Home ICC Women's World Cup WI vs IND News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Henry Nicholls to Captain New Zeland A in India

PTI | Updated: September 7, 2017, 5:21 PM IST
Henry Nicholls to Captain New Zeland A in India

Henry Nicholls of New Zealand bats in the nets during a New Zealand nets session. (Getty Images)

Wellington: Henry Nicholls will lead New Zealand A on the tour of India comprising two First Class matches and five one-day matches.

There will be only one change in the 15-man squad for the different formats, with Jeet Raval being replaced by Glenn Philips following the First Class fixtures.

From the 16 players to play against India A, 13 have represented New Zealand with seven currently centrally contracted to NZC.

Selector and Manager for the tour, Gavin Larsen, said the NZ A programme is critical to preparing players for international cricket.

"Going into a significantly different environment to that of the New Zealand domestic scene is a huge opportunity to promote player growth," Larsen was quoted as saying by the official New Zealand Cricket website.

"Preparing for international cricket is challenging, so this is a great chance for these players to improve their game in sub-continent conditions."

Former fast bowler Shane Bond will be the head coach of the New Zealand A side. The team departs for India on September 19.

Squad: Henry Nicholls (captain), Todd Astle, Tom Blundell, Tom Bruce, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips, Seth Rance, Jeet Raval, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Sean Solia, George Worker, Will Young.

Schedule:


1st Four Day match - 23-26 September, Vijayawada

2nd Four Day match - 30 September-3 October, Vijayawada


1st One Day match - 6 October, Visakhapatnam

2nd One Day match - 8 October, Visakhapatnam

3rd One Day match - 10 October, Visakhapatnam

4th One Day match - 13 October, Visakhapatnam

5th One Day match - 15 October, Visakhapatnam.
Henry Nichollsish sodhiLockie Fergusonmatt henryNew Zeland A TourNew Zeland A Tour of India
First Published: September 7, 2017, 5:21 PM IST

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3395 110
3 England 4097 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
FULL Ranking