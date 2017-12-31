Live Cricket Score, New Zealand vs West Indies, 2nd T20I at Mount Maunganui

(Getty Images)

Commentary (New Zealand innings)

2129 local time update - Finally, we are hearing some positive news from the ground. RAIN HAS STOPPED and the umpires are going out to inspect the conditions. The latest the game can resume is 2218 local for a 5-over encounter.

2105 local time update - The rain is still on and so are the covers. According to a tweet by the official handle of the Black caps, these aren't positive signs... Sigh... A damp squib to begin the year? Let's hold on in hope of anticipation of some play.

Oh dear... it's a shame... The rain returns and forces the players off the field here. Brathwaite has a look at the ball before handing it over to he umpires and walking off. Now that Windies have managed to quieten things a bit - 16 runs off the last 3 overs - this rain is an untimely one. If the DLS system comes into play here, it would favour the hosts greatly, something that wouldn't please the tourists. We'll get you the updates as we get them.

8.6 A Nurse to K Williamson, FOUR! Not the ideal way to end the over. Nurse serves it a touch short in line of the stumps, Williamson goes back and pulls it through mid-wicket. There was a man in the deep who was seen running to his left but there's no chance for him to cut that off. A boundary it is that brings up 100 for New Zealand. 102/4

8.5 A Nurse to K Williamson, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 98/4

8.4 A Nurse to A Kitchen, Short in length, pulled away to the deep on the leg side for a run that gets him going. 98/4

Anaru Kitchen walks in next. Didn't do much on debut, tonight's the night?

8.3 A Nurse to Tom Bruce, OUT! What a catch! Remember the name? This is floated full on off, Bruce looks to slog it through mid-wicket but he fails to get the desired elevation. Nevertheless, he wouldn't have been faulted for thinking about runs there. But what he failed to account for is the presence of a 'gentle giant' by the name of Carlos Brathwaite in the way there. The Caribbean skipper flings himself to his right and pulls off a stunner. The ball was almost behind him before he took that. He knows the value of that catch and shows it in his celebration. 97/4

8.2 A Nurse to Tom Bruce, Excellent running yet again. A touch shorter on off, Bruce goes back and cuts it through backward point. Before the fielder in the deep can get the throw in, a brace results. 97/3

8.1 A Nurse to Tom Bruce, Flatter on the pads, gets it off the inner half to short fine leg. 95/3

7.6 S Badree to K Williamson, Slipping shot! Williamson slips a touch as he pulls this one through mid-wicket. Does well to come back for two. 95/3

7.5 S Badree to Tom Bruce, Bruce gets going with a flick through mid-wicket. 93/3

7.4 S Badree to Tom Bruce, Another appeal, turned down! Badree floats it on the stumps, Bruce goes for the flick but there are two noises as he gets hit on the pads. The players appeal but to no avail. Sliding down leg, maybe. 92/3

7.3 S Badree to Tom Bruce, Bruce finds the cover fielder with this push. 92/3

7.2 S Badree to Tom Bruce, The batsman has played it to the point region. 92/3

Tom Bruce walks in next at the fall of the 3rd wicket.

7.1 S Badree to G Phillips, OUT! Can't keep Badree out of the wickets column in T20s, can you? He bowls a flat slider in line of the stumps, Phillips fails to pick it up. Goes back to play for that but is beaten and is struck in front of the sticks. An appeal here is just a formality as the umpire gives him the marching orders. Not the time tonight for Glenn Phillips. He perhaps knew that he was a dead duck and began walking almost immediately. 92/3

With Munro gone, Samuel Badree is back on.

6.6 A Nurse to G Phillips, Phillips gets it through mid off for one. 92/2

6.5 A Nurse to G Phillips, Glenn has played the square drive. They manage to come back for the second. 91/2

6.4 A Nurse to K Williamson, This one is driven through covers for one. 89/2

6.3 A Nurse to K Williamson, SAFE! Nurse floats this one nicely, Williamson is drawn forward into the stroke. Misses the ball and the bails are whipped off by Walton. The Kiwi skipper looked to lose his balance there. The TV umpire sees that his back foot is firmly grounded when the bails are dislodged and he presses the NOT OUT button. 88/2

Williamson, is he gone? Windies seem confident. A stumping appeal against the home side skipper is referred upstairs...

6.2 A Nurse to G Phillips, Phillips rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. The batsmen have run through for a single. 88/2

6.1 A Nurse to K Williamson, Flat on off, driven through mid off for one. 87/2

Ashley Nurse into the attack.

5.6 K Williams to G Phillips, SIX! Goes the distance! Has Phillips been batting already? Gets a nice juicy full toss for a Free Hit, he just strokes it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum to get going. 24 runs in this one, 45 off the last two. End of the Powerplay, NZ 86/2! Humongous. 86/2

5.6 K Williams to K Williamson, NO BALL! No, my boy, no! Cannot afford to overstep in the game. This is a length ball outside off which is cut away for one. Free Hit coming up... 80/2

Glenn Phillips, the player of the game in the previous one, is out to bat now. He's got a nice platform set here.

5.5 K Williams to C Munro, OUT! Wow! Walton's suggestion works! The change of angle works for Williams. He comes round the wicket and bowls it on a fuller length on off. Munro looks to go over long on but fails to get the elevation as well as the distance on that. Ends up hitting it straight down Powell's throat who doesn't miss this one. End of an entertaining knock. Can the visitors quieten the hosts here? 78/2

The keeper has some inputs to give now. After the chat with the bowler, the angle is changed now. Kesrick runs in from round the wicket...

5.4 K Williams to C Munro, FOUR! It's raining boundaries here! This is full on off, Munro clears his front leg and lofts it over mid off. The ball speeds away to the fence in a trice. 78/1

5.3 K Williams to C Munro, FOUR! Another one. Almost similar. Short, wide outside off, Munro stands back and slaps it through the point region for a boundary. 74/1

5.2 K Williams to C Munro, FOUR! Not the best of balls this. Short and wide outside off, Munro cuts it over point for another boundary. 70/1

5.1 K Williams to C Munro, FOUR! Windies not helping themselves on the field! Williams almost gets his man off his first delivery but it is not to be. Bowls it on a length outside off, Munro slashes wildly at that. Gets it off the outside edge towards short third man. Cottrell flies to his right but the ball flies through him and goes to the fence. 66/1

Kesrick Williams comes into the attack now. He had gone to all parts of the ground at the end of the innings in the previous game.

4.6 C Brathwaite to C Munro, 50 for Colin Munro, his 5th in T20Is! Well played, son! He gets it off just 18 balls, scoring the second fastest by a Kiwi (fastest also belongs to him - off 14 balls). He's just come at the Windies like a storm for which they don't have an answer to. Squeezes this yorker through mid-wicket to get to the other end to bring up his milestone. 21 runs off this one. 62/1

4.5 C Brathwaite to C Munro, FOUR! Oh dear! When a batter is smashing you to all parts of the ground, the least you would want is some support from your fielders. The West Indies skipper doesn't get that on this occasion. Munro pulls it towards deep mid-wicket, where Powell gets to his right, puts in the dive but fails to prevent the boundary. 61/1

4.5 C Brathwaite to C Munro, WIDE! This is banged short down the leg side, Munro misses the pull. 57/1

Square leg goes back and a deep mid-wicket in place as well.

4.4 C Brathwaite to C Munro, FOUR! This is nice batting. Gets a length ball on off, Munro goes back and pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary. Brings up the 50-run stand with his skipper. Quick stand this. 56/1

4.3 C Brathwaite to C Munro, FOUR! Field change? Change in line of attack? Nothing matters for the southpaw right now. Brathwaite bowls it full outside off, Munro makes room and blasts it through covers for a boundary. 52/1

Point has gone out in the deep now... Perhaps a change of line of attack from Brathwaite?

4.2 C Brathwaite to C Munro, SIX! This is colossal! Brathwaite comes round the wicket and angles it into Munro on a length. Colin just helps it over deep backward square leg for a biggie. 48/1

4.1 C Brathwaite to K Williamson, Williamson is rotating the strike pretty well. Knows what his job is at the moment, with his partner going all guns blazing. He guides it through backward point and gets to the other end to get the best seat in the house. 42/1

Skipper says, my time! Carlos Brathwaite brings himself into the attack. He isn't known to be very stingy with his spells...

3.6 S Badree to C Munro, Fails to clear the cover fielder with the punch. Another costly over as the Kiwis romp to 41/1 at the end of 4 overs. 41/1

3.5 S Badree to C Munro, FOUR! Easy, this is too easy for Colin Munro. Badree isn't giving much air to these ones and in such skiddy conditions, shot-making becomes as much easier. This is a touch full on off, Munro clears his front leg and smashes it past mid off for another boundary. 41/1

3.4 S Badree to C Munro, Punched off the back foot by the batsman. 37/1

3.3 S Badree to C Munro, NO shouts Munro after hitting it straight to point. 37/1

3.2 S Badree to C Munro, FOUR! Another one. Flatter ball on off, Munro gets down on one knee and blasts it over mid off for another boundary. Good to see him put early pressure on the leggie, who is very economical otherwise. 37/1

3.1 S Badree to K Williamson, Driven through mid on by the batsman. They pick up a single. 33/1

2.6 S Cottrell to K Williamson, Williamson flicks this off the pads and retains strike. 17 runs from this over, very costly. 32/1

2.5 S Cottrell to C Munro, Colin has played it towards mid-wicket. The batsmen have run through for a single. 31/1

2.4 S Cottrell to C Munro, SIX! High-paced bowling? Wicket-taker? Munro doesn't give a damn! His intentions are crystal clear. Another length ball just outside off, Munro thumps it nice and high over deep mid-wicket for another biggie. The person in the crowd also fails to latch onto that, although it wouldn't have mattered. Perhaps the looming incessant weather might be forcing Munro to play this way. 30/1

The commentators on air opine that Brathwaite might just be in a quandary over whether he bowl seam from both ends, taking into account the conditions on offer now.

2.3 S Cottrell to C Munro, Fuller on the pads, clipped through mid-wicket for a brace. 24/1

2.2 S Cottrell to C Munro, SIX! Boom! Bang! The fireworks go off, not the real one but off Munro's bat! This is hurled on a length outside off, the ball moves away after pitching. Munro has nothing to do with that and just bashes it over long on for half a dozen, the first of the game. 22/1

2.1 S Cottrell to K Williamson, Length ball outside off, punched through point for one. 16/1

1.6 S Badree to C Munro, FOUR! Nice way to end the over. Munro is making his intentions clear as he looks to go over the top. Ends up slicing this and gets it over mid off for a boundary. 11 runs off this Badree over. 15/1

1.5 S Badree to C Munro, Flatter on the pads, Munro fails to get bat to that. 11/1

1.4 S Badree to C Munro, FOUR! Freebies at the start, very good for Munro! Badree offers a high full toss outside off, Munro thrashes it through covers for a boundary. Nice way to get going for the southpaw. The fielder there could have done better as he dived over the ball there. 11/1

1.3 S Badree to C Munro, Careful Munro! This one is flatter around middle, Munro goes back to cut it seeing the length of that. But the ball skids on and he hurriedly has to play towards mid off. 7/1

The rain returns and is getting a bit heavier...

1.2 S Badree to K Williamson, This one is eased through mid on for a single. 7/1

1.1 S Badree to K Williamson, Starts off with a full ball outside off, Williamson drives it through covers for a couple. 6/1

Samuel Badree to begin from the other end.

0.6 S Cottrell to K Williamson, The Kiwi skipper is up and running. He drives this one towards wide mid off to open his account. Positive start for West Indies. 4/1

0.5 S Cottrell to K Williamson, On a length, Williamson blocks it back towards the bowler. 3/1

The skipper, Kane Williamson, walks in next. Interesting move this, considering that Glenn Phillips did well at no.3 in the last game. But then, one cannot imagine Williamson to play further down than this in T20.

0.4 S Cottrell to M Guptill, OUT! Oh yes! Cottrell and the Windies get going! This early wicket should set the tone for them. Guptill's barren run in international cricket continues. This is bowled a touch full outside off and the width dangles Guptill into a shot. He slashes at that but all he manages is an under edge. The ball carries nicely to the keeper who throws it up in glee. The bowler gets out his army-style celebration to savor his first wicket of 2018. Top start for the tourists, just what the doctor ordered. 3/1

0.4 S Cottrell to M Guptill, WIDE! Speared wide down the leg side, MG misses the flick. Wide signaled. 3/0

0.3 S Cottrell to M Guptill, Back of a length ball on the pads, Martin misses the flick and gets hit high on the pads. 2/0

0.2 S Cottrell to M Guptill, Good awareness and wonderful running. Guptill clips this length ball through backward square leg and sets off for a run. Spots that there is a chance for the second and takes the fielder on. He gets in safely in the end with a dive. The on-air commentators discuss whether it is a wise decision to stretch himself given that he was out with a hamstring injury earlier. 2/0

0.1 S Cottrell to M Guptill, On the money! Cottrell steams in and lands it on a length on middle and leg. Guptill is squared up a touch and gets it off the outer edge towards point. 0/0

First Published: December 31, 2017, 7:45 PM IST