India vs Sri Lanka: Historic First For Indian Pacers at Eden Gardens, as Spinners Draw Blank

The Kolkata track offered a lot of assistance to the pacers, and the conditions were overcast throughout—an added advantage to the faster bowlers. That meant that out of the 35 wickets that fell in the entire Test match, 32 were claimed by the pacers. The rest were taken by Dilruwan Perera and Rangana Herath. This is second highest no. of wickets taken by pacers in a Test in India.
But what was more surprising was that Indian spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja went wicketless in the match. The unfortunate part about their wicketless streak was that, this was the first time ever that none of the Indian spinners got a wicket in a Test at home. Taking nothing away from the Indian spinners, they bowled only 10 overs only, in the entire match.
On the other hand, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami had happier returns in the match. The former claimed 8/96 in the match, his career best figures. To go with that, this is also the first time that he picked two four-wicket hauls in a Test. Shami closed the match with six wickets.
On the last day of the match, Sri Lanka needed 231 runs to win. After an ordinary first innings with the bat, Virat Kohli and co. rose to the occasion, and smashed 352/8. The Indian bowlers took the match really close as the match ended with Sri Lanka reeling at 75/7.
First Published: November 20, 2017, 5:10 PM IST