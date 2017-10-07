Himachal's Prashant Chopra Scores Most Runs in a First-class Game in 67 yrs

In fact Chopra's 271 of 289 balls with 37 boundaries and a six is also the highest individuals runs accumulated in a single day's play by an Indian batsman in 67 years. Bhausaheb Nimbalkar during his epic knock of 443 for Maharashtra in 1948-49 had scored 277 runs in a single day (reaching 301 from overnight score of 24).
Courtesy Chopra, Himachal reached 459 for 2 at stumps on the first day of the match.
Chopra also equaled highest score by an HP batsman held by Rajiv Nayyar (271). Incidentally Rajiv Nayyar's double hundred was the slowest ever in first class cricket by an Indian.
First Published: October 7, 2017, 8:57 AM IST