Holder and Dowrich Stand Negates Raza's 5-wicket Haul

Holder and Dowrich came together with the West Indies reeling on 230 for seven, still 96 runs short of Zimbabwe’s first-innings total, but turned the game on its head with a counter-attacking partnership.
Dowrich ended the day unbeaten on a career-best 75, while Holder contributed 71 not out to see the West Indies to stumps on 374 for seven, leading by 48 runs. The record partnership for the eighth wicket at Queens Sports Club took some of the shine off Sikandar Raza’s 5 for 82, which was the first five-wicket haul by a Zimbabwean in Tests at the ground since 2003.
First Published: October 31, 2017, 9:26 PM IST