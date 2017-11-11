ICC Can Finally Tweet Full Names of Lankan Players Thanks to Increased Character Limit

ICC (International Cricket Council) joined the fun, and published a rather long tweet, that featured the full-names of some of the Sri Lankan cricketers. ICC tweeted full names of former pacer Chaminda Vaas, Kumar Dharmasena, wicketkeeper-batsman Niroshan Dickwella and spin wizard Rangana Herath.
The tweet read, "Thanks to #280characters, we can now use the following names! 🇱🇰
Warnakulasuriya Patabendige Ushantha Joseph Chaminda Vaas
Handunnettige Deepthi Priyantha Kumar Dharmasena
Dickwella Patabendige Dilantha Niroshan Dickwella
Herath Mudiyanselage Rangana Keerthi Bandara Herath."
Thanks to #280characters, we can now use the following names! 🇱🇰— ICC (@ICC) November 9, 2017
The Sri Lankan team is currently in India, and will fare in a warm-up game against the BPXI, at Kolkata's Jadavpur University Campus Grounds. After that the Lankans will play a three match test series beginning November 16.
First Published: November 11, 2017, 9:24 AM IST