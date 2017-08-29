Highlights, Bangladesh vs Australia: 1st Test, Day 3 at Mirpur - As It Happened

Matt Renshaw and David Warner walk out to open the innings. (Getty Images)

Commentary (Australia innings)

Story of day 4 - 156 runs still required with 8 wickets in hand and two set batsmen out in the middle. Will the men from Down Under apply themselves and prove the world that they can play spin? Or will we see Bangladesh pull off a historic win? Join us tomorrow at 1000 local (0400 GMT) for what could be the final day of this Test. Until next time, it's goodbye from us. Cheers!

Skipper Smith survived an early scare when he was on a golden duck and then got a reprieve at short leg too but since then he never looked back. He continued to march on and stitched an unbeaten 81-run stand with the southpaw. Bangladesh threw it all they had at the current pair but just couldn't break this stand. Still all is not lost for them, if they manage to dismiss this pair early tomorrow, who would know this Test can turn upside down. But for that they need to stay patient and not let the tourists run away with the game.

Safe to say, Australia are pretty much into this. The whole of their dressing room is up on its feet to laud the efforts showed by their two senior men - David Warner and Steven Smith. After bundling out Bangladesh for 221, courtesy a 6-fer from Lyon, they had their task cut out. Chasing 265 on such a deck, the visitors lost Renshaw early. Khawaja's poor run only made the matters worse but it was Warner who didn't let the hosts' spinners dictate terms. He came out with intent and it has paid off pleasingly well as he scored an unbeaten 75.

29.6 T Islam to Warner, Warner camps back and clips it through the square leg region for a single. THAT'S STUMPS ON DAY 3! 109/2

29.5 T Islam to Warner, Tossed up outside off, Warner stays back and defends it. 108/2

29.4 T Islam to Warner, Warner dances down the track and pushes it back to the bowler. 108/2

29.3 T Islam to Warner, Floats it around off, kicks a bit off the deck. Warner somehow manages to drop it short of the fielder at forward short leg off the gloves. 108/2

29.2 T Islam to Warner, Spinning in from around off, Warner pushes it back to the bowler. 108/2

29.1 T Islam to Warner, Short and wide outside off, punched through cover-point for a couple. 108/2

A mini-conference going on between the Bangladeshi players and they hand Taijul Islam the ball to bowl the final over of the day.

28.6 Al Hasan to S Smith, Fuller around off, driven towards covers. 106/2

28.5 Al Hasan to Warner, Floats it outside off, clipped through the mid on region for a single. 106/2

28.4 Al Hasan to Warner, Spinning in from outside off, Warner gets forward to defend. Gets hit on his stomach as he misses it. 105/2

28.3 Al Hasan to Warner, Warner plays for the turn but the ball straightens a touch to beat his outside edge. 105/2

28.2 Al Hasan to Warner, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 105/2

28.1 Al Hasan to Warner, Shorter around off, Warner camps back and defends it. 105/2

27.6 M Hasan to S Smith, FOUR! Brilliant shot! Floats it a bit fuller outside off, Smith leans into the drive and executes it perfectly through the extra cover region for a boundary. Australia need 160 runs to win. 105/2

27.5 M Hasan to Smith, Around off, Smith camps back and defends it. 101/2

27.4 M Hasan to Smith, Change of angle, Hasan comes over the wicket. Bowls this outside off, Smith pushes it towards the fielder at mid on. 101/2

27.3 M Hasan to Smith, Tossed up around middle and leg, Smith stays in his crease and defends it. 101/2

27.2 M Hasan to Smith, Around leg, clipped towards the fielder at short fine leg. 101/2

27.1 M Hasan to Warner, Floated around off, driven towards sweeper cover for a single. 101/2

26.6 Al Hasan to Smith, Around off, cut towards the point region. 100/2

26.5 Al Hasan to Smith, Shorter around off, cut towards the fielder at point. 100/2

26.4 Al Hasan to Smith, Quicker one outside off, off the outer half towards point. 100/2

26.3 Al Hasan to Smith, Tossed up around off, pushed on the off side. 100/2

26.2 Al Hasan to Smith, Outside off, punched towards the fielder at covers. 100/2

26.1 Al Hasan to Smith, Spinning into the batsman, Smith defends it off the back foot. 100/2

25.6 M Hasan to Smith, This time the Aussie skipper goes back and pulls it to deep mid-wicket to keep strike. 100 comes up for Australia. 100/2

25.5 M Hasan to Warner, Now David milks a single down to long on. Good batting from Warner this is. 99/2

25.4 M Hasan to Warner, FOUR! Pulled away! Drops it short on middle, Warner rocks back and pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary. He's picking his spots here. 98/2

25.3 M Hasan to Warner, Tossed up on off, defended towards silly point. 94/2

25.2 M Hasan to Warner, Warner comes forward to defend but the ball turns away to nearly take the outside edge. 94/2

25.1 M Hasan to Smith, Full and around middle, Smith looks to flick but gets a leading edge as he closes the face of the bat a bit early. The ball rolls towards mid on and a single is taken. 94/2

24.6 Al Hasan to Warner, Short and outside off, David cuts it hard but a good dive from the fielder at point denies him a run. 93/2

24.5 Al Hasan to S Smith, Flat and quick, angling across, Smith plays with soft hands. Ekes an outside edge which rolls towards short third man for a single. 93/2

24.4 Al Hasan to S Smith, Fuller on off, Smith drives towards cover where the fielder makes a diving stop. 92/2

24.3 Al Hasan to Warner, Drop it short outside off, David cuts it towards deep point for a single. 92/2

24.2 Al Hasan to Smith, Drifting in from around middle, Smith looks to defend but gets an outside edge which rolls past short third man for a single. 91/2

24.1 Al Hasan to Warner, Sends it quicker through the air outside off, Warner places it towards point for a single. 90/2

Shakib Al Hasan is called back into the attack.

23.6 M Hasan to Smith, Smith lunges forward and defends it neatly. 89/2

23.5 M Hasan to Smith, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 89/2

23.4 M Hasan to Smith, Into the pads, clipped towards the fielder at square leg. 89/2

23.3 M Hasan to Smith, Tossed up outside off, Smith fails to push it through and gets beaten. 89/2

23.2 M Hasan to Smith, Quicker around off, Smith clips it towards square leg. 89/2

23.1 M Hasan to Warner, Floated around leg, Warner camps down the track and lofts it over the wide mid on region. Iqbal gives it a chase, just pulls it back in time to save a run for his side. 89/2

22.6 T Islam to Warner, Floated around off, Warner goes for the paddle scoop. Gets an inside edge on it, brushes the pads and past the short leg fielder for a single. 86/2

22.5 T Islam to Warner, David gets behind the line of the ball to defend it. 85/2

22.4 T Islam to Warner, FOUR! Good shot! Shorter outside off, Warner camps back and punches off the back foot through covers for a boundary. 85/2

22.3 T Islam to Warner, Spinning in from outside off, stays low. Warner camps back and defends it. 81/2

22.2 T Islam to Warner, Quicker around off, Warner comes down the track and defends it. 81/2

22.1 T Islam to Smith, Floated around off, Smith shuffles across and clips it through mid-wicket for a single. 81/2

21.6 M Hasan to Warner, Fires it full around off, defended into the ground. 80/2

21.5 M Hasan to Warner, Flatter one around middle and off, it's defending by covering the line. 80/2

21.4 M Hasan to Warner, Floats it up on middle, defended into the ground. 80/2

21.3 M Hasan to S Smith, Drops it short on middle, Smith quickly rocks back and pulls it to deep square leg for just a single. 50-run stand between the duo. 80/2

21.2 M Hasan to S Smith, Tossed up delivery outside off, driven along the ground through covers for a couple. 79/2

21.1 M Hasan to Smith, Tossed up delivery around middle, Smith defends it off the inner half towards short leg. 77/2

Mehedi Hasan is brought back for a bowl.

20.6 M Rahman to Warner, Yorker on off, but it's not that threatening. Easily jammed out by David. 77/2

20.5 M Rahman to Warner, Good length delivery on off, defended towards the cover region. 77/2

20.4 M Rahman to Smith, Angles it in on middle and leg, flicked towards deep backward square leg for another single. 77/2

20.3 M Rahman to Smith, Good length delivery on middle, Smith flicks it through backward square leg for a couple. 76/2

20.2 M Rahman to Warner, On a back of a length outside off, tapped in front of point for a single. 74/2

20.1 M Rahman to Warner, FOUR! Slapped it! Not a great start from Rahman. He start off from around the wicket and angles it away on a shorter length outside off. David stands put and thrashes it behind point to pick up another boundary. 73/2

Mustafizur Rahman is finally called for a bowl.

19.6 T Islam to Smith, Flattish around off, defended down with soft hands. 69/2

25th Test fifty for David Warner!

19.5 T Islam to Warner, Fifty for Davey Warner! What a knock it has been. He's not had a great record in Asia and this knock can put his critics to rest. Leans ahead and drives it square of the wicket on the off side for a single. Just a thumbs up from him and the entire Aussie players are up to applaud the southpaw's effort. Can he convert this into a big one? 69/2

19.4 T Islam to Warner, Fires it full on off, tapped besides the pitch. 68/2

19.3 T Islam to Smith, Quick single! Fuller and wide outside off, Steven defends it off the outer half towards point and calls for the quick single. 68/2

19.2 T Islam to Smith, Smith waits for the ball to come and then dabs it towards point. 67/2

19.1 T Islam to Smith, Tossed up delivery outside off, pushed towards the cover region. 67/2

18.6 M Hasan to Warner, Punched off the back foot by the batsman. 67/2

18.5 M Hasan to Warner, Foats it up outside off, Davey prods forward in defense. 67/2

18.4 M Hasan to Warner, Fuller on off, Warner drives it through covers for a couple. Moves onto 49! 67/2

18.3 M Hasan to Warner, Flat and quick outside off, Warner covers the line and then leaves it alone. 65/2

18.2 M Hasan to Warner, Brings his bat and pad together in defense. 65/2

18.1 M Hasan to Warner, A slider around middle, Warner looks to defend but gets an inside edge on the pads. 65/2

17.6 T Islam to Smith, SS has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 65/2

17.5 T Islam to Smith, Flighted delivery outside off, Smith defends it down the track. 65/2

17.4 T Islam to Warner, Leans ahead and pushes it into the cover region for a single. 65/2

17.3 T Islam to Warner, FOUR! Good use of the feet! Loopy ball outside off, Warner comes down the track, takes it on the full and drives it through covers. Pierces the gap and gets the desired result. 64/2

17.2 T Islam to Smith, Smith clips it wide of mid on for a single. 60/2

17.1 T Islam to S Smith, Starts off with a tossed up ball from over the wicket, Smith flicks it to mid on. 59/2

Rahim makes a bowling change here. Taijul Islam is asked to roll his arm over.

16.6 M Hasan to Warner, Takes a good stride forward and blocks it out watchfully. 59/2

16.5 M Hasan to Smith, Half-tracker on middle, pulled off the back foot to deep square leg for a single. 59/2

16.4 M Hasan to Smith, Darts it full on middle, whipped away wide of mid on for a comfortable two. 58/2

16.3 M Hasan to Smith, Turning back in from outside off, clipped off the back foot towards short leg. 56/2

16.2 M Hasan to Warner, Warner camps back and punches it towards cover for a single. 56/2

16.1 M Hasan to Warner, Flighted delivery outside off, Warner looks to play the reverse sweep but misses and so does the keeper. 55/2

15.6 Al Hasan to Smith, Fuller on off, Steven looks to drive but gets it off the outer half towards point. 55/2

15.5 Al Hasan to Smith, Drops it short and outside off, cut away towards cover-point. 55/2

15.4 Al Hasan to Smith, Tossed up wider on off, defended in front of silly point. 55/2

15.3 Al Hasan to Smith, SS has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 55/2

15.2 Al Hasan to Smith, Fuller around off, pushed off the front foot back to the bowler. 55/2

15.1 Hasan to D Warner, Top edge but safe... Floats it up outside off, Warner gets across the play the paddle but instead gets a top edge. The ball was in the air and that makes the hosts excited. Much to their dismay, the ball falls short of the man coming in from deep backward square leg. They key there was Warner didn't go through with his shot. Had he, the op edge would have gone into the hands. 55/2

14.6 M Hasan to Smith, Floated around off, Smith prods forward to defend. 54/2

14.5 M Hasan to Smith, Smith clips it on the leg side. 54/2

14.4 M Hasan to Warner, That's risky! Spin and bounce nearly killed Warner! Floats it around middle and off, the ball kicks off the deck massively. Warner is taken by surprise as the ball goes past his face, through the keeper for three byes. 54/2

14.3 M Hasan to Warner, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 51/2

14.2 M Hasan to Warner, Floated around off, Warner lunges forward and defends it. 51/2

14.1 M Hasan to Warner, FOUR! Quicker outside off, Warner opens the face of the bat and guides it fine past the slip fielder for a boundary. These are crucial runs for Australia. Also 50 up for them. 51/2

13.6 Al Hasan to Smith, Tossed up on off, a bit too full and Smith eases his drive through covers to take a brace. 47/2

13.5 Al Hasan to Warner, A bit short and outside off, cut away through point for a single. 45/2

13.4 Al Hasan to Warner, Shimmies down a touch and works it towards mid-wicket. 44/2

13.3 Al Hasan to Warner, Darts it on middle and leg, blocked into the ground. 44/2

13.2 Al Hasan to Warner, Quicker around off, defended into the ground watchfully. 44/2

13.1 Al Hasan to Warner, SIX! Down the track and away she goes! Shakib gives it a nice flight and David Warner goes fishing after it. Skips down the track and tonks it over wide long on fence for a maximum. The fielder manning at long on could only watch it sail over him and into the fence. 44/2

12.6 M Hasan to Smith, Smith gets behind the line of the ball to defend it. 38/2

12.5 M Hasan to Smith, Dropped! Smith survives again! Spinning in from outside off, Smith shuffles across and defends it straight towards the fielder at short leg. Kayes fails to hold onto the reflex catch and Smith seems to be gutted at himself. 38/2

12.4 M Hasan to Warner, Sprayed down the leg side, clipped fine for a single. 38/2

12.3 M Hasan to Warner, Warner gets behind the line of the ball to defend it on the leg side. 37/2

12.2 M Hasan to Smith, Spinning into the pads, Smith clips it through the wide of mid on region for a single. 37/2

12.1 M Hasan to Smith, Floated on a length around middle, kicks off the deck. Smith camps back and defends it. 36/2

11.6 Al Hasan to Smith, Spinning down the leg side, flicked through backward square leg for a single. 36/2

11.5 Al Hasan to Smith, Shorter and spinning into the batsman, Smith camps back and punches it towards the fielder at mid off. 35/2

11.4 Al Hasan to Smith, Smith stays deep in the crease and manages to defend it. 35/2

11.3 Al Hasan to Smith, Tossed up around leg, Steven defends it back towards the bowler. 35/2

11.2 Al Hasan to Smith, Floated around middle and off, driven back to the bowler. 35/2

11.1 Al Hasan to Warner, Short down the leg side, pulled towards backward square leg for a single. 35/2

10.6 M Hasan to Warner, Punched through covers for a single. 34/2

10.5 M Hasan to Warner, Drifting into the batsman, Warner defends it to the left of the bowler off the back foot. 33/2

10.4 M Hasan to Warner, Warner lunges forward and defends it. 33/2

10.3 M Hasan to Warner, FOUR! Top shot! Floated around off, Warner dances down the track and smacks that through the mid on region for a boundary. 33/2

10.2 M Hasan to Smith, Clipped through square leg for a single. 29/2

10.1 Hasan to Smith, NOT OUT! Smith survives! That was dramatically close! Drifting away from around off, Smith leans forward to defend. Gets beaten and the keeper is quick to dislodge the bails. The players start appealing and they are pretty confident there. The umpire goes upstairs and Steven Smith starts walking back. The TV umpire takes a long time to take the call. He sees it from all the angles possible and finally makes the decision. He feels that Steven had some part of the foot behind the line which saves him. 28/2

Big, big moment, this. A stumping appeal against Steven Smith and boy, he's starting to walk back. Has he managed to drag his foot behind? It is referred upstairs...

9.6 Al Hasan to Warner, Floated around middle and off, Warner lunges forward and defends it. 28/2

9.5 Al Hasan to D Warner, Fuller around off, driven towards mid off. 28/2

9.4 Al Hasan to Warner, Tossed up around off, spinning away. Warner gets beaten due to the away spin. 28/2

9.3 Al Hasan to Warner, Floated around off, driven towards covers. 28/2

Steven Smith, the skipper walks out next. A lot depends on this bloke. Will he be the one to lead from the front?

9.2 Al Hasan to Khawaja, OUT! Once again Khawaja throws it away! Shakib is enthralled and he is having a gala time out there! Floats this around off, Usman goes for the unnecessary sweep with a man in the deep. Gets it aerially towards backward square leg. Taijul Islam comes running in and takes a really good catch. Usman has to walk back and Australia are in trouble now. 28/2

9.1 Al Hasan to Khawaja, Quicker around off, Khawaja gets to the pitch of the ball and defends it. 28/1

8.6 M Hasan to Khawaja, Floated outside off, driven towards long off for a single. 28/1

8.5 M Hasan to Khawaja, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 27/1

8.4 M Hasan to Khawaja, Usman lunges forward and blocks it. 27/1

8.3 M Hasan to Khawaja, Floated around off, Khawaja defends it well. 27/1

Usman Khawaja walks in next.

8.2 Hasan to Renshaw, OUT! Hasan has drawn first blood! Drifting in from around off, Renshaw looks to play for the turn but there isn't any. The ball goes on with the arm. Hits him flush on the pads and the players start appealing. The umpire is convinced this time as he rules that out. Renshaw has a talk with Warner who consults him not to review it. So he continues to walk back. Replays show that it was plumb. 27/1

8.1 M Hasan to Renshaw, Floated around middle and spinning away, Renshaw fails to defend it. Gets hit on the back pad and the players start appealing. The umpire is not interested. 27/0

7.6 Al Hasan to Warner, FOUR! Brilliant! Tossed up outside off, reverse swept through the backward point region for a boundary. Good shot! 27/0

7.5 Al Hasan to Warner, The batsman was beaten and missed the line of the delivery. 23/0

7.4 Al Hasan to Warner, Warner drives it straight back to the bowler. 23/0

7.3 Al Hasan to Warner, FOUR! A chance goes down! Spinning in a bit from outside off, Warner plays the cut shot. Gets an edge on it and the ball flies just past Soumya Sarkar at first slip who hardly had anytime to react. Really tough to catch those but you need to if you want to affect a result. The ball races away to the fence. 23/0

7.2 Al Hasan to Warner, Floated around off, Warner thinks of scooping but lets it through at the last moment. 19/0

7.1 Al Hasan to Renshaw, Fuller just outside off, Renshaw plays the predetermined scoop fine past the keeper on the leg side. The fielder in the deep cuts it off and the batsmen run three in the process. 19/0

World no. 1 all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is introduced into the attack. Can he draw first blood?

6.6 M Hasan to D Warner, Floats one outside off, Warner lunges forward and drives it towards the fielder at extra cover. 16/0

6.5 M Hasan to Renshaw, Clipped through the mid-wicket region for a single. 16/0

6.4 M Hasan to Renshaw, Floats it fuller around middle and leg, Renshaw defends it well. 15/0

6.3 M Hasan to Warner, A bit short outside off, punched through covers for a single. 15/0

6.2 M Hasan to Warner, FOUR! Positive intent! Floated around off, David dances down the track and smacks that over the mid off fielder for a boundary. He is looking comfortable for the first time today. 14/0

6.1 M Hasan to Warner, Floated around off, Warner prods forward to defend. 10/0

5.6 N Hossain to Renshaw, Quicker outside off, Renshaw goes for the drive. Misses it as the ball goes through to the keeper. 10/0

5.5 N Hossain to Renshaw, Outside off this time, Renshaw shuffles across and defends it. 10/0

5.4 N Hossain to Renshaw, Around middle and leg, clipped towards mid-wicket. 10/0

5.3 N Hossain to Renshaw, Floated outside off, Matt reaches to the pitch of the ball and defends. Weirdly after a long pause, the umpire goes upstairs to review if it was a bump ball or not. Replays confirm that. 10/0

5.2 N Hossain to Renshaw, Renshaw lunges forward and defends it. 10/0

5.1 N Hossain to Renshaw, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 10/0

4.6 M Hasan to Warner, A bit fuller and Warner reaches to the pitch of the ball this time and defends. 10/0

4.5 M Hasan to Warner, Sharp turn and bounce! Floated around off, Warner tries to get forward and defend. Gets surprised by the spin and bounce and luckily does not edge it this time as the keeper collects it face high. 10/0

4.4 M Hasan to Warner, David prods forward and pushes it back to the bowler. 10/0

4.3 M Hasan to Warner, Warner lunges forward to defend. Gets beaten by the away spin this time. 10/0

4.2 M Hasan to Warner, Quicker around off, defended off the front foot. 10/0

4.1 M Hasan to Warner, Tossed up outside off, Warner reaches out to the pitch of the ball and defends it. 10/0

3.6 N Hossain to Renshaw, Tossed up around off, Renshaw lunges forward and defends it. 10/0

3.5 N Hossain to Warner, Again around leg, clipped through square leg for a single. 10/0

3.4 N Hossain to Warner, Sprayed down the leg side, Warner tries to run it down but misses his clip. 9/0

3.3 N Hossain to Warner, Slings it full in line of the stumps, dug out towards the fielder at covers. 9/0

3.2 N Hossain to Renshaw, Drifting into the pads, clipped through mid-wicket for a single. First run for Renshaw! 9/0

3.1 N Hossain to Renshaw, Around middle and leg, Renshaw defends it neatly. 8/0

2.6 M Hasan to Warner, Tossed up around off, Warner gets forward to defend. 8/0

2.5 M Hasan to Warner, Warner lunges forward and blocks it well. 8/0

2.4 M Hasan to Warner, Floated outside off, Warner covers his stumps and shoulders his arms to it. 8/0

2.3 M Hasan to D Warner, Around middle and leg, Warner drives it towards mid on. 8/0

2.2 M Hasan to Warner, Outside off, David defends it off the front foot. 8/0

2.1 M Hasan to Warner, Floated outside off, Warner lets it through. 8/0

1.6 N Hossain to Renshaw, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. A maiden to start with for Hossain. 8/0

1.5 N Hossain to Renshaw, Gives it a bit of air this time, Renshaw adjusts well and defends it in front of the fielder at forward short leg. 8/0

1.4 N Hossain to Renshaw, Drifting into the pads, defended on the leg side. 8/0

1.3 N Hossain to Renshaw, Floated around middle and leg, clipped towards mid-wicket. 8/0

1.2 N Hossain to Renshaw, Renshaw lunges forward and defends it. 8/0

1.1 N Hossain to Renshaw, Shout for LBW! Drifting into the pads, Renshaw fails to get his bat to it. Gets rapped on the pads and the players start appealing. The umpire stays put as height was a factor there. They think of taking the review but decide not to at the last moment. Good decision in the end. 8/0

Nasir Hossain to bowl from the other end.

0.6 M Hasan to Warner, Quicker outside off, Warner shoulders his arms to it. 8/0

0.5 M Hasan to D Warner, FOUR! Two off the over! Another short ball, Warner camps back, gets in an awkward position but still manages to pull it through mid-wicket for a boundary. 8/0

0.4 M Hasan to D Warner, Floated around off, driven towards covers. 4/0

0.3 M Hasan to Warner, Warner gets behind the line of the ball to defend it. 4/0

0.2 M Hasan to Warner, FOUR! First runs on the board! The best way for Warner here is to attack! Bowls this again short, David cashes in on it and pulls it through the mid-wicket region for a boundary. 4/0

0.1 M Hasan to Warner, Starts with a shorter delivery around off, punched towards the fielder at covers. 0/0

