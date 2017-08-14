Home WI vs IND ICC Women's World Cup News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Highlights India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Day 3 - As It Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 14, 2017, 4:14 PM IST

India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, India in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2017 3rd Test, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy 12 August, 2017

Toss won by India (decided to bat)

India beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 171 runs

Man of the Match: Hardik Pandya

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

14:52(IST)

Lahiru Kumara is bowled and that is four wickets for Ashwin to go with the three wickets picked by Shami. A comprehensive effort by the Indian players as India win by an innings and 171 runs. Two wickets for Umesh and a wicket for Kuldeep. A 3-0 whitewash as Ravi Shastri starts his second stint with the Indian team with a bang.

14:48(IST)

CricketNext's Dileep Premachandran from Pallekele: Fitting that Ashwin finishes things off. He's epitomised India's patient and methodical approach with the ball in this match and series. He gets 4 for 68, and a short breather before he jets off to New Road and Worcestershire's promotion campaign in Division Two of the County Championship. 

 

14:44(IST)

Shami bowls a maiden here. The Indians are looking to get them at the earliest. Virat Kohli is pumping it up here. But the Sri Lankan tail is clearly not ready to go out without a fight. Sri Lanka's score reads 174/9 

14:32(IST)

WICKET! Umesh gets his man here. Dickwella guides that into the hands of Rahane in the slips. But smart catch from India's vice-captain as he picks that up smartly. Sri Lanka's score reads 168/9 as Virat Kohli and the team is elated. They are now just one wicket away from cleaning it up 3-0.

14:30(IST)

CricketNext's Dileep Premachandran from Pallekele: The Perahera procession in Kandy is in July-August. Sri Lanka's batsmen have offered their own version less than a fortnight on. This has been a truly abject performance. Credit to India, who have batted and bowled with discipline and skill, but Sri Lanka have been utterly woeful.

 

14:25(IST)

WICKET! Shami has done it here. Gets the wicket of Sandakan for 8 as Saha picks up a simple catch. Grabs that like a kid would grab a toffee. The resistance ends and Sri Lanka's score reads 166/8. Dickwella stands tall at 40

14:19(IST)

Umesh Yadav replaces Ashwin here and is hit for a boundary off the last ball by Dickwella. That was poor bowling from Umesh as he pitched that short and outside off. Dickwella freed his arm and hit it over the top of the in-field. Sri Lanka's score reads 162/7 with Dickwella entering the 40s

14:16(IST)

5 runs from the Shami over as Dickwella gets a boundary. The Indians are pretty fidgety here and wish for a wicket at the earliest. 26 minutes to go for the tea break here and a wicket will only extend the session for the Indians. Sri Lanka's score reads 158/7

14:10(IST)

1 run from the Ashwin over here as the Sri Lanka batsmen are finding the going really tough. The Indians are just not willing to put the foot off the pedal. They want to finish this off at the earliest. Sri Lanka's score reads 153/7 with Dickwella on 31 and Sandakan on 4

14:07(IST)

1 run from the Shami over as Dickwella and Sandakan are looking to continue scoring as many runs as they can and keep the resistance going. Sri Lanka's score reads 152/7 after 65 overs. Dickwella is batting on 30 and Sandakan is batting on 4

14:00(IST)

R Ashwin becomes the 6th bowler to take 250 wickets in Asia in Tests.
The List of 5 bowlers above him:
M Muralitharan (612)
A Kumble (419)
R Herath (313)
Harbhajan Singh (300)
Kapil Dev (279)
He is also the fastest bowler to reach 250 Test Wickets in Asia.

13:59(IST)

Sandakan can definitely bat. He is no mug here and sends Kuldeep to the boundary as the chinaman bowler pitches that short. A good over ends up giving the Lankans 5 runs as the last ball goes to the boundary. Sri Lanka's score reads 146/7

13:48(IST)

WICKET! The DRS might have saved Dilruwan the last time round, but not this time round. Dilruwan hits that and is caught by Hardik Pandya for 8. Runs in 20 paces and takes a quality catch. Dickwella will now have to look at the tailenders to carry them through to at least the third session of the day. Sri Lanka's score reads 138/7 

13:44(IST)

That is the drinks break in the post-lunch session as the Indians are now just 4 wickets away from clinching the game and the series 3-0. 3 runs come in from the Kuldeep over. Clearly Ashwin has looked the better bowler on the third morning. Sri Lanka's score reads 137/6 after 59 overs with Dickwella and Dilruwan at the crease. Trailing by 215 runs. 

13:38(IST)

Chance goes begging in this over as Saha misses a stumping off Ashwin's bowling. Dilruwan was way down the track and missed the ball completely. But the deflection ensures Saha cannot collect that. Ashwin is not too pleased as Sri Lanka's score reads 134/6 after 58 overs as 5 runs come from the over.

13:33(IST)

8 runs from the over as Kuldeep is finding time tough as Dickwella looks set to play a maverick knock here. He will not wait and waste his time and will go all out and look to finish with something to write home about. Sri Lanka's score reads 129/6 after 57 overs with Dickwella on 16 off 14 balls.

13:31(IST)

Dilruwan Perera has managed to save his wicket with a DRS. The umpire gave that out of Ashwin, the third umpire overturns that. Sri Lanka will now look to attack here because the Indian bowlers are clearly on top. Sri Lanka's score reads 121/6 after Ashwin gave away just 1 run.

13:27(IST)

2 runs from the Kuldeep over as Dilruwan comes in to join Dickwella. You can expect some firework here now from the Lankan batsmen as there is no way that Sri Lanka will come close to even stretching this game to the fourth morning. Rain can be the only saving grace for the Lankans. Sri Lanka's score reads 120/6

13:24(IST)

WICKET! Ashwin has done it and the former Lanka skipper Mathews is back in the hut. That was reviewed by Mathews but the ball was kissing the leg-stump and the umpire's call stands. Mathews goes for 35 as the Indians celebrate. Looks like the end is near as India need 4 more wickets. Sri Lanka's score reads 118/6

13:18(IST)

11 runs from the Kuldeep over. Clearly both Mathews and Dickwella realise that there is no point playing defensively here as the pitch is now completely suited to the Indian bowlers. One good ball and one wicket goes down. That will be the trend most likely from here. Sri Lanka's score reads 118/5

13:15(IST)

3 runs from the Ashwin over here as the Indians have sniffed blood here. It will be interesting to see how Dickwella will approach the innings from here. It will be something to savour if the wicket-keeper can play a quality counter-attacking knock. Sri Lanka's score reads 107/5

13:09(IST)

WICKET!! Kuldeep has broken through. It was always about one good ball and the chinaman bowler has managed to produce it and Pujara completes an easy catch at forward short leg. The partnership is broken as Chandimal walks back for 36. Sri Lanka's score reads 104/5

13:03(IST)

The first six of the Sri Lanka innings comes in from Mathews's bat. Jumps down the track and slams it into the long-off boundary. But the Indians will not mind this as Kuldeep gives away 7 runs from the over. The Lankans are looking to take a few chances as the score reads 102/4

13:02(IST)

4 runs from the Ashwin over as Chandimal finally looks to break the shackles. But Saha is very excited behind the wicket and wants Ashwin to keep bowling the line. Matter of one mistake here it looks. The pitch is turning viciously. Sri Lanka's score reads 95/4

12:57(IST)

1 run from the Kuldeep over here as the Indians are slowly managing to add to the pressure with close-in fielders. Chandimal and Mathews are clearly in trouble here and it is a matter of one good ball and that will spell the end. Sri Lanka's score reads 91/4

12:55(IST)

2 runs from the Ashwin over, but more importantly, a chance there off Chandimal's bat. It was difficult for Pujara to hold onto that one. India will want to keep the pressure going here as a wicket will be ideal in this situation. Sri Lanka's score reads 90/4

12:54(IST)

Another maiden over here from Kuldeep as the Lankan batsmen are finding it difficult to read Kuldeep. Interestingly, the chinaman bowler is happy to give the ball quality air and let it grip on the wicket. Turn and bounce is on offer in plenty here. Sri Lanka's score reads 88/4

12:50(IST)

4 runs from the Ashwin over here as the Lankan batsmen are keen to stay positive and work the singles and wait for the bad ball. Kuldeep and Ashwin will look to put pressure on these two batsmen as a wicket here will change the complexion of the game right away. Sri Lanka's score reads 88/4

12:48(IST)

The boys are back after the lunch break and Mathews and Chandimal will look to create the right balance between attacking the bowlers and defending. Sri Lanka's score reads 84/4 after 43 overs. Chandimal is batting on 28 and Mathews on 17 

12:05(IST)

LUNCH on the third day. This session definitely belonged to the Indians as Virat Kohli and boys picked 3 wickets and now need 6 more wickets to seal the game and the series along with it. Mathews and skipper Chandimal have been solid in the last hour, but it will be highly unlikely that the duo can stall play for the next two sessions. Should end by today evening. Sri Lanka's score reads 82/4

11:58(IST)

2 runs from the Kuldeep over as India will bowl one more over before the lunch break. Good batting in the second hour from the Lankans after a poor start to the morning session. Can Umesh Yadav pick one off the final over before the lunch break? Virat Kohli will be hoping so. Sri Lanka's score reads 81/4

Highlights India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Day 3 - As It Happened

(AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

LATEST UPDATE: Umesh sends back Dickwella for 41. Virat Kohli and boys now need 1 more wicket to win the series 3-0.

PREVIEW IND vs SL, DAY 3: India produced a scintillating all-round display against a hapless Sri Lankan outfit on the second day of the third Test in Pallekele that has firmly put them in a commanding position to complete a 3-0 whitewash of the Islanders. Indian bowlers were once again on fire as they took 11 Lanka wickets in the day as Dinesh Chandimal's men trail by 333 run at stumps after Virat Kohli decided to enforce the follow-on. After dismissing India for 487 in the first innings, Sri Lankan batsmen were blown away by the pace of Mohammed Shami early on in the innings, as the seamer got rid of both their openers in quick time. Sri Lanka were all-out for a paltry 135 runs. Skipper Virat Kohli decided to enforce the follow-on after his bowlers produced a magical display as India went for the kill. After a cautious start in the second innings, Upul Tharanga once again lost his wicket cheaply as he was castled by Umesh Yadav for 7.

SQUADS: Team India: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Abhinav Mukund, Rohit Sharma, Ishant Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav.
Team Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal (Captain),Angelo Mathews, Upul Tharanga, Dimuth Karunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Lahiru Thirimanne, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Gamage, Dilruwan Perera, Malinda Pushpakumara, Lakshan Sandakan.
cricket scoreInd vs SLInd vs SL Live ScoreIndia vs Sri lankaIndia vs Sri Lanka 2017India vs Sri Lanka Liveindia vs sri lanka live scoreIndia vs Sri Lanka Third TestKuldeep YadavLive Cricket Scorelive scorepallekele testvirat kohli

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3925 123
2 South Africa 3395 110
3 England 4097 105
4 Australia 3087 100
5 New Zealand 3114 97
FULL Ranking