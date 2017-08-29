Highlights, England vs West Indies, Second Test, Day 5 - As It Happened

West Indies Shai Hope reaches his century during day five of the the second Investec Test match at Headingley, Leeds. (Photo by Nigel French/PA Images via Getty Images)

Commentary (West Indies innings)

Cricket is a funny old game. You can never count any team out. Credit to West Indies for sticking around after a heavy defeat in the first Test match and in spite of all the criticism, they never lost focus. England will be shell-shocked at the moment. But they will admit that they are beaten by the better team. It was a great Test match and the declaration from Joe Root yesterday spiced it up. He could have easily batted on and on but instead decided to put the Windies in and force a result. However, his bowlers were not penetrative enough and the dropped catches didn't help their cause either.

The home side batted better in their second innings and on day 4 managed to declare after achieving the lead of 321 runs. We all thought that it will be a big achievement for the Windies if they manage to draw this game but the tourists had other plans. Once again Kraigg Brathwaite and Shai Hope raised a century stand to keep the chase on track. Shai carried on after losing his partner and batted through, thereby registering his second century in the match, a record at this venue.

Tremendous victory for West Indies to level the series! They were written off before this match after receiving a hammering at Edgbaston but they turned it around here. Great bowling by them restricted England to a low first innings total and then powered by the centuries from Kraigg Brathwaite and Shai Hope, they managed to gain a 169-run lead.

91.2 C Woakes to Hope, WEST INDIES WIN BY 5 WICKETS! Their first in England in 17 years! Back of a length delivery on middle, Shai Hope jumps inside the crease and glances it off his pads through backward square leg to collect a couple of runs. Hope screams in joy, the West Indian players are absolutely delighted in the dressing room. What a win for them! Totally against everyone's expectations. 322/5

91.1 C Woakes to Hope, Fuller and on off, driven on the up to mid off. 320/5

Shane Dowrich is the next man in. He is on a king pair.

90.6 M Ali to Blackwood, OUT! Stumped! Rush of blood and Blackwood loses his cool. He dances down the track looking for the glory shot but it spins back in sharply with extra bounce to beat his bat. Bairstow does the rest. The end of Jermaine. He is not looking too happy but has done his job. 2 more needed for a win. 320/5

90.5 M Ali to Hope, Floated ball on middle, tucked to mid-wicket for one. 320/4

90.4 M Ali to J Blackwood, Fuller and on off, driven through mid off for a single. 319/4

Off goes the helmet. He is setting himself for a big shot, it seems.

90.3 M Ali to Hope, On the pads, worked through square leg for a single. 318/4

90.2 M Ali to Hope, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 317/4

90.1 M Ali to Blackwood, Dropped by Stokes! They are not interested now, it appears. A flighted off spinner, Blackwood swings it over mid-wicket but fails to clear the fence. Stokes in the deep puts down a sitter and that very much sums up England's performance. A single taken. 317/4

89.6 C Woakes to Hope, Back of a length ball on off, Hope camps back and punches it down to mid off. 316/4

89.5 C Woakes to J Blackwood, Angling into the batsman, on a length, the batsman keeps it out off the inside half of the bat to square leg and steals a single. 316/4

89.4 C Woakes to Hope, A touch short and on off, Hope goes on his toes and glances it through square leg for a run. 315/4

89.3 C Woakes to Blackwood, It's been driven superbly through the covers. They pick up a single. 314/4

89.3 C Woakes to Blackwood, Wide! Wild delivery, way wide outside off, Blackwood leaves it alone. 313/4

89.2 C Woakes to Blackwood, Play and a miss! A touch short in length on off, Jermaine tries to pull it across the line but misses. Nearly got an inside edge there. 312/4

89.1 C Woakes to Blackwood, Short and wide outside off, Blackwood hops back to make space and then allows it through to the keeper. 312/4

Chris Woakes replaces Stuart Broad. 10 runs more needed.

88.6 M Ali to Hope, An off spinner on off, Hope lunges and defends it watchfully. 312/4

88.5 M Ali to Hope, Flatter and on off, Hope gets a bit squared up and it goes off the outer half of the bat to point. 312/4

88.4 M Ali to Hope, Fires in a full ball on middle, it's kept out towards the bowler. 312/4

88.3 M Ali to Hope, Allows the ball to spin back in and then helps it to square leg. 312/4

88.2 M Ali to Hope, Loopy off spinner on off, Hope gets across the stumps and blocks it with a straight bat. 312/4

88.1 M Ali to Hope, Tossed up ball on off, Hope leans forward to defend but it takes the outside edge and runs down to third man. A brace taken. 312/4

87.6 S Broad to Blackwood, Very full and outside off, driven straight to short cover. 12 needed more! 310/4

87.5 S Broad to Blackwood, SIX! Up and over Moeen! Short in length and outside off, Jermaine goes on his toes and upper cuts it over the jumping third man fielder for a biggie. For some reason, Moeen was not at the edge of the boundary. Could have been a different result, had he been there. 310/4

87.4 S Broad to Blackwood, Straighter delivery, worked through mid-wicket for a couple of runs. 304/4

87.3 S Broad to Blackwood, Given as a dead ball! Broad spears a full ball down the leg side, Blackwood tries hitting across the line but fails to connect. He falls in the process and the ball races off his pads to the fine leg fence. Not given as a boundary. Strange call. The batsman was definitely trying to play a shot, there. 302/4

87.2 S Broad to J Blackwood, FOUR! Full marks to the intent. Almost identical to the last delivery. The bowler follows the batsman again but this time Blackwood makes room and tries to hit it through the line. It flies off the outside edge and runs away to the third man fence. 302/4

87.1 S Broad to Blackwood, Follows the batsman down the leg side with a shortish ball, Blackwood is cramped for room and ends up playing it back. 298/4

86.6 M Ali to Hope, The batsman works it down the leg side. 298/4

50-run stand between Shai Hope and Jermaine Blackwood. They have brought the Windies very close, they only need 24 now.

86.5 M Ali to Hope, Four byes! Big spin down the leg side, the batsman fails to flick and the keeper also fails to collect. It happily runs down to the fine leg fence. 298/4

86.4 M Ali to Hope, Curling back into the batsman from around off, Hope defends it to the leg side. 294/4

86.3 M Ali to Hope, Flighted off spinner on middle, once again staying low, Shai plays it off his pads to the leg side. 294/4

86.2 M Ali to J Blackwood, Long hop on middle, pulled to deep mid-wicket for one. 294/4

86.1 M Ali to Hope, Turning back into the batsman from around off, staying low too, Hope keeps his eyes on the ball and keeps it out behind square leg for a single. 293/4

85.6 S Broad to Hope, Shortish and outside off, Shai taps it down to covers and scampers across to the other end. 292/4

85.5 S Broad to Hope, Fractionally short and around off, Hope tries working on the leg side but it stops a shade on him and he ends up pushing it out off the toe end. It pops out but doesn't carry to the bowler. 291/4

85.4 S Broad to Hope, Fast and furious bouncer by Broad. Well-directed at the batsman. Shai Hope hurries down and lets it go over his head. Loses his balance too in the process. 291/4

85.3 S Broad to Blackwood, Angles in a length ball on middle, Blackwood turns it off his hips to deep backward square leg for a single. 291/4

85.2 S Broad to S Hope, Length ball outside off, it's driven confidently through covers for a single. 290/4

85.1 S Broad to Hope, Good length delivery in the channel outside off, it's left alone by Hope. 289/4

84.6 M Ali to Blackwood, A touch short and spinning back in, Blackwood punches it to mid on. 33 more needed for a win! 289/4

84.5 M Ali to Hope, Driven through mid on by the batsman. They pick up a single. 289/4

84.4 M Ali to Hope, Tries working around the leg side but gets an inside edge onto the pads. 288/4

84.3 M Ali to Hope, Not out! Loopy ball outside off, Hope strides forward with a big stretch and tries to drive through the line. He misses and the keeper takes the bails off quickly. They appeal and it's referred upstairs. The replays show that Hope is safely in. 288/4

There is referral for a stumping against Shai Hope. Jonny Bairstow looks confident here.

84.2 M Ali to Hope, Tossed up on middle, worked from the pads to mid-wicket. 288/4

84.1 M Ali to Blackwood, In the air... safe! Flighted ball outside off, Blackwood has a big swipe at it but gets a top edge down to deep point. A single taken. 288/4

Moeen Ali is into the attack now.

83.6 S Broad to Blackwood, Full and angling down the leg side, Blackwood flicks it in the air and it goes safely to fine leg for a run. 287/4

83.5 S Broad to Hope, Back of a length ball on middle, Hope pulls it to mid-wicket for a single and straightaway says no for the second run. 286/4

83.4 S Broad to Hope, Once again some width on offer for the batsman, Hope swings and misses. 285/4

83.3 S Broad to Hope, DROPPED BY COOK! Not going England's way! A little bit of width on offer outside off, Shai goes hard at it and tries to power it through the line. But it takes a thick outside edge and goes like a tracer bullet to Cook at first slip. He reacts but fails to hang on to the catch. Broad cannot believe his luck. 285/4

83.2 S Broad to J Blackwood, Edgy! Broad lands it on a length outside off, Jermaine gives himself room and flashes his bat through the line. It takes the toe end and flies down to third man for a single. 285/4

83.1 S Broad to Blackwood, Good length ball on off, not much room to work with and Blackwood hits it straight back towards the bowler. 284/4

82.6 J Anderson to Hope, Good length delivery outside off, straightening a touch, Shai goes back and punches it straight to covers. 38 more needed! 284/4

82.5 J Anderson to Hope, Angles in a full ball on off, Shai lunges and defends it close to his front pad. 284/4

82.4 J Anderson to Hope, Repeats the last delivery, this time from the middle stump line. Hope closes the face of the bat and eases it through mid-wicket for a couple of runs. 284/4

82.3 J Anderson to Hope, Serves it on a driving length outside off, nipping away, Shai watchfully lets it through to the keeper. 282/4

82.2 J Anderson to Hope, FOUR! Boom! Width on offer outside off, Hope latches onto the room and drills it through covers for a cracking boundary. 282/4

82.1 J Anderson to Hope, A gentle length delivery outside off, Shai allows it through to the keeper. 278/4

81.6 S Broad to Blackwood, Short in length and on off, not much room to work with. Blackwood leans back and taps it down to point. 44 more needed! 278/4

81.5 S Broad to Blackwood, Outside off, Blackwood pushes inside the line and misses. 278/4

81.4 S Broad to Blackwood, Back of a length ball on middle, hit across the line through mid-wicket for a single. 278/4

2nd Test hundred for Shai Hope.

81.3 S Broad to Hope, Hundred for Shai Hope! Take a bow, lad. He has etched his name in the record books. First batsman to get a twin century at this venue. Records apart, talk about his knock under pressure today. Tremendous. Full length ball on off, angling in, Shai tries to whip it across the line but gets an inside edge onto the pads. It ricochets to the off side and they cross for a single. Huge ovation from the crowd. The West Indian players are on their feet in the balcony. What a moment for the young man! But he will know, the job is not done yet. 276/4

81.2 S Broad to Hope, Good leave! On a length and just outside off, holding its line, Hope shoulders arms. 275/4

81.1 S Broad to Hope, Fuller length ball angling into the batsman on middle, Shai brings down a straight bat and pushes it towards mid on. 275/4

Stuart Broad will share the second new ball.

Drinks. The Test match heads into the last hour. 47 more needed. A nervy end on the cards.

80.6 J Anderson to Blackwood, Full and wide outside off, Blackwood goes for it but does not make contact. 275/4

80.5 J Anderson to Hope, Fuller in length on middle, Hope drives it towards mid on who dives to his left and saves three. 275/4

80.4 J Anderson to Blackwood, In the air... but safe! Fuller this time on off, Blackwood tries to hit it over long off but mistimes it and it goes on the bounce for a run. He was lucky he did not hit that any better or would have gone straight to the fielder there. 274/4

80.3 J Anderson to Blackwood, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 273/4

80.2 J Anderson to Blackwood, SIX! BANG! Blackwood wants to finish it early. Absolutely no respect given to Anderson there. James comes running in and bowls it on a length on middle. Blackwood moves his front leg across and lofts it straight back over the bowler's head. They go upstairs to check whether it has crossed the ropes and yes it has. A maximum signalled by the umpire. 273/4

80.1 J Anderson to Hope, That was timed beautifully! Anderson angles it on the pads, Hope flicks it through square leg for a run. 267/4

Taken straightaway by England. James Anderson returns to operate first up with the second new cherry. This is the last throw of the dice from the hosts.

79.6 C Woakes to Blackwood, FOUR! Woakes serves it on a fuller length around off, Blackwood gives it the full swing of his bat and powers it down to cow corner for a boundary. Second new ball is due now. Is it going to be taken? 266/4

79.5 C Woakes to Hope, Good shot off the back foot by Hope. He stands tall and punches it through covers for a single. 262/4

79.4 C Woakes to Blackwood, Straighter in line, it's worked away through the gap at mid-wicket for a single. 261/4

79.3 C Woakes to Blackwood, Slants one in around off, it's defended back with a straight bat by Blackwood. 260/4

79.2 C Woakes to S Hope, Full and offering width outside off, Hope cracks it through covers and takes a single. 260/4

79.1 C Woakes to Hope, Angles in a full ball on off, Hope gets behind the line and defends it watchfully. 259/4

78.6 M Ali to Hope, Tucks it with the spin towards square leg for a run. 259/4

78.5 M Ali to Blackwood, Drives it with the spin down to long on for a run. 258/4

78.4 M Ali to Blackwood, Flatter on off, Blackwood punches it back to the bowler. 257/4

78.3 M Ali to Hope, Tosses it up outside off, Hope drives it through covers for a run. 257/4

78.2 M Ali to Hope, NOT OUT! It was nothing but a tactical review by England, as the reviews will be refreshed after the 80th over. Ali floats it outside off, turning back in sharply. Hope tries to defend but gets beaten and is struck on the pads. The English players appeal but nothing from the umpire. They opt to review it. Replays show the impact was umpire's call and the ball was just clipping the leg stump. The on-field call stays. England have lost both their reviews now. Also a message has come out from the West Indian dressing room. 256/4

A tactical review by England for an LBW against Hope. A little too high it seems.

78.1 M Ali to Hope, Flighted ball outside off, Hope drives it back to the bowler. 256/4

77.6 C Woakes to Blackwood, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 256/4

77.5 C Woakes to Blackwood, Blackwood is losing the plot here! Just back of a length outside off, stays low. JB swings at it but does not connect. 256/4

77.4 C Woakes to Blackwood, PEACH! Fuller in length on off, swinging away. JB tries to work it on the leg side but gets beaten. 256/4

77.3 C Woakes to Blackwood, Fuller outside off, Blackwood tries to go big but gets beaten. There is a muted appeal from the Englishmen but the umpire stays put. 256/4

77.2 C Woakes to Blackwood, Blackwood is going for it here! Comes down the track to Woakes. Chris bangs it short. Blackwood mistimes it back to the bowler. 256/4

77.1 C Woakes to Hope, Shorter in length outside off, Hope punches it through the off side for a run. 256/4

76.6 M Ali to J Blackwood, CONFUSION BUT SAFE! Floats it on off, turning back in. Blackwood drives it towards mid on and sets off for a run but is sent back by Hope. Anderson stationed there, is quick to the ball and fires a throw to the keeper but Blackwood makes his ground. 255/4

76.5 M Ali to Blackwood, FOUR! This is the way Blackwood plays. There was a man in the deep but it makes no difference to him. Ali tosses it up around off, Blackwood heaves it in the gap between deep mid-wicket and long on for a boundary. 255/4

76.4 M Ali to Hope, Works it with the spin towards square leg for a run. 251/4

76.3 M Ali to Blackwood, Shorter in length on the stumps, Blackwood punches it down the ground for a run. 250/4

76.2 M Ali to Hope, Floats it outside off, Hope slashes at it and gets it behind square on the off side. The fielder in the deep runs to his left and saves a run for his team. 249/4

76.1 M Ali to Hope, Flatter outside off, skids off the surface. Hope tries to defend it but gets a bottom edge on the bounce to first slip. 246/4

Moeen Ali to have another go.

75.6 C Woakes to Blackwood, Wide outside off, JB opts not to play at it. A wicket maiden for England, just what the doctor ordered. 246/4

75.5 C Woakes to Blackwood, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 246/4

75.4 C Woakes to Blackwood, Back of a length on off, Blackwood punches it off the back foot. 246/4

75.3 C Woakes to Blackwood, Lands it on a length outside off, Blackwood lets it be. 246/4

75.2 C Woakes to Blackwood, Shorter and outside off, Blackwood goes for the cut but gets beaten. 246/4

Jermaine Blackwood is the next man in.

75.1 C Woakes to Chase, OUT! Now then, what has Chase done there? He has just thrown it away. The bowling change has done the trick for England. Woakes comes running in and bowls it on a length around off, Chase shuffles across and tries to go over mid on but mistimes it. Mason Crane, the substitute, stationed there runs across to his left and stretches to take a brilliant catch. Woakes who has had a poor time with the ball has provided the breakthrough. West Indies need 76 runs more. 246/4

74.6 J Anderson to Hope, Back of a length on off, Hope defends it off the back foot. 246/3

74.5 J Anderson to Chase, Fuller in length outside off, Chase square drives it towards point. Stokes stationed there dives to his right and keeps it down to a single. 246/3

74.4 J Anderson to Chase, Good length on off, Chase defends it watchfully. 245/3

74.3 J Anderson to Chase, Shortish length delivery around off, Chase tries to cut but ends up chopping it to the left of Anderson. 245/3

74.2 J Anderson to Chase, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 245/3

74.1 J Anderson to Chase, Shorter in length around off, Chase guides it to point. 245/3

73.6 S Broad to Hope, Short delivery, Hope ducks underneath it comfortably. 245/3

73.5 S Broad to Hope, Back of a length on off, Hope defends it off the back foot. 245/3

73.4 S Broad to S Hope, FIVE RUNS! This is sloppy now from England. They are feeling the pressure. Broad lands it on a length around off. Chase plays it towards point and sets off for a run. Stokes gets to the ball and fires a needless wild throw towards the striker's end. The man who was backing up is unable to stop it. Also the man in the deep runs to his left and dives but in vain as the ball crosses the rope. 77 runs more needed now. 245/3

73.3 S Broad to Chase, Fuller in length on off, Chase drives it to mid off. 240/3

73.2 S Broad to Chase, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 240/3

73.1 S Broad to Chase, Fuller in length on off, Chase plays it towards point. 240/3

72.6 J Anderson to R Chase, Just short this time! Lands it on a length around off. Chase pokes at it and gets an outside edge which falls just short of Root. He dives to his right and makes a half stop. He saves three runs for his team. Anderson is bowling with no luck here. 240/3

72.5 J Anderson to R Chase, EDGY FOUR! Just the slice of luck the Windies need. A length on off, shapes away a touch. Chase tries to defend but gets an outside edge which goes between first slip and the keeper for a boundary. Anderson can't believe it. The keeper was a bit flat-footed there, failed to react in time, also Root didn't anticipate it. 239/3

72.4 J Anderson to Chase, Bowls it on leg stump, Chase tucks it to mid-wicket. 235/3

72.3 J Anderson to Chase, Lands it on the perfect length around off. Chase defends it solidly. 235/3

72.2 J Anderson to Chase, Shorter outside off, Chase guides it to point. 235/3

72.1 J Anderson to Chase, Lands it on a length on off, Chase defends it with ease. 235/3

71.6 S Broad to Chase, Drifts it on the pads, Chase nudges it down to fine leg for a run. 235/3

71.5 S Broad to Chase, Almost drags it on! Shorter this time on middle, gets big on Chase. He swivels inside the crease and goes for the pull but the ball hits him on the gloves. It bounces just in front of the stumps and rolls towards the off side. 234/3

71.4 S Broad to Hope, Angles it on the pads, Hope tucks it around the corner for a run. 234/3

71.3 S Broad to Hope, Full ball on off, Hope cracks it straight to the man at covers. He was not happy with himself there. He thought he should have put that away. 233/3

A delay here as Broad is having issues with his run-up. The area behind the wickets from where the bowler usually takes off in his delivery stride is a bit slippery. The groundsmen are out with the hammer and trying to make it better.

71.2 S Broad to Hope, Fullish on off, Hope drives it to covers. 233/3

71.1 S Broad to Chase, Fuller in length on off, Chase drops it in front of covers for a run. 233/3

70.6 J Anderson to Hope, FOUR! Anderson bowls it around middle, extra bounce again, Hope fends at it and gets it away off the inside edge to fine leg. 90 more needed. 232/3

70.5 J Anderson to Hope, How has that missed the off pole? Brilliant from Anderson. Fuller in length, shaping back in from around off. Hope goes for the drive but is beaten by the inswing and the ball goes between bat and pad to the keeper. 228/3

70.4 J Anderson to Hope, FOUR! That was cut hard! Shorter outside off, just a little bit of width there. Hope slashes at it and gets it through backward point for a boundary. 228/3

70.3 J Anderson to Hope, Good length on off, Hope defends it with ease. 224/3

70.2 J Anderson to Hope, Shorter on off, Shai pushes it to covers. 224/3

70.1 J Anderson to Hope, Comes running in and lands it on a length. The ball bounces a little more than expected and hits Hope high on his bat as he tries to defend. We have seen quite a few deliveries like these but the batsmen have played it well. 224/3

69.6 S Broad to Hope, Angles it into the pads, Hope flicks it through the leg side for a run. 224/3

69.5 S Broad to Hope, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 223/3

69.4 S Broad to Hope, Lands it on a length on off, spits off the surface. Hope does well to defend it. 223/3

69.3 S Broad to Hope, NOT OUT! Yes, it is missing leg! A bad review by England. Broad angles it on the pads. Hope fails to flick it and the ball brushes the pads. The English players appeal but the umpire shakes his head. Broad wants it to be reviewed and Root does so. The replays show that it was going down. The on-field call stays and England lose a review. The ball also goes down to the fine leg fence for FOUR LEG BYES. The Windies need 99 now. 223/3

England have taken a review for LBW against Hope. That looks like it's missing leg.

69.2 S Broad to Hope, Excellent fielding from the skipper Root. He is leading from the front here. A touch fuller outside off, Hope tries to run it down towards third man but Root at slip dives to his right and stops it. 219/3

69.1 S Broad to Hope, Just behind a length on off, Hope tries to work it on the off side but gets an inside edge onto his pads. 219/3

68.6 J Anderson to Chase, Bowls it on a length, pitches on off and comes into the batsman. Chase does well to block it. 219/3

68.5 J Anderson to Chase, Good length on middle, Chase defends it to silly mid on. 219/3

68.4 J Anderson to Chase, Inswinger on off, Chase defends it watchfully. 219/3

68.3 J Anderson to Chase, Again! Bowls it on a length on middle, Chase defends it solidly. 219/3

68.2 J Anderson to Chase, Shorter in length outside off, Chase tries to force it through the off side but gets it off the inner half to silly mid on. 219/3

68.1 J Anderson to Chase, Fuller in length on off, Chase presses forward and blocks it. 219/3

67.6 S Broad to Hope, Fires it wide outside off, Hope goes for the drive but nails it on the bounce, straight to the man at point. 219/3

67.5 S Broad to Hope, Fullish and on off, Hope drives it off his front foot to covers. 219/3

67.4 S Broad to Hope, Goes wide of the crease and bowls it on off. Hope defends it to point. 219/3

67.3 S Broad to S Hope, Fuller in length on the stumps, Shai drives it to mid off. 219/3

67.2 S Broad to Hope, He comes steaming in and lands it on a length outside off. Hope lets it be. 219/3

67.1 S Broad to Hope, Back of a length on the stumps. Hope tucks it to mid-wicket. The crowd is right behind Broad. 219/3

Stuart Broad is into the attack.

66.6 J Anderson to Chase, Shorter in length on the stumps, Chase camps back and defends it with a straight bat. 219/3

66.5 J Anderson to Chase, Anderson comes running in and bowls it on a length around off. Chase defends it solidly. 219/3

66.4 J Anderson to Chase, Lands it on a length around off, Chase defends it towards cover. 219/3

66.3 J Anderson to Chase, The away swinger this time. Pitches it on off and gets it to move away slightly. Chase gets squared up as he tries to defend but does well to keep it out. 219/3

66.2 J Anderson to Chase, Just ahead of a length on off, nipping back. Chase defends it towards mid-wicket. 219/3

66.1 J Anderson to Chase, Good length on off, bounces a little more than expected. Chase does well to keep that out. 219/3

65.6 M Ali to Hope, BEATEN! Fires it on off, straightens a touch. Hope plays for the spin but gets beaten. 219/3

65.5 M Ali to R Chase, Very full outside off, Chase square drives it on the off side for a run. 219/3

65.4 M Ali to Hope, Flatter on middle, Hope goes back and flicks it through mid-wicket for a run. Good from the Windies, they are keeping the scoreboard ticking. 218/3

65.3 M Ali to R Chase, Drives it down to long on with the spin for a run. 217/3

65.2 M Ali to R Chase, Slower through the air on the fuller side outside off, Roston drives it through extra cover for a brace. 216/3

65.1 M Ali to Chase, Tosses it up on off, Chase drives it back to the bowler. 214/3

64.6 J Anderson to Hope, Lands it on a length on off, Hope defends it. 214/3

64.5 J Anderson to Chase, Shorter in length but does not bounce that high. Chase tucks it off his hips towards mid-wicket for a run. 214/3

64.4 J Anderson to Chase, Back of a length on off, Chase defends it towards covers. 213/3

64.3 J Anderson to Chase, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 213/3

64.2 J Anderson to Chase, LOVELY! These are perfect conditions to bowl seam. Anderson lands it on a length around off, seams away after pitching. Chase is beaten as he tries to defend it. 213/3

64.1 J Anderson to S Hope, Almost! A length ball on off, jags back in late. Hope does well to flick it down to deep square leg for a run. 213/3

63.6 M Ali to Chase, Flighted on off, Chase presses forward and defends it towards the off side. He sets off for a run but is sent back by Hope. 212/3

63.5 M Ali to Hope, Floats it on off, Chase gets his front foot to the pitch of the ball and drives it down to long on for a run. 212/3

63.4 M Ali to Chase, Shorter in length on off, spinning back in. Chase flicks it through square leg for a run. 211/3

63.3 M Ali to Chase, Quicker on the stumps. Chase pushes it back to the bowler. 210/3

63.2 M Ali to Chase, Flatter on off, Chase defends it off the back foot. 210/3

63.1 M Ali to Chase, FOUR! Moeen Ali tosses this one up outside off, wanting Chase to drive it against the spin. The batsman obliges and gets it off the outer half through backward point for a boundary. 210/3

62.6 J Anderson to Hope, Just ahead of a length on off, coming back into the batsman. Hope defends it with ease. 206/3

62.5 J Anderson to Chase, Shorter in length, aimed at the ribs of the batsman. Chase who is a tall man comfortably tucks it towards square leg for a run. 206/3

62.4 J Anderson to Chase, Bangs in a short ball on middle, Chase keeps his eyes on the ball and defends it. 205/3

62.3 J Anderson to Hope, Fuller in length this time on off, Hope plants his front foot ahead and pushes it towards cover-point for a run. 205/3

62.2 J Anderson to Hope, Anderson comes steaming in and lands it on a length. Shai defends it solidly. 204/3

62.1 J Anderson to Hope, Good length angling into the batsman. Hope tucks it to short mid on. 204/3

James Anderson to bowl from the other end.

61.6 M Ali to Chase, Drags his length back on the stumps, Chase defends it off the back foot. 204/3

61.6 M Ali to Chase, NO BALL! FOUR! What was that? Moeen bowls a chest height full toss. Chase swivels inside the crease and pulls it through backward square leg for a boundary. The umpire also signals a no ball for height. 204/3

61.5 M Ali to Chase, Tries to work it with the spin towards the leg side but hits it straight to short leg. The ball hits him as he tries to evade it. 199/3

61.4 M Ali to Chase, Excellent from Moeen! Bowls it a little slower on off, goes on with the arm. Chase tries to drive it straight but gets beaten. 199/3

61.3 M Ali to Chase, Quicker on off, Chase goes on the back foot and defends it. 199/3

61.2 M Ali to R Chase, Fuller on off, Chase drives it back to the bowler. 199/3

61.1 M Ali to Chase, Starts off with a flatter delivery on off, Chase lunges forward and defends it. 199/3

We are ready to get underway for the final session. The umpires and players are out in the middle. Roston Chase and Shai Hope will resume their innings. Moeen Ali will bowl the first over after the break.

...Day 5, Session 3...

A wicket right at the end of the session has helped England get back into the game. The Windies were cruising when Kraigg Brathwaite and Shai Hope were going along their merry way. They frustrated the English bowlers who looked short of ideas but a lapse in concentration for the former led to his wicket. England will try and run through the middle order post tea and that's their only option if they want to win this Test match. The away side still requires another 123 runs to level the series. Shai Hope is battling it out there but he will need support from the rest. Join us for the final session in a while.

60.6 J Anderson to Hope, Hurls it in the channel outside off, Shai allows it through to the keeper. That will be tea on the final day! 199/3

60.5 J Anderson to Hope, Shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 199/3

60.4 J Anderson to Hope, Chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 199/3

60.3 J Anderson to Chase, Gets a bit forward in defense but it takes the inside edge and rolls in the gap on the leg side. A single taken. 199/3

60.2 J Anderson to Chase, An inswinger around middle, Chase pushes it down to mid on. 198/3

60.1 J Anderson to Chase, Outside off, Chase plays it down from the outer half of the bat to point. 198/3

59.6 M Ali to Chase, Played to the point region by the batsman. They pick up a single. 198/3

59.5 M Ali to Chase, Flighted and on off, driven back to the bowler. 197/3

Roston Chase is the next man in.

59.4 M Ali to K Brathwaite, OUT! England get the much-needed breakthrough! Ali delivers a flighted full ball outside off, Brathwaite tries to drive through the line but it takes a thick outside edge which is gobbled sharply by Ben Stokes at first slip. End of a superb knock by Kraigg but he will be disappointed with the way he got out. Also, he missed the chance of getting a twin century at Headingley, a feat never achieved before. 197/3

59.3 M Ali to Brathwaite, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 197/2

59.2 M Ali to Brathwaite, Full and on off, defended back to the bowler. 197/2

59.1 M Ali to Brathwaite, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 197/2

58.6 J Anderson to S Hope, Driven through mid on by the batsman. 197/2

58.5 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Length ball shaping back into the batsman this time, it's kept out safely on the leg side. 197/2

58.4 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Full and outside off, nipping away, Kraigg pushes it from the outer half of the bat to gully. 196/2

58.3 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Shortish and outside off, shaping away, it's left alone. 196/2

58.2 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Too full in length and wide outside off, Brathwaite reaches out for it and drives it to covers. 196/2

58.1 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Short in length and outside off, punched through covers and Moeen Ali chased it down. A couple taken. 196/2

57.6 M Ali to S Hope, Flighted on off, driven firmly off the front foot to extra cover. 194/2

57.5 M Ali to Hope, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 194/2

57.4 M Ali to Hope, Strides forward and drives it back to the bowler. 194/2

57.3 M Ali to Hope, Too full in length outside off, Hope tries to dig it out but misses. 194/2

57.2 M Ali to Hope, Gets on the back foot and blocks it down safely. 194/2

57.1 M Ali to Hope, Turns it off his pads to mid-wicket. 194/2

56.6 J Anderson to Brathwaite, In the zone outside off, Shai allows it through to the keeper. 194/2

56.5 J Anderson to Hope, Sliding down the leg sid,e the batsman fails to flick and it goes off his thigh pad to square leg for a leg bye. 194/2

56.4 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Played to the mid-wicket region by the batsman. One run added to the total. 193/2

56.3 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Outside off, left alone. 192/2

56.2 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Straighter in line, worked on the leg side for a couple at deep square leg. 192/2

56.1 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Good length delivery on off, it's defended from the crease with an angled bat. 190/2

Change of ends for James Anderson.

55.6 M Ali to Hope, FOUR! Tossed up ball on middle, spinning down, Shai neatly deflects it down to fine leg for a boundary. 190/2

55.5 Ali to Hope, Spinning back into the batsman from outside off, Hope tries to defend by taking a stride forward but misses. He is hit on the back pad, they appeal but nothing from the umpire. Impact outside off, confirms the replay. 186/2

55.4 M Ali to Hope, Loopy off spinner on off, Hope lunges and defends it with his bat and pad together. Drift and spin for Ali! 186/2

55.3 M Ali to Hope, Leans forward to a full ball and strokes it to mid off. 186/2

55.2 M Ali to Hope, Pulls his length back a bit and bowls it outside off, Hope goes on the back foot and punches it to mid-wicket. 186/2

55.1 M Ali to Brathwaite, Floated full ball outside off, driven through covers for a single. 186/2

Moeen Ali is into the attack now. Just one over for Anderson.

54.6 Ben Stokes to Hope, Targets the off stump with a good length ball, Hope is firmly behind the line in defense. 185/2

54.5 Ben Stokes to Hope, Bouncer around off, Hope easily ducks underneath it. 185/2

54.4 Ben Stokes to Brathwaite, Back of a length ball on off, Kraigg goes back and helps it to fine leg for one. 185/2

54.3 Ben Stokes to K Brathwaite, FOUR! Not from the middle of the bat but still good enough to take it to the fence. Full and outside off, Brathwaite plays the on drive for a boundary. 184/2

54.2 Ben Stokes to Brathwaite, Short and wide outside off, Kraigg gets on his toes and defends it down to covers. 180/2

Stokes has some problem with the ball and wants the umpires to have a look at it. They do check but everything is fine for now.

54.1 Ben Stokes to Brathwaite, Back of a length ball angling into the batsman, Kraigg jumps on the back foot and defends it to the off side. 180/2

53.6 J Anderson to Hope, Chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 180/2

53.5 J Anderson to Hope, Too full in length on off, angling in, Hope drives it to mid off again and this time Broad dives to take the pace off the ball. Deflects it towards long on and they take a couple. 180/2

53.4 J Anderson to Hope, Fuller in length and outside off, driven off the front foot to mid off. 178/2

53.3 J Anderson to Hope, Fullish and on middle, Shai played across the line but straight to mid-wicket. 178/2

53.2 J Anderson to Hope, Bowls it full and outside off, Hope is not tempted by the prospect of playing the cover drive. 178/2

53.1 J Anderson to Hope, Short in length and outside off, slapped through the line but straight to cover-point. 178/2

James Anderson is brought back into the attack. The English side is under pressure here. They are desperately in need of a wicket here. Can their best bowler provide it?

52.6 Ben Stokes to Brathwaite, Full and angling in, Kraigg defends it from the crease to the leg side. 178/2

52.5 Ben Stokes to Hope, A touch short in length on off, defended off the back foot towards covers for a single. 178/2

52.4 Ben Stokes to Hope, Length ball angling into the batsman, Hope presents a straight bat and blocks it to the leg side. 177/2

52.3 Ben Stokes to Brathwaite, Jumps on the back foot and turns it behind square leg for a run. 177/2

52.2 Ben Stokes to Brathwaite, Short but wide outside off this time, Kraigg slaps it through backward point for a couple of runs. 176/2

52.1 Ben Stokes to Brathwaite, EDGED AND FOUR! Oohhh... That's the shot Ben Stokes wanted him to play with a leg gully and fine leg in place. A short ball on middle and leg, Brathwaite top edges his attempted pull shot over the keeper for a boundary. 174/2

51.6 S Broad to Hope, Slants in a full ball on off, Hope defends it solidly from the front foot. Good over by Broad, excellently played out by Brathwaite and Hope. 170/2

51.5 S Broad to Hope, In the channel outside off, shaping away, Hope shoulders arms. 170/2

51.4 S Broad to Brathwaite, Full and spearing into the batsman this time, Brathwaite does well to keep it out safely towards mid on. 170/2

51.3 S Broad to Brathwaite, Beaten! Great delivery, landing on a length and shooting away with extra bounce, Kraigg pushes at it and misses. The keeper collects the ball, appeals but nothing from anyone else. 169/2

Ben Stokes is seen in conversation with Stuart Broad.

51.2 S Broad to Brathwaite, Again it's on the fuller length around off, Kraigg is on the front foot as he pushes it to covers. 169/2

51.1 S Broad to Brathwaite, Pitches it full and on off, Brathwaite pushes it with an angled bat to point. 169/2

50.6 Ben Stokes to Hope, Good length ball on off, straightening a bit, Shai defends it from the back foot to cover-point. 169/2

50.5 Ben Stokes to Brathwaite, A well-directed short ball on middle, Brathwaite jumps again and fends it away down to fine leg for a run. 169/2

50.4 Ben Stokes to Brathwaite, A rising delivery, around off, Kraigg goes on his toes and keeps it out towards mid off. 168/2

50.3 Ben Stokes to Brathwaite, Drops it on a length and serves it outside off, holding its line, Kraigg allows it through to the keeper. 168/2

50.2 Ben Stokes to Brathwaite, Bangs in a short ball outside off, Brathwaite jumps on the back foot and defends it to the leg side. 168/2

50.1 Ben Stokes to Brathwaite, Digs in a short ball but the line is down the leg side, an easy leave for the batsman. Waste of energy on the effort ball. 168/2

49.6 S Broad to Hope, In the zone outside off, left alone by the batsman again. 168/2

49.5 S Broad to Hope, Good length delivery in the corridor outside off, angling in, Hope leaves it alone. It carries at a good height to the keeper. 168/2

49.4 S Broad to Hope, Full and outside off, Hope leans well forward and defends it to the off side. 168/2

49.3 S Broad to Hope, Crowd trying to get behind Broad and England as he runs in to bowl. Delivers a full ball on off, which is blocked with ease. 168/2

49.2 S Broad to Hope, Outside off, left alone by Shai. 168/2

49.1 S Broad to Hope, A length delivery just outside off, angling in, Hope covers the line and lets it through to the keeper. 168/2

48.6 Ben Stokes to Hope, Lands it on a length and outside off, it's tapped down wide of the diving point fielder for a single. 168/2

48.5 Ben Stokes to Hope, Shai Hope has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 167/2

48.4 Ben Stokes to Brathwaite, Good length ball angling into the batsman, Brathwaite opens the face of the bat and helps it to third man. The batsmen have run through for a single. 167/2

48.3 Ben Stokes to Hope, Back of a length ball angling down the leg side, Shai goes on his toes to glance but misses and it goes off his thigh pad towards fine leg for a leg bye. 166/2

48.2 Ben Stokes to Hope, Bouncer! The batsman does well to evade it. 165/2

48.1 Ben Stokes to Brathwaite, Takes a full length ball from around off and helps it through square leg for a single. 165/2

47.6 S Broad to Hope, Well bowled and very well played. Some extra bounce from a length outside off, Hope is surprised by it but does well to keep it out with a soft bottom hand. 164/2

47.5 S Broad to Hope, Full in length and outside off, Hope lunges forward and defends it to the off side. 164/2

47.4 S Broad to Hope, Bowls it in the channel outside off, Hope allows it through to the keeper. 164/2

47.3 S Broad to Hope, Angling into the batsman, Hope covers the line and defends. 164/2

47.2 S Broad to Hope, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 164/2

47.1 S Broad to Brathwaite, Tucks it off his pads to deep square leg for a run. 164/2

The umpire has given Stuart Broad a warning for kicking the pitch. If any English player does it again West Indies will be awarded five penalty runs.

46.6 Ben Stokes to S Hope, FOUR! Nicely played! A length ball outside off, Hope sticks back and runs it down past the gully fielder for a boundary. West Indies now need less than what they have already got. Stokes is angry with himself. Shoots some words out of his mouth, hopefully they won't hand him a few more demerit points. 163/2

46.5 Ben Stokes to Hope, Play and a miss! Lapse in concentration for Shai Hope. Stokes bowls it on a driving length outside off, Hope tries to put it away through covers but misses. 159/2

46.4 Ben Stokes to Brathwaite, Shortish on middle, Brathwaite controls the extra bounce well and helps it through square leg for one. 159/2

46.3 Ben Stokes to Hope, The batsman works it down the leg side. They pick up a single. 158/2

46.2 Ben Stokes to Hope, Slanting back into the batsman from a length around off, Shai fails to work it around and it goes off his pads to mid-wicket. 157/2

46.1 Ben Stokes to Hope, Good length ball angling on the pads of the batsman, it's eased through backward square leg for a couple. 157/2

A long-awaited change. Ben Stokes is into the attack.

Drinks break. West Indies continue to fight. The current partnership has settled in and is looking in mood to repeat their first innings heroics. England are lacking intent in the field at the moment and seems to be waiting for things to happen, rather than making it happen. 167 runs needed more, 8 wickets in hand with 50 overs left - getting close, folks.

45.6 S Broad to Brathwaite, Pitches it full and outside off, it's driven through the line but straight to mid off. 155/2

45.5 S Broad to Brathwaite, Chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. Broad kicks the turf in frustration. Needs to be careful, might get a few demerit points for it. 155/2

100-run stand between Shai Hope and Kraigg Brathwaite again.

45.4 S Broad to Brathwaite, FOUR! These two continue to trouble the English team. Broad slips a length ball down the leg side and Brathwaite tickles it fine down the leg side for a boundary. 155/2

45.3 S Broad to Brathwaite, Beaten! Good delivery, bowled with a scrambled seam. It held its line outside off and Brathwaite was caught pushing and missing inside the line. 151/2

45.2 S Broad to Brathwaite, Good length ball on off, Brathwaite covers the line and blocks it back safely. 151/2

45.1 S Broad to Brathwaite, FOUR! That was poor from Jimmy Anderson. That could have easily been a chance to run Brathwaite out. Fuller in length on middle, Brathwaite drives it towards Anderson at mid on and sets off for a run. James comes running in towards the ball and goes for the one-handed pick up. He fails to do so and the ball goes between his legs and races to the long on fence. He took the gamble of going with one hand but it did not pay off. Kraigg wanted a risky single but ends up getting a boundary. 151/2

44.6 M Ali to Hope, FOUR! Another long hop, another pull shot. Not from the middle of the bat but it still races through to the fine leg fence. 147/2

44.5 M Ali to Hope, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 143/2

44.4 M Ali to S Hope, FOUR! Poor ball and it gets the desired punishment. Short in length on middle, Hope goes deep inside the crease and pulls it past short leg and in front of square leg for a boundary. 143/2

44.3 M Ali to K Brathwaite, Flatter one on middle, hit across the line through mid-wicket for a single. 139/2

44.2 M Ali to Brathwaite, In the air... Flighted off spinner on middle, Kraigg flicks it off his pads and it goes a bit uppishly but wide of leg gully for a run. 138/2

44.1 M Ali to Brathwaite, Spinning down the leg side, Brathwaite allows it through. 136/2

43.6 S Broad to Hope, A watchful leave outside off stump by Shai Hope. 136/2

43.5 S Broad to Hope, Beaten all ends up! Top class bowling. Broad hurls in a length ball just outside off, Hope pushes at it but it holds its line to beat the outside edge. 136/2

43.4 S Broad to Hope, Lands it on a full length outside off, curving away, Shai allows it through to the keeper. 136/2

43.3 S Broad to Hope, Lets the ball go outside his off stump. 136/2

2nd Test fifty for Shai Hope.

43.2 S Broad to Hope, FOUR! Lovely shot to reach your half century! A length ball around middle and leg, Shai turns it off his pads and it races through mid-wicket for a glorious boundary. He is playing a gem and once again putting on a show along with Brathwaite. 136/2

43.1 S Broad to S Hope, Full and angling into the batsman, Shai Hope pushes it down with good timing to mid on. 132/2

42.6 M Ali to Brathwaite, Switches to around the wicket and bowls a flighted full ball outside off, it's driven off the front foot to mid off. 132/2

42.5 M Ali to Hope, A little short in length on middle, Hope goes back and hits it through mid-wicket for one. 132/2

42.4 M Ali to Hope, Flat and on off, defended back from the crease. 131/2

42.3 M Ali to Hope, Tossed up ball outside off, Hope gets behind the line, covers the spin and then blocks. 131/2

42.2 M Ali to Hope, Turning back in, nudged behind square leg for a couple of runs. 131/2

42.1 M Ali to Hope, Flighted and full outside off, Shai lunges and plays for the spin which ain't there. He misses and Bairstow is quick to dislodge the bails. Nothing doing as Shai was well inside the crease. 129/2

41.6 S Broad to Brathwaite, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 129/2

41.5 S Broad to Brathwaite, Lands it on a length around off and gets it to curve back into the batsman, Kraigg gets an inside edge onto the pads as he attempts to defend. Lucky to get some bat, otherwise he would have been plumb in front. Broad lets out a stifled appeal for an lbw but it dies down quickly. 129/2

41.4 S Broad to Brathwaite, Fuller length ball on middle, pushed down the ground but straight towards mid on. 129/2

41.3 S Broad to Hope, Brilliant delivery and well played in the end. Extra bit of bounce from a length around off, Shai takes his bottom hand off the handle and works it behind square leg. A run taken. 129/2

41.2 S Broad to Hope, Angles in a full ball on off, Hope gets on the front foot and defends it to the off side. 128/2

41.1 S Broad to Hope, Bowls it on a length outside off, it's left alone by Shai Hope. 128/2

40.6 M Ali to Brathwaite, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 128/2

40.5 M Ali to Brathwaite, Strides forward to a full ball and defends it watchfully. All gone too quiet in the field from England. They need to show more intensity. 128/2

40.4 M Ali to Brathwaite, Leans forward to a full ball and pushes it on the off side. 128/2

40.3 M Ali to Brathwaite, Too full and on off, Brathwaite decides to go back and defend. 128/2

40.2 M Ali to Brathwaite, Loopy and on off again, once more Kraigg pushes it from the outer half of the bat to point. 128/2

40.1 M Ali to Brathwaite, Flighted outside off, defended off the outer half of the bat to point. 128/2

Moeen Ali is back and ready to bowl.

39.6 S Broad to Hope, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 128/2

Moeen Ali is sitting near the boundary line waiting for the over to end so that he can return on the field.

39.5 S Broad to Hope, Back of a length ball on off, Hope nicely goes on the back foot and punches it through the line. Finds the cover fielder. 128/2

39.4 S Broad to Hope, In the channel outside off, Hope has nothing to do with it. 128/2

39.3 S Broad to Hope, Gets this one to shape back into the batsman from a length outside off, Shai does well to defend it from the crease. 128/2

39.2 S Broad to Hope, Too wide on the off side for the batsman to make any contact. 128/2

39.1 S Broad to Hope, Good length delivery outside off, Hope leaves it alone. 128/2

Moeen Ali is seen walking of the field and also there is a change in the bowling. Stuart Broad comes into the attack. He is the only one to take a wicket, can he provide another breakthrough here.

38.6 M Ali to S Hope, Poor, poor delivery. A long hop on middle, Hope goes deep inside the crease with the pull shot and connects nicely. However, the placement is not where he intended.It goes straight to the deep square leg fielder and he takes a single. Lets out a cry of anguish for getting the placement wrong. 128/2

38.5 M Ali to Hope, Flatter and outside off, spinning in and staying low, Shai gets across the stumps and does well to keep it out on the leg side. 127/2

38.4 M Ali to Hope, Flighted and on off, flicked with the spin on the leg side but straight to the mid-wicket fielder. 127/2

38.3 M Ali to Brathwaite, A bit short and on off, tapped down to point for one. 127/2

38.2 M Ali to Brathwaite, Too full in length on off, hit back to the bowler on one bounce. 126/2

38.1 M Ali to Brathwaite, Loopy full ball outside off, Kraigg pushes it off his front foot to covers. 126/2

37.6 C Woakes to Hope, A touch fuller this time but the line is just outside off. Hope does not fiddle with it. 126/2

37.5 C Woakes to Hope, Lands it on a length outside off, Hope opts not to play at it. 126/2

37.4 C Woakes to S Hope, Fuller in length this time, Hope times it past mid on for a brace. Woakes is leaking runs here. 126/2

37.3 C Woakes to Hope, Nasty! Shorter in length on off, gets big on the batsman as it spits off the surface. Hope does extremely well to keep it down as he defends it off the back foot. He also takes one hand off the handle as he plays that. Good cricket all around. 124/2

37.2 C Woakes to Hope, Better from Woakes! Length ball in the channel outside off, Hope lets it be. 124/2

37.1 C Woakes to Hope, FOUR! Errs in line! Woakes is not getting it right here. Angles it into the pads. Hope flicks it fine down the leg side for a boundary. 124/2

36.6 M Ali to Brathwaite, Flatter on off, stays a touch low. KB defends it off the back foot off the toe-end. 120/2

36.5 M Ali to Brathwaite, Slider on off, Brathwaite tries to defend but it takes the outside edge and goes safely towards point. 120/2

36.4 M Ali to Brathwaite, Fuller outside off, Kraigg drives it towards the man at covers who makes a good stop. 120/2

36.3 M Ali to Brathwaite, Floats it up around off, turning back in. Brathwaite prods forward and blocks it. 120/2

36.2 M Ali to Brathwaite, Flatter on off, Brathwaite lunges forward in defense. 120/2

36.1 M Ali to Hope, Tosses it up on off, Hope plays it with the spin towards long on for a run. 120/2

35.6 C Woakes to Brathwaite, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 119/2

35.5 C Woakes to Brathwaite, Shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 119/2

35.4 C Woakes to Brathwaite, This one nips back into the batsman from around off, nipping in, Brathwaite tries to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads. 119/2

35.3 C Woakes to Brathwaite, Brathwaite has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 119/2

35.2 C Woakes to Brathwaite, FOUR! That's a good shot! A leg stump half volley, Brathwaite gets forward and across before flicking it stylishly through square leg for a boundary. 119/2

35.1 C Woakes to Brathwaite, Serves a good length delivery on off, Brathwaite goes back and pushes it to mid off. 115/2

34.6 M Ali to Brathwaite, Spinning back into the batsman and staying low, Brathwaite does well to keep it out in the gap on the leg side for one. 115/2

34.5 M Ali to K Brathwaite, Around off, driven to mid off. 114/2

34.4 M Ali to Brathwaite, Slow loopy full ball on off, defended off the front foot. 114/2

34.3 M Ali to Brathwaite, Flighted and full on middle, driven straight back towards Anderson at silly mid on who dived to his left to make the stop. Did so only partially and it went onto the stumps at the non-striker's end. Shai Hope didn't repeat the mistake of his brother and had his bat planted inside the crease. 114/2

34.2 M Ali to Brathwaite, Slower through the air and it's on the shorter side outside off, the batsman tries to play the square cut but misses. 114/2

34.1 M Ali to K Brathwaite, Gets forward to a full ball and drives it towards covers. 114/2

Moeen Ali is now into the attack.

33.6 C Woakes to Brathwaite, Uses his wrists nicely to turns a length ball from around off to mid-wicket. It goes in the gap and they take a run. 114/2

33.5 C Woakes to Brathwaite, Shortish in length and around off, Brathwaite goes on the back foot and plays it down with soft hands to covers. 113/2

33.4 C Woakes to Hope, Shortish ball on off, it's helped down to fine leg for a run. 113/2

33.3 C Woakes to Hope, A length ball on off, keeping a fraction low, Hope defends by crouching low in his crease. 112/2

33.2 C Woakes to S Hope, FOUR! Wow, a confident shot off the front foot by Shai Hope. Full in length and on off, Hope gets on the front foot and creams his drive past the diving cover fielder for a boundary. He appears to be a free flowing batsman but at the same time doesn't carry away with shot making. Good prospect for the Windies. 112/2

33.1 C Woakes to Hope, Woakes spears in a fuller length ball on middle, too straight in line and it's easily worked through square leg for a couple of runs. 108/2

32.6 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Lands it full and outside off, Brathwaite defends it back to end the over. 106/2

32.5 J Anderson to Hope, Good length ball on off, staying a touch low, Hope does well to keep his eyes on the ball and keeps it out towards cover-point for one. 106/2

Third man is in place now.

32.4 J Anderson to S Hope, FOUR! Edgy this time. Full and on off, Hope is on the front foot in defense but it nips away a bit to take the outside half of the bat. He does well there to play it with soft hands. The ball runs wide of Stokes at gully for a boundary. 105/2

32.3 J Anderson to Hope, Bowls it outside off, on a length, it's not quite there to hit and Shai calmly lets it be. 101/2

32.2 J Anderson to S Hope, FOUR! Fine shot! If it's there to be hit, he will hit. Not going into a shell is important. Positive in defense and positive in attack. Really good tempo to their innings. Short in length and outside off, Shai slaps it square of the wicket on the off side for a boundary. 100 up for West Indies! 101/2

32.1 J Anderson to Hope, Good length delivery in the channel outside off, Shai Hope allows it through to the keeper. 97/2

31.6 C Woakes to Brathwaite, Gets on the front foot to a full ball and defends it to the off side. 97/2

31.5 C Woakes to Brathwaite, Hurls it in the area outside off, holding its line, a good leave by Kraigg. 97/2

31.4 C Woakes to Brathwaite, Brings a length ball back into the batsman from around off, Brathwaite sticks back in defense. 97/2

31.3 C Woakes to Brathwaite, Full and around off, Kraigg gets on the front foot in defense. 97/2

31.2 C Woakes to S Hope, Woakes once again bangs in a short ball and this time Shai pulls it across the line. He has placed it to deep mid-wicket and another three runs have been added to the total. 97/2

13th Test fifty for Kraigg Brathwaite.

31.1 C Woakes to Brathwaite, Fifty for Brathwaite! A good knock by him, so far. He has had his fair share of luck but the key is that he is still going strong for the Windies. Woakes delivers a short ball which is pulled through square leg. It slows down before the rope and is retrieved by the fielder. Three taken. Kraigg raises his bat towards his dressing room and acknowledges the applause. 94/2

30.6 J Anderson to Hope, Length outside off, Hope lets it be. 91/2

30.5 J Anderson to Hope, Shorter in length on off, Hope defends it off the back foot. 91/2

A silly mid on in place for Hope now.

30.4 J Anderson to Hope, FOUR! No swing this time! Anderson bowls it on middle, Hope flicks it through mid-wicket with great balance and the ball races to the fence. 91/2

30.3 J Anderson to Hope, JAFFA! WOW! Anderson angles it in into the batsman on a fuller length on off, swings away after pitching. Hope tries to flick it on the leg side but gets beaten. 87/2

30.2 J Anderson to Hope, Back of a length on off, Shai pushes it towards point. 87/2

30.1 J Anderson to Hope, Bowls it from wide of the crease and lands it on a length on off, Hope defends it solidly. 87/2

James Anderson will bowl from the other end.

29.6 C Woakes to Brathwaite, Shorter in length on off, Brathwaite hops and defends it. just one from the over. 87/2

29.5 C Woakes to Brathwaite, Well bowled! Length ball outside off, straightens a touch and also keeps low. Kraigg tries to defend it off the back foot but gets beaten. 87/2

29.4 C Woakes to Hope, Lands it on a length around off, Hope taps it in front of covers for a run. 87/2

29.3 C Woakes to Hope, Angles it on the pads, Hope clips it to mid-wicket. 86/2

29.2 C Woakes to Hope, Length around off, comes back in a touch. Hope tucks it to mid-wicket. 86/2

29.1 C Woakes to Hope, Starts off with a good length delivery on off stump. Hope who has looked solid in defense, prods forward and blocks it. 86/2

The men who matter are out in the middle. Shai Hope and Kraigg Brathwaite will continue their innings. Chris Woakes will continue his spell. Here we go...

...Day 5, Session 2...

West Indies are fighting hard! They lost a couple of wickets but added 81 runs at the same time. Kraigg Brathwaite is going strong and should be thanking his luck that he was dropped twice in the session. Stuart Broad was the pick of the bowlers but his other bowling partners are yet to hit their straps. They will be hopeful of running through the Windies' middle order after the break. Let's see how much resistance the visitors can provide. Getting 236 runs in two sessions is not impossible but it's looking unlikely. Do join us in a short while for more action.

28.6 M Ali to Brathwaite, Bowls it on off, Brathwaite prods forward and blocks it. LUNCH ON DAY 5! 86/2

28.5 M Ali to Brathwaite, Quicker on off, KB lunges forward in defense. 86/2

28.4 M Ali to Brathwaite, Floats it in the air and lands it full on off, Brathwaite drives it to short mid on. 86/2

28.3 M Ali to Hope, Plays it with the spin towards square leg for a run. 86/2

28.2 M Ali to Hope, Flatter on off, turning back in. Hope camps back and defends it. 85/2

28.1 M Ali to Hope, Tosses it up outside off, Hope defends it off the front foot. 85/2

27.6 C Woakes to Brathwaite, Good length outside off, shapes away after pitching. Brathwaite first thinks of playing at it but then pulls his bat out of the way. 85/2

27.5 C Woakes to Brathwaite, Bowls it full on the pads, Brathwaite flicks it to mid-wicket. 85/2

27.4 C Woakes to Brathwaite, Bangs in a short ball on middle, Brathwaite ducks under it. 85/2

27.3 C Woakes to Brathwaite, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 85/2

27.2 C Woakes to Brathwaite, Angles it on the stumps from wide of the crease. Brathwaite flicks it to mid on. 85/2

27.1 C Woakes to Brathwaite, Woakes lands it on a length on off, KB defends it off the back foot. 85/2

26.6 M Ali to Hope, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 85/2

26.5 M Ali to Hope, Works it to mid-wicket with the turn. 85/2

26.4 M Ali to Brathwaite, Plays it against the spin towards covers for a run. 85/2

26.3 M Ali to Brathwaite, Darts it down the leg side. Brathwaite misses the flick. 84/2

26.2 M Ali to Brathwaite, NOT OUT! Fires it on leg stump, turning even further. Brathwaite misses the flick and Bairstow is quick to whip the bails off and appeal. The square leg umpire goes upstairs to check. Replays show Kraigg did lose his balance as he tried to flick but his foot was grounded inside the crease. Not out flashes on the big screen but it was a good piece of glovework from Bairstow. 84/2

They have gone upstairs for a stumping appeal. The batsman looks to be fine but the umpire is not taking any chance.

26.1 M Ali to Brathwaite, Flights it up on off, Brathwaite drives it back to the bowler. 84/2

25.6 C Woakes to Hope, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 84/2

25.5 C Woakes to Hope, FOUR! Shorter in length around off, Hope punches it through the covers for a boundary. 84/2

25.4 C Woakes to Hope, Drifts it down the leg side. Hope misses the flick and the ball goes through to the keeper. 80/2

25.3 C Woakes to Hope, Good length on off, Hope defends it off the front foot. 80/2

25.2 C Woakes to S Hope, Angles it on the pads, Hope plays it towards mid on. 80/2

25.1 C Woakes to Hope, HUGE APPEAL! Woakes bowls a very full ball on leg stump, Hope misses the flick to get rapped on the pads. The players appeal but the umpire shakes his head. Missing leg. 80/2

24.6 M Ali to Brathwaite, Flatter on off, turning back into the batsman. Brathwaite prods forward in defense but misses and the ball strikes him high on the pads. 80/2

24.5 M Ali to Hope, The batsman gets up on his toes to play that one with the spin to square leg. One run added to the total. 80/2

24.4 M Ali to Brathwaite, Fires it on off, goes on with the arm. Brathwaite tries to defend but gets an outside edge towards point for a run. 79/2

24.3 M Ali to Brathwaite, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 78/2

24.2 M Ali to Brathwaite, FOUR! Tosses it up on off, Brathwaite plays it with the spin through mid-wicket for a boundary. He is playing Moeen really well here. Just working him around with the turn and taking no unnecessary risks. 78/2

24.1 M Ali to Hope, Driven with the spin towards mid on for a run. 74/2

23.6 C Woakes to Brathwaite, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 73/2

23.5 C Woakes to Brathwaite, Fails to work it across the line and it goes off his pads to the leg side. A couple of leg byes taken. 73/2

23.4 C Woakes to Hope, Angles it into the pads, Hope tucks it through the leg side for a run. 71/2

23.3 C Woakes to Hope, Back of a length around off, Hope guides it to point. 70/2

23.2 C Woakes to Hope, Sprays it down the leg side, Hope misses the flick. 70/2

23.1 C Woakes to Hope, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 70/2

Chris Woakes is now into the attack.

22.6 M Ali to Brathwaite, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 70/2

22.5 M Ali to Brathwaite, Quicker outside off, turning back in. KB tries to flick but misses and is struck on the pads. The English players appeal but the umpire stays put. Just a little high I guess. 70/2

22.4 M Ali to Brathwaite, Works it with the spin to short leg. 70/2

22.3 M Ali to Brathwaite, Flighted outside off, turning back in. Brathwaite defends it off the front foot. 70/2

22.2 M Ali to Brathwaite, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 70/2

22.1 M Ali to Hope, Tosses it up outside off, Hope gets his front foot to the pitch of the ball and drives it through extra cover. Root at mid off gives it a chase and saves a run for his team. 70/2

21.6 S Broad to K Brathwaite, Lands it on a length, jagging into the batsman. Brathwaite gets an inside edge onto his pads as he tries to defend. 67/2

21.5 S Broad to Brathwaite, Back of a length on off, Brathwaite goes back and across and pushes it through extra cover and takes a brace. 67/2

21.4 S Broad to Brathwaite, Good length outside off, Kraigg shoulders arms to it. 65/2

21.3 S Broad to Brathwaite, FOUR! Fuller in length on middle, Brathwaite times this on drive to perfection through mid on for a boundary. 65/2

21.2 S Broad to Brathwaite, An absolute peach! Length ball around off, outward movement for the bowler. Brathwaite is squared up in defense and gets beaten. That did just enough to miss the outside edge. 61/2

21.1 S Broad to Brathwaite, Fuller in length outside off, Brathwaite drives it to Woakes at mid off. 61/2

20.6 M Ali to Hope, Floats it outside off, Shai defends it off the front foot. 61/2

20.5 M Ali to S Hope, Was there an edge? Moeen bowls a slider outside off, Hope plays for the turn but the ball goes off something to Bairstow who fails to collect it. Replays show that was very close to the edge of the bat and had hit the back pad of Hope. 61/2

20.4 M Ali to Hope, Driven towards the mid-on region. 61/2

20.3 M Ali to Hope, Flatter outside off, turning back in. Hope shuffles across and misses the flick as he gets hit on the thigh pad. He does well to get outside the line of off stump. 61/2

20.2 M Ali to Hope, Quicker on the stumps, Hope defends it off the back foot. 61/2

20.1 M Ali to Hope, Full toss on off, Hope drives it straight to mid off. 61/2

19.6 S Broad to Brathwaite, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 61/2

19.5 S Broad to Brathwaite, Back of a length on off, Kraigg guides it to gully. 61/2

19.4 S Broad to Brathwaite, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 61/2

19.3 S Broad to K Brathwaite, FOUR! And again! Good length outside off, Brathwaite pokes at it and gets an outside edge to the third man fence. 61/2

19.2 S Broad to Brathwaite, FOUR! Length ball outside off, Brathwaite tries to defend but gets an outside edge through the slip cordon for a boundary. 57/2

Shai Hope strides out to the middle.

19.1 Broad to K Hope, OUT! DROPPED BUT A RUN OUT! A very, very unfortunate way to get out. Broad bowls a fuller ball on the stumps, Brathwaite drives it uppishly back to the bowler who spills the catch but to England's good luck it gets deflected onto the stumps at the non-striker's end. Hope was slow to get back into his crease and is adjudged run out. This is not what the Windies wanted. You should be feeling a little sorry for Hope, he was struggling for runs and now he is run out in a very unfortunate manner. Although one can say that he has only himself to blame. There was no need to back up so much. West Indies are two down now and in trouble. 53/2

18.6 M Ali to Hope, Fires it on the stumps. Hope keeps it out. 53/1

18.5 M Ali to Hope, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 53/1

18.4 M Ali to Hope, Flatter on off, stays a touch low. Hope does well to get his bat down and defend it. 53/1

18.3 M Ali to Hope, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 53/1

18.2 M Ali to Hope, BEATEN! Gives it air outside off, goes on with the arm. Hope plays for the spin but gets beaten. 53/1

18.1 M Ali to Brathwaite, Tosses it up outside off, turning back into the batsman. Brathwaite tucks it down to fine leg for a run. 53/1

Moeen Ali is into the attack now. He bowled a testing last over yesterday. Interesting to see if he gets some purchase out of the wicket.

17.6 S Broad to Brathwaite, Length ball on off, Kraigg pats it down to extra cover and steals a single. 52/1

17.5 S Broad to Brathwaite, Another back foot defense offered by Brathwaite. 51/1

17.4 S Broad to Brathwaite, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 51/1

17.3 S Broad to Brathwaite, Chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 51/1

17.2 S Broad to Brathwaite, Angling into the batsman around off, it's defended back to the bowler. 51/1

17.1 S Broad to Brathwaite, Straighter delivery, knocked through the gap at mid-wicket for a couple of runs. 51/1

Time for Drinks.

16.6 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Shorter in length outside off, Brathwaite camps back and punches it through covers. Stoneman the fielder gives it a chase and does well to slide and push it back in play. He saves a run for his team. 49/1

16.5 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Good length outside off, KB shoulders his arms to it. 46/1

16.4 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 46/1

16.3 J Anderson to K Brathwaite, NOT OUT! Lands it on a length around off, shapes away after pitching. Brathwaite pokes at it and gets an outside edge towards Westley at third slip who takes it and appeals. The umpires go upstairs and the soft signal is not out. Replays show that the ball bounced just short of the fielder. Kraigg survives a scare. 46/1

Tom Westley is claiming a catch here and the umpires have gone upstairs to check. The English players don't seem to be that confident. The soft signal is not out.

16.2 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Length ball on off, Brathwaite defends it off the front foot. 46/1

16.1 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Played to the point region by the batsman. 46/1

Kyle Hope is the next man in.

15.6 S Broad to Powell, OUT! Broad draws first blood! Powell is the man who has to depart. A very good delivery to get. Broad goes wide of the crease and bowls a fuller length ball on middle from around the wicket. He gets it to nip away off the deck a shade. Powell tries to drive but gets an outside edge to Stokes at fourth slip who pouches it safely. West Indies have lost their first one and they require another 276 runs. 46/1

15.5 S Broad to Powell, Length outside off, Powell shoulders his arms to it. 46/0

15.4 S Broad to Brathwaite, Lands it on a length outside off, KB taps it in front of covers for a run. 46/0

15.3 S Broad to Brathwaite, Back of a length on off, Brathwaite defends it off the back foot. 45/0

15.2 S Broad to Brathwaite, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 45/0

15.1 S Broad to Brathwaite, Nicely timed! Broad bowls it a touch fuller outside off, Brathwaite pushes it through mid off. Woakes stationed there gives it chase and keeps it down to two. 45/0

14.6 J Anderson to Powell, A touch fuller in length swinging away outside off, Powell points his bat skyward. 43/0

14.5 J Anderson to Powell, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 43/0

14.4 J Anderson to Powell, FOUR! Streaky but Powell won't mind. Anderson comes around the wicket and bowls it on a length on off, gets it to straighten a touch. Powell tries to defend but it takes the outside edge through the slip cordon for a boundary. 43/0

14.3 J Anderson to Powell, Anderson is struggling a bit here bowling to the left-hander! Again bowls it on the pads, Powell flicks it straight to mid-wicket. 39/0

14.2 J Anderson to Powell, Short of a length on middle, Powell defends it towards mid-wicket. 39/0

14.1 J Anderson to Powell, Shorter in length aimed at the ribs of the batsman who tucks it towards mid-wicket. 39/0

13.6 S Broad to Brathwaite, Comes over the wicket to the right-hander and angles it into the pads. Brathwaite flicks it through mid-wicket for a brace. 39/0

13.5 S Broad to Powell, Just ahead of a length on off, Powell pushes it towards covers for a run. 37/0

13.4 S Broad to Powell, Lands it on a length outside off, KP leaves it. 36/0

13.3 S Broad to Powell, FOUR! That was nicely played! Fullish ball outside off, Powell drives it through covers and the ball races to the fence. He is growing in confidence here. 36/0

13.2 S Broad to Powell, BEATEN AGAIN! Fuller in length around off, shaping away. Powell hangs his bat out and gets beaten. 32/0

13.1 S Broad to Powell, Full ball outside off, inviting the batsman to drive at it but Powell lets it be. 32/0

12.6 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Back of a length on off, Kraigg defends it solidly. 32/0

12.5 J Anderson to Brathwaite, The batsman has attempted to put bat on ball but fails. 32/0

12.4 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Fullish ball on off, Kraigg drives it to mid on. 32/0

12.3 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Fuller in length around off, straightens a touch. Brathwaite tries to defend it but misses and the ball hits the pads. The English players appeal but the umpire stays put. The impact might be outside off. 32/0

12.2 J Anderson to K Brathwaite, That ball has taken the inside edge onto the pads. 32/0

12.1 J Anderson to Brathwaite, FOUR! Just wide of Stokes at fifth slip! Brathwaite is riding his luck here. Back of a length on off, Brathwaite tries to defend it off the back foot but gets an outside edge. The ball flies past Stokes who dives full length to his right but fails to reach it. The ball goes down to third man for a boundary. 32/0

11.6 S Broad to Powell, On a length outside off, Powell pushes inside the line and misses. 28/0

11.5 S Broad to Powell, FOUR! Lovely shot from Powell. Broad comes around the wicket and fires in a full delivery on middle. KP drives it through mid on and the ball races to the boundary. 28/0

11.4 S Broad to Brathwaite, Just ahead of a length on off, Brathwaite pushes it towards mid off for a run. 24/0

11.3 S Broad to K Brathwaite, A touch fuller outside off, KB eases it to covers. 23/0

11.2 S Broad to Brathwaite, FOUR! Brathwaite continues from where he left off in the first innings. Fuller on off, Kraigg plants his front foot forward and drives it through mid off for a boundary. 23/0

11.1 S Broad to Brathwaite, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 19/0

10.6 J Anderson to Powell, Lands it on a length outside off, Powell is in no mood to play at it. 19/0

10.5 J Anderson to Powell, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 19/0

10.4 J Anderson to Powell, Fuller in length outside off, the batsman does not fiddle with it. 19/0

10.3 J Anderson to Powell, Similar length outside off, Powell opts not to play at it. 19/0

10.2 J Anderson to Powell, Good length outside off, KP lets it be. 19/0

10.1 J Anderson to Powell, FOUR! Errs in line and bowls it on the pads. Powell flicks it down to the fine leg fence. 19/0

9.6 S Broad to Brathwaite, DROPPED! Cook drops an easy one. You don't see that often, he is as safe as houses. Broad comes steaming in and bowls it on a length around off. Brathwaite pokes at it and gets an outside edge to Cook at first slip who spills it. To add salt to the wound, the ball races down to the fine leg fence. Broad is not happy. Brathwaite gets a reprieve. 15/0

9.5 S Broad to Brathwaite, BEAUTY! Broad fires it on a length on off, straightens a touch. Brathwaite tries to defend it but gets beaten. 11/0

9.4 S Broad to Brathwaite, Angles it into the batsman from wide of the crease. Brathwaite flicks it to mid-wicket. 11/0

9.3 S Broad to Brathwaite, Fuller outside off, Kraigg drives it straight to the man at covers. 11/0

It has turned quite gloomy. The floodlights have been turned on.

9.2 S Broad to Brathwaite, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 11/0

9.1 S Broad to Brathwaite, Good length outside off, Brathwaite shoulders his arms to it. 11/0

8.6 J Anderson to Powell, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 11/0

8.5 J Anderson to Powell, Anderson has not got his lines right here! Bowls a length ball, pitched on leg stump. Powell fails to tuck it around the corner and the ball hits him on the pads. 11/0

8.4 J Anderson to Powell, Fuller in length on middle. Powell drives it towards mid on where Broad makes a tumbling stop. 11/0

8.3 J Anderson to Powell, Bowls it down the leg side. Powell tries to flick but misses. 11/0

8.2 J Anderson to Powell, Lands it on a length in line of the stumps. Powell defends it solidly. 11/0

8.1 J Anderson to Powell, Sprays it down the leg side, Powell tries to flick but misses. 11/0

7.6 S Broad to Brathwaite, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. 11/0

7.5 S Broad to Brathwaite, Lands it on a length around off, straightens a touch. Kraigg pokes at it and gets beaten. 11/0

7.4 S Broad to Brathwaite, Bowls an inswinger on the stumps. Brathwaite tries to defend but misses and is hit on the thigh pad. 11/0

7.3 S Broad to Brathwaite, BEATEN! Length on off, Powell tries to defend but is beaten by the away movement. 11/0

7.2 S Broad to Powell, Guides the ball outside off towards point for a run. 11/0

7.1 S Broad to K Powell, EDGY FOUR! Broad gets some away movement there. Powell tries to flick but gets a leading edge down to the third man fence for a boundary. 10/0

Stuart Broad will bowl from the other end.

6.6 J Anderson to Brathwaite, The batsman fails to put bat on ball. 6/0

6.5 J Anderson to Brathwaite, The batsman was beaten and missed the line of the delivery. 6/0

6.4 J Anderson to Brathwaite, The batsman was beaten and missed the line of the delivery. 6/0

6.3 J Anderson to Brathwaite, The ball has taken the inside edge of Brathwaite's bat and onto the pads. 6/0

6.2 J Anderson to Powell, The ball strikes the batsman very low on the pads. The batsmen have run through for a single. Leg byes signalled by the umpire. 6/0

6.1 J Anderson to Powell, Anderson comes running in and starts off with a length delivery outside off. Powell plays inside the line and lets it through to the keeper. 5/0

So, after the delay we are now ready to get underway. The players and the umpires are out in the middle. Kraigg Brathwaite and Kieran Powell will resume their innings. James Anderson will bowl the first over of the day. He has four slips in place.

The away side will have to play out of their skins and hope to replicate their batting effort of the first innings to salvage a draw or a win. England on the other hand, will be confident heading to take a 2-0 lead. We're in for an enthralling day of cricket. Stay tuned for the action.

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the fifth day between England and West Indies at Headingley, Leeds. It was raining a while ago and the covers were on but no need to worry. It has cleared and we will only have a 15 minute delay. 90 overs, 317 runs more and 10 wickets. We head into today with all three results possible. Although a West Indies win looks unlikely but as we know cricket is a game of glorious uncertainties and as this match has panned out we might be in for another surprise.

...Day 5, Session 1...

West Indies survive the nervy period but there were a lot of close shaves in that. James Anderson and Stuart Broad did not start really well but bowled some excellent deliveries in between. Moeen Ali came on for the last over and got a lot of assistance from the wicket. These are not good signs for the Windies batsman. They still need another 317 runs and England have a total of 90 overs to bowl them out. We can expect a thrilling day of cricket tomorrow. Do join us at 1100 local (1000 GMT). Till then, take care and cheers!

5.6 M Ali to Brathwaite, What drama to end the day! Quicker one on off, goes on with the arm. Brathwaite plays for the spin but there ain't any and is struck on the back pad. The English players appeal but the umpire shakes his head. The hosts have a long chat but decide not to review it. The impact was just outside off, confirms the replay. A good decision in the end. STUMPS ON DAY 4! 5/0

5.5 M Ali to Brathwaite, Plays it with the spin to short fine leg. 5/0

5.4 M Ali to Brathwaite, ALMOST! Anderson is placed there at leg slip just for this shot. Fires it on off, turns back in. Brathwaite clips it and the ball falls just short of the leg slip fielder. 5/0

5.3 M Ali to Powell, Drags his length back outside off, Powell pushes it through covers for a run. 5/0

5.2 M Ali to Powell, That ball has taken the inside edge of the batsman and thudded into his pads. 4/0

5.1 M Ali to Powell, TURN IMMEDIATELY! Flatter delivery, pitching outside leg and turning away. Powell tries to defend but is beaten by the away turn and is struck high on the pads. The English players appeal but the umpire shakes his head. 4/0

Moeen Ali is into the attack to bowl the last over of the day.

4.6 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 4/0

4.5 J Anderson to K Brathwaite, Good length outside off. Brathwaite is caught in two minds whether to leave it or play at it. He tries to leave it in the end and it goes off the toe end on the bounce to third slip. 4/0

4.4 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Goes wide of the crease and angles it into the batsman. Anderson is in the hope that Brathwaite will fall over as he tries the flick but he plays it safely to square leg. 4/0

4.3 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Bowls it on a length on off, Brathwaite defends it off the back foot. 4/0

4.2 J Anderson to Brathwaite, HUGE APPEAL! A length ball pitched on off, jags back into the batsman. Brathwaite is beaten by the movement and is hit flush on the pads. The players go up but nothing from the umpire. A little too high but was very close. 4/0

4.1 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Good length around off, Brathwaite watchfully leaves it. 4/0

3.6 S Broad to Powell, Lands it on a length outside off, Powell does not play at it. 4/0

3.5 S Broad to Powell, Change of angle but no change in the direction of the ball. Fires it down the leg side. Powell misses the flick and it goes through to the keeper. 4/0

3.4 S Broad to Powell, Back of a length on middle, Powell goes back and across to defend it. 4/0

3.3 S Broad to Powell, Comes from over the wicket. Angles it across the batsman. Powell does not fiddle with it. 4/0

3.2 S Broad to Powell, Bowls it down the leg side. Powell lets it through to the keeper. The umpire has a word with Broad as he is getting close to the danger area. 4/0

3.1 S Broad to Powell, Errs in line and sprays it down the leg side. Powell misses the flick. 4/0

2.6 Anderson to Brathwaite, Goes wide of the crease and bowls an inswinger on off. Brathwaite goes on the back foot to defend but misses and gets struck on the pads. The English players go up in an appeal but nothing from the umpire. Going over the stumps that. A great end to the over by Jimmy. 4/0

2.5 J Anderson to Brathwaite, BEAUTY! James Anderson delivers an absolute peach. Good length landing on off and straightening. Brathwaite tries to defend it but gets beaten. 4/0

2.4 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Good length on off, stays a touch low. Brathwaite does well to get his bat down and defend it. 4/0

2.3 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Better! Closer to the off stump, moving away. Kraigg keeps his eyes on the ball and leaves it. 4/0

2.2 J Anderson to Brathwaite, A little too wide outside off, Brathwaite is in no mood to go after it. 4/0

2.1 J Anderson to Brathwaite, A touch fuller outside off, shaping away. Brathwaite opts not to play at it. 4/0

1.6 S Broad to Powell, Back of a length on off, Powell defends it solidly. 4/0

1.5 S Broad to Powell, Wide outside off, Powell need not play at it. Broad is bowling a touch too wide here. 4/0

1.4 S Broad to Powell, Similar length outside off, Powell leaves it. 4/0

1.3 S Broad to Powell, Length outside off, wanting Powell to edge it but he lets it be. 4/0

1.2 S Broad to Powell, Good length around off, some away movement for the bowler. Powell watchfully lets it through to the keeper. 4/0

1.1 S Broad to Brathwaite, Broad comes steaming in and angles it into the pads. The batsman flicks it down to fine leg for a run. 4/0

Stuart Broad will bowl from the other end.

0.6 J Anderson to Powell, Lands it on a length outside off. The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 3/0

0.5 J Anderson to Powell, Back of a length on off, Powell camps back and defends it. 3/0

0.4 J Anderson to Powell, The inswinger this time. Pitches on middle and comes back in. Powell misses the flick and gets hit on the pads. The players appeal but nothing from the umpire. Doing too much for me. 3/0

0.3 J Anderson to Powell, BEATEN! This time he bowls a similar length but closer to the off stump. Powell has to play at it but is beaten by the away movement. 3/0

0.2 J Anderson to Powell, Lands it on a length, angling across the batsman. Powell plays inside the line and lets it through to the keeper. 3/0

0.1 J Anderson to Brathwaite, The Windies are underway. Shorter in length outside off, Brathwaite cuts it through the cover-point region. The fielder from point gives it a chase and manages to pull it back before it touches the rope. Three runs taken by the batsmen. Good start for them, chasing a mammoth total. 3/0

