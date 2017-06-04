How Priyanka’s Met Gala Trench Coat Came to Save India-Pak Clash

From Priyanka Chopra's Met Gala trench coat to the Duckworth-Lewis themselves, everybody made their way to the stadium in their respective capacities. (Picture Courtesy: Twitter)

New Delhi: An India-Pakistan clash is never short of excitement, drama, and most importantly a never-seen-before aggression between the players representing their countries.

On a Sunday afternoon in Edgbaston when the intermittent rain played spoilsport, Twitterati had a field day, making hilarious memes, even taking digs at the Pakistani side for "having prayed for rain".

Exclusive pic of Pakistani cricket players, thanking to Indra Dev. #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/IEaygiO2gG — Humor Ministry (@HumorMinistry) June 4, 2017

From Priyanka Chopra's Met Gala trench coat to the Duckworth-Lewis themselves, everybody made their way to the stadium in their respective capacities.

The Priyanka trench coat, many suggested, could be used to cover the sprawling stadium and the two teams could have the match in peace.

However, it was not just the rivalry that people talked about. There were a few who, even in a charged atmosphere, shared the moments of respect and friendship between the two countries.

Pakistan have never been a great fielding side, and it was once again evident on Sunday, dropping several catches.

Pakistan Twitter after watching their fielders #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/4t03HYo7mh — LAMEon Mojito 🇮🇳 (@sarkarimafia) June 4, 2017

First Published: June 4, 2017, 8:08 PM IST