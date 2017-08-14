Highlights India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Day 3 - As It Happened

Lahiru Kumara is bowled and that is four wickets for Ashwin to go with the three wickets picked by Shami. A comprehensive effort by the Indian players as India win by an innings and 171 runs. Two wickets for Umesh and a wicket for Kuldeep. A 3-0 whitewash as Ravi Shastri starts his second stint with the Indian team with a bang.
CricketNext's Dileep Premachandran from Pallekele: Fitting that Ashwin finishes things off. He's epitomised India's patient and methodical approach with the ball in this match and series. He gets 4 for 68, and a short breather before he jets off to New Road and Worcestershire's promotion campaign in Division Two of the County Championship.
WICKET! Umesh gets his man here. Dickwella guides that into the hands of Rahane in the slips. But smart catch from India's vice-captain as he picks that up smartly. Sri Lanka's score reads 168/9 as Virat Kohli and the team is elated. They are now just one wicket away from cleaning it up 3-0.
CricketNext's Dileep Premachandran from Pallekele: The Perahera procession in Kandy is in July-August. Sri Lanka's batsmen have offered their own version less than a fortnight on. This has been a truly abject performance. Credit to India, who have batted and bowled with discipline and skill, but Sri Lanka have been utterly woeful.
Umesh Yadav replaces Ashwin here and is hit for a boundary off the last ball by Dickwella. That was poor bowling from Umesh as he pitched that short and outside off. Dickwella freed his arm and hit it over the top of the in-field. Sri Lanka's score reads 162/7 with Dickwella entering the 40s
WICKET! The DRS might have saved Dilruwan the last time round, but not this time round. Dilruwan hits that and is caught by Hardik Pandya for 8. Runs in 20 paces and takes a quality catch. Dickwella will now have to look at the tailenders to carry them through to at least the third session of the day. Sri Lanka's score reads 138/7
That is the drinks break in the post-lunch session as the Indians are now just 4 wickets away from clinching the game and the series 3-0. 3 runs come in from the Kuldeep over. Clearly Ashwin has looked the better bowler on the third morning. Sri Lanka's score reads 137/6 after 59 overs with Dickwella and Dilruwan at the crease. Trailing by 215 runs.
Chance goes begging in this over as Saha misses a stumping off Ashwin's bowling. Dilruwan was way down the track and missed the ball completely. But the deflection ensures Saha cannot collect that. Ashwin is not too pleased as Sri Lanka's score reads 134/6 after 58 overs as 5 runs come from the over.
8 runs from the over as Kuldeep is finding time tough as Dickwella looks set to play a maverick knock here. He will not wait and waste his time and will go all out and look to finish with something to write home about. Sri Lanka's score reads 129/6 after 57 overs with Dickwella on 16 off 14 balls.
2 runs from the Kuldeep over as Dilruwan comes in to join Dickwella. You can expect some firework here now from the Lankan batsmen as there is no way that Sri Lanka will come close to even stretching this game to the fourth morning. Rain can be the only saving grace for the Lankans. Sri Lanka's score reads 120/6
WICKET! Ashwin has done it and the former Lanka skipper Mathews is back in the hut. That was reviewed by Mathews but the ball was kissing the leg-stump and the umpire's call stands. Mathews goes for 35 as the Indians celebrate. Looks like the end is near as India need 4 more wickets. Sri Lanka's score reads 118/6
11 runs from the Kuldeep over. Clearly both Mathews and Dickwella realise that there is no point playing defensively here as the pitch is now completely suited to the Indian bowlers. One good ball and one wicket goes down. That will be the trend most likely from here. Sri Lanka's score reads 118/5
4 runs from the Ashwin over here as the Lankan batsmen are keen to stay positive and work the singles and wait for the bad ball. Kuldeep and Ashwin will look to put pressure on these two batsmen as a wicket here will change the complexion of the game right away. Sri Lanka's score reads 88/4
LUNCH on the third day. This session definitely belonged to the Indians as Virat Kohli and boys picked 3 wickets and now need 6 more wickets to seal the game and the series along with it. Mathews and skipper Chandimal have been solid in the last hour, but it will be highly unlikely that the duo can stall play for the next two sessions. Should end by today evening. Sri Lanka's score reads 82/4
2 runs from the Kuldeep over as India will bowl one more over before the lunch break. Good batting in the second hour from the Lankans after a poor start to the morning session. Can Umesh Yadav pick one off the final over before the lunch break? Virat Kohli will be hoping so. Sri Lanka's score reads 81/4
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3925
|123
|2
|South Africa
|3395
|110
|3
|England
|4097
|105
|4
|Australia
|3087
|100
|5
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|FULL Ranking