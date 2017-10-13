ICC CEO Dave Richardson Explains How Championship Will Revive Test Cricket

The decision was taken in the ICC's governing body meet at Auckland. The global cricketing body’s chief executive Dave Richardson spoke to ICC's media channel to further explain what the new Test and ODI structure will look like once the league commences.
“ICC has approved a Test league comprising of top 9 teams in ICC rankings, playing each other over a two year period. Since there won’t be enough time for everyone to play each team, hence each team will play 6 series which will culminate with the top 2 playing in the Test championship final.” Richardson said.
Explaining the ODI League, Richardson added, “The ODI league will see 13 teams, 12 full members and the winner of the World Cricket League championship. It will start in 2020, and initially run for a period of two years leading to the 2023 World Cup. Each team will play 8 series, and top 8 teams will qualify.
ICC CEO added that the organization has been working on such an arrangement for a long time, and this was the third piece after governance changes and alteration to the financial model.
“Playing structure was the remaining piece and ICC has been working on this for a long time. This will give more context to bilateral cricket. This is a very important decision for cricket, and all bilateral series will have more context and value going forward.”
Richardson also explained ICC’s view of 4-day Test cricket, something which has come in for criticism from some quarters. Richardson added that 4-day Test cricket will be on trial basis and will give chance to some of the smaller Test nations to take on the big guns.
“Test championship commences in 2019, and those will be 5 day games..The 4-day trial will run till 2019 and it won’t be compulsory. It is up to the member boards decide among themselves.It has a number of advantages. Hopefully it will renew interest in Test cricket and ensure Test cricket remains sustainable in near future.” Richardson said, signing off.
First Published: October 13, 2017, 4:09 PM IST