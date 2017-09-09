I am a Very Reserved Person, says Hardik Pandya

But Pandya believes its the media which has given him this image, and that he is a very reserved person in private.
"I might look like a guy who does all kinds of things but actually I am a very reserved person. I may look like I party freak who is not disciplined. But I have a focus on the game and that is always there. It’s okay, people may have issues but it’s just that it’s my nature." Pandya was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.
Talking about his flamboyant hairstyle and tattoos, Pandya said "It’s just my personality. I don’t know if that’s going to define future cricketers. If someone wants to have it, go on with it, and if not, I don’t know… It’s just my personality."
However, Pandya didn't mind being called the rockstar of the team, "I don’t mind. They want to name me rockstar, I am happy. But I am Hardik Pandya, who knows his game." Pandya added.
The all-rounder also scored his maiden test-ton against Sri Lanka in the recent tour, and the all-rounder said it was a well strategised innings, and that he didn't go after the bowling from ball 1.
"If you see, I didn’t go all brash in my first Test century. When we had lost eight wickets, I understood the situation and played accordingly. I was batting normally but once he (the ninth wicket) fell, I eventually had to go all out.
I always feel you should be confident. There are people who say I can’t control and but I can rather than focusing on what if this happens or that happens." Pandya said.
First Published: September 9, 2017, 11:57 AM IST