Home IND vs NZ PAK vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Holder and Dowrich Stand Negates Raza's 5-wicket Haul

AFP | Updated: October 31, 2017, 9:26 PM IST
Holder and Dowrich Stand Negates Raza's 5-wicket Haul

Sikandar Raza celebrates a wicket, during the second test against West indeis. (Twitter/ICC)

Bulawayo: An unbroken 144-run stand for the eighth wicket between Jason Holder and Shane Dowrich negated the effects of Sikandar Raza’s maiden five-wicket haul as the West Indies came out of day three with a vital first-innings lead over Zimbabwe in the second Test.

Holder and Dowrich came together with the West Indies reeling on 230 for seven, still 96 runs short of Zimbabwe’s first-innings total, but turned the game on its head with a counter-attacking partnership.

Dowrich ended the day unbeaten on a career-best 75, while Holder contributed 71 not out to see the West Indies to stumps on 374 for seven, leading by 48 runs. The record partnership for the eighth wicket at Queens Sports Club took some of the shine off Sikandar Raza’s 5 for 82, which was the first five-wicket haul by a Zimbabwean in Tests at the ground since 2003.
Jason HolderShane Dorwichsikandar razaWest Indies vs. Zimbabwewi vs zim
First Published: October 31, 2017, 9:26 PM IST

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
FULL Ranking