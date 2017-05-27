HPCA Set to Open Another Picturesque Stadium

The picturesque Gumma stadium

Dharamsala: The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association which already owns the picturesque HPCA stadium is set to throw open another on June 1.

This will be the fifth stadium in the state and is located at Gumma in Shimla district. the stadium will be inaugurated by its former president Anurag Thakur, who is also former BCCI chief.

It's located 60 kms from the state capital at an altitude of 5,500 feet above sea level and is situated beside a river.

"Anurag Thakur will inaugurate the facility in presence of president and members of the Shimla District Cricket Association and other prominent leaders and people of the area," HPCA press secretary Mohit Sood said.

"Besides Dharamshala, we have stadiums in Amtar in Hamirpur district and at Bilaspur too," added Sood.

The HPCA facility at Gumma will have a pavillion, dressing rooms, practice area, four turf wickets and an outfield where class 1 Bermuda grass has been specially planted to give the players an international playing experience.

The stadium which has been constructed with an outlay of Rs 3 crore in another of those picturesque grounds in the region alongside the famous HPCA stadium which is already a favourite among international cricketers.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published: May 27, 2017, 3:00 PM IST