amla.

Donning the red of Kings XI Punjab in the tenth edition of the league, Amla has slammed two centuries in the cash-rich league so far, however, the right-hander has been on the losing side on both the occasions.

Most cricketers rate team milestones higher than personal achievements, therefore, a century in a losing cause isn't the best accolade for batsmen in the game by any stretch of the imagination.

Let's now look at the star players who have this unenviable stat in their resume -

1) Hashim Amla, Kings XI Punjab (Twice in 2017) : 104* Against Mumbai Indians and 104 Against Gujarat Lions

Amla quashed the general perception that he cannot score fast and slammed two centuries in the ongoing edition of the IPL, but his team has let him down on both the occasions.

Batting first, Amla (104* off 60) slammed his maiden IPL century against Mumbai Indians in Indore as KXIP put on a daunting total of 198. However, Jos Buttler (77 off 37 balls) and Nitish Rana (62 off 34 ball) made a mockery of the Punjab bowling attack as Mumbai cruised to victory in 15.3 overs.

Amla's (104 off 60) second ton of IPL-10 came against Gujarat Lions in Mohali and by doing so he also became the third player ever to score two or more centuries in one season of the cash-rich league.

However, this time, Dwayne Smith stole his thunder by slamming a quick-fire 74 as Gujarat won the match with two balls to spare.

2) Virat Kohli, Royal Challengers Bangalore (2016) : 100* Against Gujarat Lions

RCB skipper Virat Kohli finally broke his century duck in the IPL as he bludgeoned 100* against Gujarat Lions at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot in the ninth edition of the league.

Kohli slammed 100 off 63 balls which included eleven boundaries and one huge six as RCB posted a decent total of 180. However, the big names in Gujarat batting line-up chipped in with runs as the Lions chased down the target with 3 balls to spare (Dwayne Smith - 32, Brendon McCullum - 42, Suresh Raina - 28, Dinesh Karthik - 50*).

3) Wridhhiman Saha, Kings XI Punjab (2014) : 115* Against Kolkata Knight Riders

Arguably the most disappointing night for Wriddhiman Saha in his career as the right-hander slammed a scintillating century in the final of the 2014 edition of the IPL, but still ended up to be on the losing side.

Saha's 66-ball 115* propelled KXIP's score to 199 in their designated 20 overs and he must have thought that his team has done enough to get their hands on their maiden title.

However, Manish Pandey's blitzkrieg (94 off 50) shadowed Saha's heroics as KKR romped home to their second IPL title in thrilling style.

4) Sachin Tendulkar, Mumbai Indians (2011) : 100* Against Kochi Tuskers

Sachin Tendulkar blasted a 66-ball 100* against Kochi Tuskers in the 2011 edition of the league at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Sachin's innings included 12 boundaries and three huge sixes as Mumbai posted a strong total of 182 in their designated 20 overs.

However, the score was made to look small by Brendon McCullum (81) and Mahela Jayawardena (56) as the duo slammed half-centuries and Kochi won the match in the penultimate over of the match itself.

5) Yusuf Pathan, Rajasthan Royals (2010) : 100 Against Mumbai Indians

Riding on half-centuries from Saurabh Tiwary (53) and Ambati Rayudu (55), Mumbai Indians put on a daunting total of 212 runs in their designated 20 overs at the Brabourne stadium in 2010 edition of the league.

The Rajasthan Royals' chase didn't go as per plan and the team were reeling at 66/4 at one point. However, Yusuf Pathan completely changed the complexion of the game with his big-hitting and slammed a century off just 37 balls. But that is when calamity stuck and Pathan was run-out at the team score of 173.

Paras Dogra (41) tried hard but none of the tail-enders could provide enough support as the Royals fell short by 4 runs.

6) Andrew Symonds, Deccan Chargers (2008) : 117 Against Rajasthan Royals

Andrew Symonds was at the peak of his powers during the 2008 edition of the cash-rich league. While playing for Deccan Chargers, Symonds blew away the Rajasthan Royals' bowling attack enroute to his 117* off just 53 deliveries.

However, Deccan's 214 was made to look small by Greame Smith (71) and Yusuf Pathan (61) as the first champions of the IPL cruised home to a victory with one ball to spare.

First Published: May 8, 2017, 5:34 PM IST